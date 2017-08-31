Business Live: Thursday 31 August

Ocado partners with Amazon for voice-activated shopping
Ocado has become the first UK supermarket to partner with Amazon to offer voice-activated grocery shopping.
The online supermarket has launched an app for the artificially-intelligent Alexa voice assistant, which is accessed on Amazon's Echo smart speakers.
"In the long term, there is a real opportunity for voice assistants," Frances Revel, associate director for insight at media agency the7stars told BBC Radio 5 Live.
"Around a third of UK consumers are willing to purchase one in the future. At the moment, online groceries represent only 6% of the market, and that's after a decade of supermarkets making the services easier to use on the internet.
Teenagers are the age group that are most interested in using voice assistants, and families may need to put parental locks on voice-activated devices to prevent unwanted purchases.
Football deadline day
It's transfer deadline day - the last chance for football clubs to buy and sell players. This summer's transfer period is already on course for another record, with the outlay by Premier League clubs so far well above £1bn.
Omar Chaudhuri is head of football intelligence at 21st Club, which advises Premier League clubs.
He says that clubs in the second tier, the Championship, are often bigger gamblers than those in the Premier League, because of the potentially huge gains to be made from promotion.
"But I do think there are massive opportunities for those clubs if they do things a little bit smarter, by looking at data a bit more, or understanding the market a bit more," he said.
India growth figures
India publishes growth figures for the April-June quarter at 1300 BST.
India growth figures
India publishes growth figures for the April-June quarter at 1300 BST.
Growth slowed in the January-March quarter to 6.1%, largely due to the government's shock decision to scrap high-value banknotes last November.
Ritu Vohora, Investment director at M&G investments, says the GDP figures might not be capturing the full economic picture.
She points out that the informal economy, which is not captured by the GDP numbers, accounts for 75% of the economy.
It's the part that is most affect by last year's decision to scrap the banknotes.
First big test for French President
Later today French President, Emmanuel Macron outlines reforms to the labour market.
"It's the bigget first test of Emmanuel Macron," says Maxime Sbaihi, economist at Bloomberg Intelligence.
Protests have already been organised for September against the proposals, although some unions are not participating, said Mr Sbaihi.
Under Mr Macron's proposals, companies would be able to opt-out of collective wage agreements through company referendums.
Representation by unions inside companies would be simplified.
Plus, there would be a cap and floor on severance pay and and also limit on court procedures for dismissal.
Those can be "very costly and very lengthy," says Mr Sbaihi.
Good morning!
Ben Morris
Business reporter
Welcome to Thursday's Business Live page.
It's going to be a big day for the French President, as he outlines reforms to the nation's labour market.
We will be keeping an eye on the latest Indian growth figures.
Plus, it's deadline transfer day for football teams, can the spending bonanza be sustained?