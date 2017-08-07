Business Live: 7 August

The government's energy price review? Cold comfort
It's a strategic review. You won't see any changes any time soon. And that's cold comfort for anyone who is facing the urgent problem of rising prices now. In that sense it seems the government is just kicking the can down the road.
Coming up, the government will be spelling out its plans to change data protection laws. Among the confirmed proposals will be an increase in fines for companies that break the law from £500,000 to up to £17m.
British Airways mixed fleet cabin crew members continue a 14-day strike in a long-running dispute over pay. It follows a previous two-week stoppage which ended last week.
And it's the first working day since major improvement works started at Waterloo station, affecting commuters' journeys into Britain's busiest station. If you've been affected, get in touch: bizlive@bbc.co.uk
Will North Korea sanctions be enough?
Consumer spending falls for third month, says Visa
UK consumer spending fell for the third month in a row in July, according to research from credit card firm Visa.
Compared with the same month a year ago, spending fell by 0.8%, slightly faster than the 0.2% decline in June.
Spending has now dropped for the past three months, marking the longest falling streak in over four years.
Transport and communications spending, which dropped by 6.1% year-on-year, and clothing and footwear, which fell by 5.2%, saw the biggest decreases.
