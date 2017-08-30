Business Live: Wednesday 30 August

Getty Images

Ride-hailing app Uber has confirmed it has appointed Dara Khosrowshahi as the firm's new chief executive, following a unanimous vote by its board.

His appointment ends months of speculation about who would take the top job at the troubled firm.

Mr Khosrowshahi will face a number of challenges in his new role, as he seeks to improve both the bottom line and the company's tarnished image.

His predecessor Travis Kalanick left the firm in June after clashes with regulators in many countries, a trade secrets lawsuit and controversies about sexual harassment.