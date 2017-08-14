Getty Images

The war of words between North Korea and the US "lost some of its heat" over the weekend, says Charles Hecker, a senior partner at risk consultancy Control Risks.

He tells Wake up to Money North Korea may still conduct missile tests in defiance of Washington, but an actual strike on Guam - the US territory - is extremely unlikely.

Nonetheless, such a move would re-ignite tensions and the US may struggle to find a suitable response.

Mr Hecker also doubts the most recent round of sanctions on North Korea will work, as they depend largely on China which is responsible for about 90% of the North Korean economy.

There is also a large amount of illegal trade between the countries which sanctions are unlikely to quell.