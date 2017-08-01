Business Live: Tuesday 1 August

Reuters

Home Secretary Amber Rudd is in California to meet executives from social media and internet firms.

Writing in the Telegraph today Ms Rudd says that messaging services such as WhatsApp should stop using unbreakable encryption software. She argues that consumers don't really need that level of security.

She is unlikely to get what she wants says Larry Magid, chief executive of ConnectSafely.org. He also sits on advisory boards covering these issues at Google, Facebook and Twitter.

"There's a lot of positive aspects to encryption and I think Silicon Valley is committed to it," he says.

"The tech companies do want to be co-operative, but with encryption off the table."