Business Live: 8 August

Getty Images

Today the Daily Mail leads with the shock headline: "Abandoned by the bank you saved".

The story centres on a warning from Ross McEwan, the boss of taxpayer-owned Royal Bank of Scotland, that the victims of bank fraud cannot expect automatic refunds if they're tricked into sending money to criminals.

The paper reports that he is said to have insisted that it's not always the responsibility of banks when customers give their account details or money to online scammers.