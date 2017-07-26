Business Live: Weds 26 July

Ahead of those GDP figures which are due out at 9.30am, Joanna Davies, senior economist at Fathom Consulting, was on Radio 4's Today programme. She said was concerned there was an "evens" chance of a recession next year.

"Up until now, consumers have propped up the economy rather than other components, but now we see reason to be concerned," she said.

"The consumer is under assault. We have falling real wages, by which I mean the pace of inflation is rising faster than our pay packets.

"And adding to our worries is the fact that household finances are incredibly stretched."