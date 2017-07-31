Business Live: Monday 31 July

"Bricks are up by 10% some steels and metals are up by 45%," says Tony Passmore, Managing Director of the Passmore Group, a Leeds-based building firm.
His experience backs up a report from the Federation of Master Builders (FMB), which found that a third of small building firms have been hit by squeezed profit margins due to soaring prices for materials.
Mr Passmore suspects there is some speculative price inflation going on, but "that's only because it's been so depressed for so many years."
Live Reporting
By Ben Morris
All times stated are UK
Get involved
'Lucrative' European agencies fought over
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
23 countries have put forward cities to host the European Medicines Agency and the European Banking Authority, reports the BBC's Adam Fleming on the Today Programme.
They are seen as very "lucrative" prizes he says.
The EMA has 900 staff and the EBA has 200, and they both attract loads of visitors and delegations every year.
Between them the two agencies they account for 40,000 hotel bookings a year, Adam says.
HSBC: The cost of ring-fencing
Today Programme business presenter, Dominic O'Connell tweets:
Soaring building material costs
BBC Radio 5 live
"Bricks are up by 10% some steels and metals are up by 45%," says Tony Passmore, Managing Director of the Passmore Group, a Leeds-based building firm.
His experience backs up a report from the Federation of Master Builders (FMB), which found that a third of small building firms have been hit by squeezed profit margins due to soaring prices for materials.
Mr Passmore suspects there is some speculative price inflation going on, but "that's only because it's been so depressed for so many years."
HSBC profits rise
BBC Radio 5 live
HSBC has reported a 5% rise in pre-tax profits for the six months to 30 June.
The bank has also announced a share buyback worth up to $2bn.
It's a "solid" performance says David Buik from Panmure Gordon, who says a long period of cost cutting appears to be working.
The share price is up 57% on this time last year, Mr Buik points out.
Good morning
Ben Morris
Business reporter
Welcome to Monday's Business Live page.
Banking giant HSBC has reported decent first half results and in the UK, builders are grappling with a surge in prices for raw materials.