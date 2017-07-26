Business Live: Weds 26 July

Ahead of those GDP figures which are due out at 9.30am, Joanna Davies, senior economist at Fathom Consulting, was on Radio 4's Today programme. She said was concerned there was an "evens" chance of a recession next year.
FairFuel UK, which campaigns for lower fuel duty among other things, reckons there are "several proven solutions to lowering emissions
Ahead of those GDP figures which are due out at 9.30am, Joanna Davies, senior economist at Fathom Consulting, was on Radio 4's Today programme. She said was concerned there was an "evens" chance of a recession next year.
"Up until now, consumers have propped up the economy rather than other components, but now we see reason to be concerned," she said.
"The consumer is under assault. We have falling real wages, by which I mean the pace of inflation is rising faster than our pay packets.
"And adding to our worries is the fact that household finances are incredibly stretched."
Kit Katalyst: New factory 'to cope with demand for exotic flavours'
Simon Atkinson
Asia Business Reporter
One of the joys of working in our Asia business hub is the food colleagues bring back from their travels in the region. But my heart sinks when their choice is 'exotic' versions of one of my favourite chocolates, the Kit Kat.
Wasabi, yam, and green tea are just a few of the flavours to have graced our office kitchen recently.
But while I far prefer the traditional milk chocolate variety, I may be in the minority. So popular are these sweets that Nestle is going to open a new factory in Japan to help meet demand for them, according to a Bloomberg report.
I'm trying to get in touch with Nestle to get more details but no reply so far. Perhaps they're having a break...
In the meantime I've popped down to our local supermarket to snap a photo of some Green Tea flavoured Kit Kats. You're welcome. Didn't buy them, obviously.
'Breakneck' move to electric cars will 'cripple economy'
FairFuel UK, which campaigns for lower fuel duty among other things, reckons there are "several proven solutions to lowering emissions available now, such as retrofitting systems, bulk additives and for the petrol mix of bioethanol to move from e5 to e10".
Petrol and diesel ban 'naive'
Some more reaction to the plans to scrap petrol and diesel cars from 2040 ...
Lobby group FairFuelUK says "to do it as a cliff edge in 20 years is naive and ill thought out".
"Better to phase in new fuel technologies to work effectively and be supported, without a target date to terminate diesel and petrol," it reckons.
Check your pockets - 'clock ticking' for old £1 coins
Check your pockets and those glass jars - as there are now fewer than three months to spend, bank or donate round £1 coins.
There are now more of the new 12-sided version in circulation.
From 15 October, shops can refuse the old version of the coin.
However, most banks and Post Office counters will continue to accept them from customers.
They can be exchanged at any time in the future at the Bank of England in London.
"The clock is ticking," said Andrew Jones, the Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury.
Mind-boggling challenge?
BBC Radio 5 live
Another problem with the government's proposal to ban petrol and diesel vehicles by 2040 is the challenge of getting the infrastructure in place.
The UK needs to ensure charging points are available in homes and in public and enough electricity has to be generated to cope, said Jim Holder on Wake up to Money.
"It almost boggles the mind that they can achieve this," he said.
Electric deadline 'incredibly short'
BBC Radio 5 live
Jim Holder, editorial director of Auto Car and What Car told Wake up to Money that the commitment to switch to electric by 2040 was originally made in the election manifesto though the deadline had now been brought forward a bit.
"It's an incredibly short time scale," he said.
He pointed out that 1% of all new cars in the UK are fully electric at the moment; the proposal is to make it 100% in 23 years.
"So it's a huge headline, but it needs a huge amount of work to be before it can become reality," he said.
Government plans petrol and diesel ban by 2040
BBC World Service
The news about the UK government preparing to announce a ban on new petrol and diesel cars and vans from 2040 to help tackle air pollution, has made the BBC World Service news bulletins as well.
The move is being seen as a milestone in the shift towards electric cars, which currently account for less than 1% of those sold in the UK, it reports.
Similar plans were announced in France earlier this month.
British ministers are also expected to unveil a fund to help local authorities reduce pollution from diesel vehicles.
The government has been ordered by the courts to produce a new plan to tackle illegal levels of nitrogen dioxide by the end of this month.
Good morning
It promises to be a busy day here on Business Live.
First up at 7.00am we have a slew of results from ITV, GlaxoSmithKline, Metrobank and property developer Hammerson.
Then at 9.30am we'll get the latest figures on economic growth when the Office for National Statistics publishes the Gross Domestic Product stats for the three months to the end of June.
All that and we've got the news that's dominating a lot of the headlines today - new petrol and diesel cars are to be banned by 2040.
So do stick with us if you can.