Business Live: Thursday 3 August
Market data: FTSE 100, Pound/Dollar, Pound/Euro, US markets, Oil price
Summary
- Bank interest rate decision due later
- It will also publish its latest inflation report
- Bosses' fall in pay 'limited and late'
By Bill Wilson
All times stated are UK
Deliveroo takes steps to protect workers from violence
The food delivery company Deliveroo is introducing safety measures to try to protect its riders from violence.
It follows acid attacks in London last month, where the victims included riders delivering by bike or moped.
Since then, over 70 Deliveroo riders have said they did not want to complete a delivery because of safety fears.
Among the measures being introduced are a new app feature that allows riders to raise security concerns, plus a trial of helmet cameras.
Read more here.
Tesla revenues double but losses also grow
A quick one now from overnight that you may have missed, from a company that is regularly in the news these days.
Electric car-maker Tesla's quarterly revenues more than doubled - helped by higher deliveries of its upmarket vehicles... but its losses also grew.
The company reported revenue of almost $2.8bn (£2.1) in the three months to 30 June, up from $1.3bn during the same period last year.
Losses increased to $336m, compared with $293m last year.
But investors were encouraged by the firm's prospects and shares rose by more than 8% in after-hours trading.
Bosses' fall in pay 'limited and late'
Top chief executives' pay has fallen in the past year, but there is still "a huge gap" between them and the rest of their staff, a report has said.
The bosses of FTSE 100 companies now make on average £4.5m a year, down 17% from £5.4m in 2015, according to the High Pay Centre's research.
The think tank said the fall was welcome but "limited and very late".
It would take the average UK full-time worker on a salary of £28,000 160 years to earn the same amount, it added.
Stefan Stern, director of the High Pay Centre, said: "We have finally seen a fall in executive pay this year, in the context of political pressure and in the spotlight of hostile public opinion."
Read more here.
'No rate rise' predicts former MPC member
BBC Radio 4
That view of Kathleen Brooks at City Index is echoed by a former member of the Monetary Policy Committee, Adam Posen, who has also predicted that the Bank of England will not change interest rates today.
The MPC will publish its regular decision on borrowing costs at midday.
Mr Posen, interviewed on the Today programme on Radio 4, said rates may not rise until next year.
"I think they are not going to vote for a rate hike at this time and probably not until at least November and maybe not even until 2018", he said.
'As you were' from Bank of England?
BBC Radio 5 live
As mentioned, the Bank of England will announce later whether interest rates are to rise or stay as they are.
And, according to Kathleen Brooks, research director for City Index, the latter looks a near certainty.
She told BBC Radio 5 live's Wake up to Money programme: "We are not expecting a rate rise. We are expecting two members, most likely, will vote to hike rates, but the majority won't, so rates will be on hold."
Good morning
Welcome to Thursday's Business Live page.
Later today the Bank of England announces its interest decision, releases the minutes of the monetary policy meeting, and publishes its latest Inflation Report.