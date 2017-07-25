Business Live: Tues 25 July

A psychological study has found that using money to buy time, rather than material goods, may be the key to increased happiness, reports BBC World Service.
Surveys of 6,000 people in the United States, Denmark, Canada and the Netherlands found that those who used any spare cash to outsource chores reported greater life satisfaction than those who did not - regardless of income.
The researchers then gave 60 Canadians $40 each to spend as they wished: those who hired time-saving services, such as a cook or cleaner, were happier than those who splashed out on treats, such as clothes or wine.
Tesco is to become the first supermarket to do same day deliveries across most of the country. The online market is worth nearly £7bn in the UK with about half of people saying they get shopping delivered.
Toby Pickard is senior innovations and trends analyst at IGD, a retail research and training charity.
He told Wake up to Money there was a demand for same day delivery.
"Shoppers really like the convenience of online shopping and there isn't anything more convenient than same day delivery," he said.
He was asked whether Tesco could afford to provide the service.
He said many retailers around the world were looking to create a "multi-channel shopping experience". In other words, people shop online and also shop in store and shoppers that do that tend to be much more loyal and tend to spend more with that retailer so that's way of creating profitability, he said.
Google shares fall following results
Shares in Google parent Alphabet fell 3% in after hours trading on Monday after it released results for the second quarter. This company reported revenue of $21bn in three months.
Laura Foll, global equity income fund manager at Janus Henderson Investors was on Wake up to Money.
"If I was an Alphabet or Google shareholder I wouldn't be too upset. Revenues grew by 20%, shares were off 3% after hours but if you'd held them for a year you'd still be happy with how they've done."
Oil prices set to fall?
BBC Radio 5 live
Oil prices rose by more than 1% on Monday after the group of oil producing nations Opec announced new measures to cut oil output and help to clear excessive global stocks and support flagging prices.
Opec moved to cap Nigerian oil output and Saudi Arabia pledged to limit exports.
On Wake up to Money Bob Tippy, editor in chief of Oil and Gas Journal in Houston was asked what was likely to happen to oil prices now.
"There's more room on the downside than the upside," he said.
There's "too much oil in the world and a lot of challenges holding that Opec agreement together," he added.
Good morning
Welcome to Tuesday's Business Live.
Coming up we have results from Eurotunnel, Domino's Pizza and Virgin Money.
The, later in the morning we'll get the Kantar's grocery market share figures, the National Rail Passenger Survey and the CBI Quarterly Industrial Trends Survey.
So it looks like a busy morning.
Do stay with us for those stories and all the breaking news.
Live Reporting
By Karen Hoggan
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Government clamp down on leaseholds
Wake up to Money presenter tweets
The big business story of the day is government plans to ban builders from selling leaseholds on most new homes to protect buyers from long-term financial abuse.
Ministers want to restrict leasehold to properties with shared services such as flats.
What makes you happy?
BBC World Service
A psychological study has found that using money to buy time, rather than material goods, may be the key to increased happiness, reports BBC World Service.
Surveys of 6,000 people in the United States, Denmark, Canada and the Netherlands found that those who used any spare cash to outsource chores reported greater life satisfaction than those who did not - regardless of income.
The researchers then gave 60 Canadians $40 each to spend as they wished: those who hired time-saving services, such as a cook or cleaner, were happier than those who splashed out on treats, such as clothes or wine.
Read more here
Multi-channel shoppers 'spend more'
BBC Radio 5 live
Tesco is to become the first supermarket to do same day deliveries across most of the country. The online market is worth nearly £7bn in the UK with about half of people saying they get shopping delivered.
Toby Pickard is senior innovations and trends analyst at IGD, a retail research and training charity.
He told Wake up to Money there was a demand for same day delivery.
"Shoppers really like the convenience of online shopping and there isn't anything more convenient than same day delivery," he said.
He was asked whether Tesco could afford to provide the service.
He said many retailers around the world were looking to create a "multi-channel shopping experience". In other words, people shop online and also shop in store and shoppers that do that tend to be much more loyal and tend to spend more with that retailer so that's way of creating profitability, he said.
Google shares fall following results
Shares in Google parent Alphabet fell 3% in after hours trading on Monday after it released results for the second quarter. This company reported revenue of $21bn in three months.
Laura Foll, global equity income fund manager at Janus Henderson Investors was on Wake up to Money.
"If I was an Alphabet or Google shareholder I wouldn't be too upset. Revenues grew by 20%, shares were off 3% after hours but if you'd held them for a year you'd still be happy with how they've done."
Oil prices set to fall?
BBC Radio 5 live
Oil prices rose by more than 1% on Monday after the group of oil producing nations Opec announced new measures to cut oil output and help to clear excessive global stocks and support flagging prices.
Opec moved to cap Nigerian oil output and Saudi Arabia pledged to limit exports.
On Wake up to Money Bob Tippy, editor in chief of Oil and Gas Journal in Houston was asked what was likely to happen to oil prices now.
"There's more room on the downside than the upside," he said.
There's "too much oil in the world and a lot of challenges holding that Opec agreement together," he added.
Good morning
Welcome to Tuesday's Business Live.
Coming up we have results from Eurotunnel, Domino's Pizza and Virgin Money.
The, later in the morning we'll get the Kantar's grocery market share figures, the National Rail Passenger Survey and the CBI Quarterly Industrial Trends Survey.
So it looks like a busy morning.
Do stay with us for those stories and all the breaking news.