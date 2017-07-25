Business Live: Tues 25 July

Getty Images

Tesco is to become the first supermarket to do same day deliveries across most of the country. The online market is worth nearly £7bn in the UK with about half of people saying they get shopping delivered.

Toby Pickard is senior innovations and trends analyst at IGD, a retail research and training charity.

He told Wake up to Money there was a demand for same day delivery.

"Shoppers really like the convenience of online shopping and there isn't anything more convenient than same day delivery," he said.

He was asked whether Tesco could afford to provide the service.

He said many retailers around the world were looking to create a "multi-channel shopping experience". In other words, people shop online and also shop in store and shoppers that do that tend to be much more loyal and tend to spend more with that retailer so that's way of creating profitability, he said.