Business Live: Co-op Bank faces key vote

Professor Patrick Minford of Cardiff Business School, who also leads Economists for Free Trade, says that the UK would be £135bn better off if we scrapped all tariffs.

Do the Brexiteer's sums add up? Professor Alan Winters of the UK Trade Policy Observatory at Sussex University thinks not.

While he agrees "that a pretty open trade regime is good for poor countries, for rich countries, just about for everybody", Professor Winters says: "First, they make the claim that trade barriers in Britain are equivalent to a tax of about 20% but they don’t really tell us what those barriers are. The tariffs that Patrick talks about removing average 2 or 3% so there the other 15% is is a bit uncertain."

He adds: "He also ignores the fact that we get a great deal of benefit from being part of the single European market. It’s very close and the markets gives us the same standards as the rest of this huge market so we can trade very easily, so that’s good for exports. But its also good for imports its means we also have competitive markets here at home."