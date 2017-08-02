Business Live: Wednesday, 2 August

Yesterday we learned that British Gas owner, Centrica, is raising its price for electricity by 12%.
The company has to be careful, says energy analyst Peter Atherton from Cornwall Insight, as the market is competitive.
For the year ending in June, British Gas lost almost 400,000 customers, he points out.
"If Centrica gets its pricing wrong, they could easily lose several million customers between now and next winter," he said.
Food prices likely to rise for 'another year or so'
BBC Radio 5 live
James Brown is a partner at Simon and Kucher, which advises clients on how to price products.
He points out that about 40% of the food eaten in the UK is imported. So the fall in the value of the pound has made those imports more expensive.
The effect of that lower pound on food prices is likely to go on for another year or so, Mr Kucher says.
Supermarket have got around this by reducing the size of products, so-called shrinkflation.
That's because we are less sensitive to a weight reduction, than a price rise, Mr Kucher says.
Retailers also like to keep their prices close to round numbers like £1 or £2 and the only way to do that is shrink the size of products, he adds.
Amazon follows Apple's lead on VPNs in China
Amazon's Chinese web services partner has told its customers to stop using unauthorized virtual private networks (VPNs), which are used to circumvent China's censorship filters.
Beijing Sinnet
Technology, which operates Amazon's cloud business in China, said it would shut down services of customers using illegal VPNs, in accordance with Chinese government regulations.
The move appears to be part of a wider government clampdown. Apple has also pulled more than 60 VPN apps from its Chinese app store.
Apple: What to expect from the new iPhone
BBC Radio 5 live
When Apple chief executive Tim Cook was asked if there was going to be a delay to the new iPhone, he "heartily laughed" says Josh Constine, from the technology site Techcrunch.
So it looks like the new iPhone will come on time later this year.
Apple is promising the biggest design update since its phones got a lot bigger a few years ago, according to Mr Constine.
He expects "an edge-to-edge display and glass body which will give a really immersive experience on the screen. And likely there will be no home button, or the button's design will be significantly changed".
There might also be facial recognition which would allow you to access your phone, Mr Constine tells Wake Up To Money.
Will the headphone jack return? "No chance," he says.
Venezuela: People are 'scrambling in the garbage'
BBC Radio 5 live
Mismanagement of the Venezuelan economy has caused shortages of basic supplies.
Mariana Zuniga, a freelance journalist based in Caracas told Wake Up To Money what you can expect to find in a local supermarket:
"Basic things like rice, pasta and cornflower are not going to be available.
"We can find imported goods, these goods have been bought with dollars bought on the black market so the prices are going to be really expensive and unaffordable for many.
"You have a lot of people surviving or coping by eating mangos or yams, or even scrambling in the garbage. In fact three out of four Venezuelans have lost weight in the past years," she said.
Ben Morris
Business reporter
Welcome to Wednesday's Business Live page.
Apple reported strong profits late on Tuesday, helped by solid iPhone sales.
As always we'll be keeping an eye on the financial markets, particularly after US shares hit record levels on Tuesday, powered by strong bank shares. Asian shares are trading higher.
And we'll get some insight into the crisis in Venezuela.
