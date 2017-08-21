Business Live: Co-op Bank faces key vote

Will there be more or less trade barriers when Britain leaves the European Union?
Professor Alan Winters of the UK Trade Policy Observatory at Sussex University tells the BBC's Today programme there will be more.
"I agree being free of
nearly all trade barriers would certainly be a good thing but we have a
situations of having very very few trade barriers with Europe and after Brexit
there will be more."
Adding up the benefits of free trade
Professor Patrick
Minford of Cardiff Business School, who also leads Economists for Free Trade, says that the UK would be £135bn better off if we
scrapped all tariffs.
Do the Brexiteer's sums add up? Professor Alan Winters of the UK Trade Policy Observatory at Sussex University thinks not.
While he agrees "that a pretty open trade regime is good for poor countries,
for rich countries, just about for everybody", Professor Winters says: "First, they make the
claim that trade barriers in Britain are equivalent to a tax of about 20% but
they don’t really tell us what those barriers are. The tariffs that Patrick talks
about removing average 2 or 3% so there the other 15% is is a bit uncertain."
He adds: "He also ignores the fact
that we get a great deal of benefit from being part of the single European
market. It’s very close and the markets gives us the same standards as the rest
of this huge market so we can trade very easily, so that’s good for exports.
But its also good for imports its means we also have competitive markets here
at home."
Crawford Falconer starts his job as Britain's chief trade negotiation adviser and he has plenty of experience in this field - he is the former ambassador to the World Trade Organisation.
Commenting on what Mr Falconer's priorities are, Professor Alan Winters of the UK Trade Policy Observatory at Sussex University says: "I think his most important job is going to be negotiating trade agreements. There certainly are a number of agreements we’re part of already through the EU, we need to negotiate with those.
"We also need to negotiate as an individual country in the World Trade Organisation which Crawford Falconer knows very well from his previous experience."
Professor Peter Hahn of the London Institute of Banking & Finance questions what will differentiate the Co-operative Bank from other smaller lenders such as Nationwide or Virgin Money once today's £700m rescue goes through.
The Co-op Bank says that it will retain its ethical lending policy despite the dominance of hedge fund ownership.
But Professor Hahn wonders if the Co-op Bank's business structure will still be able to support that stance.
He also points out that "the bank has customers because it has closed branches".
Good morning
Welcome to Business Live and the beginning of a new week.
Today, investors will vote on a £700m rescue deal for the Co-operative Bank. It is a key moment for the lender but it will leave its parent company, the Co-op with a shareholding of just 1%.
Will the Co-operative Bank be able to retain its ethical lending edge?
Where now for the Co-op Bank?
BBC Radio 5 live
Welcome to Business Live and the beginning of a new week.
Today, investors will vote on a £700m rescue deal for the Co-operative Bank. It is a key moment for the lender but it will leave its parent company, the Co-op with a shareholding of just 1%.
Will the Co-operative Bank be able to retain its ethical lending edge?