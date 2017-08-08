Business Live: 8 August

Today the Daily Mail leads with the shock headline: "Abandoned by the bank you saved".
The story centres on a warning from Ross McEwan, the boss of taxpayer-owned Royal Bank of Scotland, that the victims of bank fraud cannot expect automatic refunds if they're tricked into sending money to criminals.
The paper reports that he is said to have insisted that it's not always the responsibility of banks when customers give their account details or money to online scammers.
The memo broke the firm’s code of conduct, Google’s chief executive Sundar Pichai said on Monday in an email to employees.
The memo, shared widely at the weekend, suggested there were fewer women at Google because of biological differences.
Mr Pichai said the text crossed the line because it was "advancing harmful gender stereotypes in our workplace”.
Entitled Google’s Ideological Echo Chamber, the paper argued that "the abilities of men and women differ in part due to biological causes and that these differences may explain why we don't see equal representation of women in tech and leadership”.
Higher starting salaries are not filtering through
Private sector business have been finding it harder to recruit, reported Sean Farrington on Wake Up To Money on BBC Radio 5 live. The availability of permanent and temporary workers fell quite sharply in July as demand from businesses rose faster than the number of available candidates, according to the Recruitment and Employment Confederation.
Starting salaries are rising, but we're not seeing that filterning through to everyone, he pointed out.
Vicky Pryce, economist with the Centre for Economics and Business Research said: "People are staying in their jobs for longer than they used to with the result that firms feel they can get away with not paying their workers more."
Cyber-attack fines for unprepared firms
Firms could face fines of up to £17m or 4% of global turnover if they fail to protect themselves from cyber-attacks, the government has warned.
The crackdown is aimed at making sure essential services such as water, energy, transport and health firms are safeguarded against hacking attempts.
Firms will also be required to show they have a strategy to cover power failures and environmental disasters.
Digital Minister Matt Hancock says any fines would be a last resort.
The Dow Jones edged up to its ninth record closing high in a row on Monday, while the S&P 500 ended slightly higher, led by gains in technology and consumer-focused companies.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 26 points, or 0.12%, to close at 22,118. The S&P 500 climbed four points, or 0.16%, to 2,481 and the Nasdaq Composite added 32 points, or 0.51%, to end at 6,38.
In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.31% while South Korea's benchmark Kospi index fell 0.3%.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.82%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index declined 0.15%. The Shanghai Composite was down 0.12% and the Shenzhen Composite fell 0.08%.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to Business Live.
Coming up in a busy business day we have interim results from Intercontinental Hotels, Morgan Sindall, Paddy Power Betfair, Standard Life, TP ICAP and Worldpay. Then there'll be trading updates from Bellway and Pets at Home.
Plus there are bound to be plenty of surprises to come, and we'll bring you the lot!
