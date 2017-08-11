Business Live: 11 August

Asia markets slump as global tensions weighPosted at 6:03 Stocks in Asia joined a global slide on Friday as simmering tensions between the US and North Korea sapped investor appetite for risk. South Korea's Kospi index dropped 1.8%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng traded 1.6% lower and Australia's ASX 200 shed 1.3%. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday. The falls across Asia track widespread losses on Wall Street amid escalating rhetoric between Pyongyang and Washington.Many markets are trading at record or multi-year highs, as strong corporate earnings fuelled optimism, leaving them vulnerable to selling pressure. Getty Images
