Business Live: 9 August

German reinsurance giant Munich
Re has posted a net profit of 733 million euros (£633m) for the second quarter.
The company said it was on track to meet
its profit target for the year.
The quarterly profit was better than analysts had expected
and was partly helped by fewer natural catastrophes in the
quarter, according to Reuters.
Bank scams won't go away
There has to be a degree of responsibility placed on people to remain vigilant, says The Scotsman in an editorial today.
The paper was responding to the statement from Royal Bank of Scotland chief Ross McEwan that banks should not always be held responsible if customers reveal account details to online scammers.
It said Mr McEwan has a point, but agreement has to be reached with customers over how much the bank can protect them.
Record profits for Commonwealth Bank despite anti-laundering case
Australia's Commonwealth Bank beat
forecasts to post profits of 9.88bn Australian dollars (£6.03bn $7.82bn) on Wednesday.
That's 4.6% higher than last
year's results and the eighth straight year of record profits for Australia's
largest mortgage lender.
However, the bank's results have been overshadowed by The Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre's decision last week to take legal
action against the bank over 53,700 alleged breaches of anti-money laundering laws.
Shares rebounded slightly,
clawing back some of the losses the bank suffered after the laundering
accusations emerged.
No bankers prosecuted a decade on from the credit crunch
The Daily Mirror goes big this morning with a double page spread recalling the events of the credit crunch ten years ago.
A decade on, it says, millions of ordinary people are still paying the price -- as the crisis triggered a brutal wave of austerity which continues to wreak havoc.
"Yet in all that time no senior banker has been prosecuted for their wrong-doing," the Mirror points out.
It adds: "To see the disgraced figures who caused it all now living the high life as they count their vast pension pots will stick in the craw for millions of Brits whose wages have still not returned to their pre-crash levels".
Regulators must remain vigilant
Regulators must remain "very very" vigilant about the risks to the economy, former chancellor Lord Darling has told the BBC - 10 years on from the start of the financial crisis.
He said a rising level of consumer debt in the economy was a growing concern.
Lord Darling was speaking on the 10th anniversary of the 2007 crash, which led to the government spending billions of pounds rescuing major banks.
He said the financial system was now safer but warned of "complacency".
Southeast Asian stocks fall on missile news
Southeast Asian stock markets fell this morning after North Korea said it was considering a missile
strike on U.S Pacific territory Guam in response to Donald Trump's statement that any threat to the United States would
be met with "fire and fury".
The news prompted investors to seek havens such as gold and the yen.
In Southeast Asia, Philippines fell as much as 0.4%, led downwards by financials and real estate stocks.
Vietnam shares were the biggest losers in the region,
falling as much as 2% with financials and consumer staples
dragged the index lower.
Thailand fell 0.1%, with industrials
accounting for most of the losses.
In Malaysia, shares fell 0.3% hurt by
financials and consumer discretionary stocks.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to Wednesday's Business Live.
We're looking forward to interim results from G4S, Hastings, Interserve, Legal & General and Stock Spirits.
We'll be watching the FTSE 100 closely to see if it pushes towards a record high. And we'll keep a close eye on the pound, after it fell to a 10-month low against the Euro yesterday.
