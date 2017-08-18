Business Live: 18 August

Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower on Friday after the deadly attack in Barcelona.

Hong Kong led the Asian sell-off on Friday with shares down more than 1% in morning trade. Tokyo, Shanghai, Sydney and Seoul also all fell.

In New York, the S&P 500 index saw its second-biggest drop of the year with financial and technology shares among the worst hit, as news broke of a van ploughing into pedestrians in the Spanish city.

Stocks were already lower on rumours that Donald Trump's economic adviser Gary Cohn would resign due to unhappiness over the president's response to the violent rallies in Charlottesville.