Business Live: Thursday 24 August

WPP's existential crisisBBC Radio 5 livePosted at 6:06 Getty ImagesBy the end of Wednesday, WPP's share price had fallen by 11%, the worst one day fall in nearly 20 years.Kathleen Brooks, research director for City Index, reckons that WPP, and other advertising giants are facing "an existential crisis".This is because, she tells Wake Up to Money, clients are bypassing advertisers and are going straight to digital platforms such as Google.WPP is often viewed as a barometer of the global economy. However, Ms Brooks says that the problems that led WPP to cut its full year sales forecast are particular to the company."The internal dynamics are having a big impact," she says.
Good morning
Welcome to Business Live and a big day for economics.
At 9.30am, the Office for National Statistics will announce its second reading of UK economic growth between April and June. The question is, will it be much different from the first estimate of 0.3%?
We will also learn how the UK’s services sector, which makes up nearly three quarters of the UK economy, fared in June.
And later on Thursday, central bankers from across the globe will gather at the two-day Jackson Hole symposium in Wyoming.
Markets will be looking for any clue as to when the UK, the US and Europe will start exiting their huge economic stimulus programmes.