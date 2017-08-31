Business Live: Thursday 31 August

Ocado

Ocado has become the first UK supermarket to partner with Amazon to offer voice-activated grocery shopping.

The online supermarket has launched an app for the artificially-intelligent Alexa voice assistant, which is accessed on Amazon's Echo smart speakers.

"In the long term, there is a real opportunity for voice assistants," Frances Revel, ‎associate director for insight at media agency the7stars told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Around a third of UK consumers are willing to purchase one in the future. At the moment, online groceries represent only 6% of the market, and that's after a decade of supermarkets making the services easier to use on the internet.

Teenagers are the age group that are most interested in using voice assistants, and families may need to put parental locks on voice-activated devices to prevent unwanted purchases.