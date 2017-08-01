Business Live: Tuesday 1 August

British Gas owner, Centrica, reports half-year results at 07:00 this morning.
Justin Urquart Stewart from Seven Investment Management expects a 4% decline in operating profits to around £816m.
He thinks the UK business will have been weak, but its US business will have performed well.
Rudd in California to discuss digital security
Home Secretary Amber Rudd is in California to meet executives from social media and internet firms.
Writing in the Telegraph today Ms Rudd says that messaging services such as WhatsApp should stop using unbreakable encryption software. She argues that consumers don't really need that level of security.
She is unlikely to get what she wants says Larry Magid, chief executive of ConnectSafely.org. He also sits on advisory boards covering these issues at Google, Facebook and Twitter.
"There's a lot of positive aspects to encryption and I think Silicon Valley is committed to it," he says.
"The tech companies do want to be co-operative, but with encryption off the table."
Good morning!
Ben Morris
Business reporter
Welcome to Tuesday's Business Live page.
Home Secretary Amber Rudd is in California to meet executives from social media and internet firms. She wants to discuss how tech companies can help tackle terrorism.
There will be an indication of the state of the UK housing market when the Nationwide Building Society reports figures for July.
We will also get a trading update from the owner of British Gas, Centrica.
