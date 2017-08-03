Business Live: Thursday 3 August

Reuters

The food delivery company Deliveroo is introducing safety measures to try to protect its riders from violence.

It follows acid attacks in London last month, where the victims included riders delivering by bike or moped.

Since then, over 70 Deliveroo riders have said they did not want to complete a delivery because of safety fears.

Among the measures being introduced are a new app feature that allows riders to raise security concerns, plus a trial of helmet cameras.

