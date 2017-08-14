Business Live: 14 August

Market data: FTSE 100, Pound/Euro, US markets, Oil price

Summary

Live Reporting

By Daniel Thomas

All times stated are UK

North Korea tensions 'lose some heat'

The war of words between North Korea and the US "lost some of its heat" over the weekend, says Charles Hecker, a senior partner at risk consultancy Control Risks.

He tells Wake up to Money North Korea may still conduct missile tests in defiance of Washington, but an actual strike on Guam - the US territory - is extremely unlikely.

Nonetheless, such a move would re-ignite tensions and the US may struggle to find a suitable response.

Mr Hecker also doubts the most recent round of sanctions on North Korea will work, as they depend largely on China which is responsible for about 90% of the North Korean economy.

There is also a large amount of illegal trade between the countries which sanctions are unlikely to quell.

Is Bitcoin in bubble territory?

BBC business presenter tweets...

'Cut in stamp duty unlikely'

Chris Ralph, chief investment officer at St James Place
Tory back-bencher and Brexiteer Jacob Rees Mogg is calling on the government to cut stamp duty.

It follows arguments the current rate deters buyers and reduces the amount of stock available.

Chris Ralph, chief investment officer at St James Place, says it would be very difficult for the government to do this given its currently straitened finances.

"If the economy does slow as we go through the Brexit process I find it hard to believe the government isn't going to want to retain as much tax revenue as possible."

Commonwealth Bank head to retire amid money laundering claims

Commonwealth Bank Chief Executive, Ian Narev
The head of Australia's Commonwealth Bank will step down by the middle of next year, the firm said.

Chief Executive Ian Narev will retire after six years at the helm of Australia's biggest mortgage lender.

It comes amid pressure from regulators over 53,700 alleged breaches of anti-money laundering laws.

The board said it brought forward details of its succession plans to end speculation over his tenure.

Read more

Japanese GDP beats expectations

Tokyo
Japan's economy grew at 1% in the second quarter, beating expectations in what marked the sixth straight quarter of growth.

Encouragingly, the world's number three economy has been picking up steam on the back of strong exports and consumer demand.

Chris Ralph, chief investment officer at St James Place, says there have been a "lot of false dawns" for Japan's ailing economy over the last few decades but this news is certainly encouraging.

"What Abenomics [the economic agenda of premier Shinzo Abe] has been trying to do is stimulate economy, and if there is GDP growth then inflation can definitely be stimulated."

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to Business Live.

Coming up, we'll have reaction to the British Retail Consortium's latest figures, which show retail footfall fell in July.

The merger between Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management is expected to become effective, after shareholders approved the deal in June.

And a TUC study has found that black workers with A-levels earn 10% less than their white counterparts, with the gap widening to 14% for those with degrees.

