Business Live: Monday 31 July

Market data: FTSE 100, Pound/Dollar, Pound/Euro, US markets, Oil price

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Ben Morris

All times stated are UK

Get involved

'Lucrative' European agencies fought over

Today Programme

BBC Radio 4

23 countries have put forward cities to host the European Medicines Agency and the European Banking Authority, reports the BBC's Adam Fleming on the Today Programme.

They are seen as very "lucrative" prizes he says.

The EMA has 900 staff and the EBA has 200, and they both attract loads of visitors and delegations every year.

Between them the two agencies they account for 40,000 hotel bookings a year, Adam says.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Soaring building material costs

BBC Radio 5 live

House buidling
Reuters

"Bricks are up by 10% some steels and metals are up by 45%," says Tony Passmore, Managing Director of the Passmore Group, a Leeds-based building firm.

His experience backs up a report from the Federation of Master Builders (FMB), which found that a third of small building firms have been hit by squeezed profit margins due to soaring prices for materials.

Mr Passmore suspects there is some speculative price inflation going on, but "that's only because it's been so depressed for so many years."

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

HSBC profits rise

BBC Radio 5 live

HSBC cash machines
Reuters

HSBC has reported a 5% rise in pre-tax profits for the six months to 30 June.

The bank has also announced a share buyback worth up to $2bn.

It's a "solid" performance says David Buik from Panmure Gordon, who says a long period of cost cutting appears to be working.

The share price is up 57% on this time last year, Mr Buik points out.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Good morning

Ben Morris

Business reporter

Welcome to Monday's Business Live page.

Banking giant HSBC has reported decent first half results and in the UK, builders are grappling with a surge in prices for raw materials.

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top