Business Live: Wednesday 30 August

Ride-hailing app Uber has confirmed it has appointed Dara Khosrowshahi as the firm's new chief executive, following a unanimous vote by its board.
His appointment ends months of speculation about who would take the top job at the troubled firm.
Mr Khosrowshahi will face a number of challenges in his new role, as he seeks to improve both the bottom line and the company's tarnished image.
His predecessor Travis Kalanick left the firm in June after clashes with regulators in many countries, a trade secrets lawsuit and controversies about sexual harassment.
Credit card debt trap
A new report suggests that people struggling with long term credit card debt are more likely to have their credit limit raised than those who aren't.
Matthew Upton, head of consumer policy for Consumer at Citizens Advice tells Wake Up To Money that he is most worried about people only making the minimum payments and still building up debt on credit cards.
Given the financial conditions, people are more likely to be vulnerable at the moment he says.
"People's finances are increasingly stretched, we're seeing people be more insecure, we've had years of wages not keeping up with inflation," he argues.
Could the pound hit parity against the euro?
The pound sank to 11-month lows against the euro on Tuesday and it is currently trading at 1.0795 euros.
Laura Lambie, Senior Investment Director, Investec Wealth and Investment says there are several reasons that the pound is being undermined.
"Our sluggish GDP, the fact that interest rates do not look like they are going to rise anytime soon. We might have in-fighting at the Tory Party conference, we've got the fallout from Brexit. From the UK point of view it's not looking good," she said.
Could the pound hit parity against the euro?
"I do think parity, although we might see it in the short term, is not what we'd expect in the long term," Ms Lambie said.
Good morning!
Ben Morris
Business reporter
Welcome to Wednesday's Business Live page.
There's talk that the pound could hit parity against the euro, so we'll be keeping a close eye on the currency markets today.
Meanwhile shares in Asia are higher after wobbles on Tuesday.
Plus, the credit card industry is being criticised in the UK for being cavalier with credit limits.
And also today, President Trump will begin a push to convince the public of the need for tax reform.
