Business Live: Mon 24 July

"We are now at a tipping point on gender pay". That's what the Chartered Management Institute, the trade body for professional managers in the UK has told Wake up to Money, following the recent revelations from the BBC on executive pay.
According to the Office for National Statistics, the UK gender pay gap is 18.1% for all workers, or 9.4% for full-time staff, meaning men on average earn 18% more overall than women.
"We have got transparency coming through which really starts shining a light on the outrageous situation that we are in," said Petra Wilton, a director strategy at the at the Chartered management Institute.
"We have had this for 47 years since the Equal Pay Act, but still its' been happening across many organisations, the BBC is not alone.
"The ONS national average is 18% pay gap , but what we really see is it's at the top and when we look at management roles that pay gap is up to 23%."
Analysis: Why has IMF cut UK growth outlook?
Andrew Walker
World Service economics correspondent
The downgrade in the UK's forecast reflects the weak start to the year.
The economy grew by 0.2% in the first three months. That is all we get by way of explanation from the IMF.
It is a short report - just seven pages - and it updates the IMF's assessment for the whole world economy so there isn't much space to spell it out.
The IMF is well known, some would say notorious, for warning before last year's referendum of the adverse economic consequences of leaving the European Union.
Do the agency's economists think that the downgrade reflects evidence suggesting that they were right? The report doesn't say. We can only guess.
But we will get a bit of hard evidence on how justified the downgrade was or was not later this week, when the Office for National Statistics publishes its first estimate of economic growth in the second quarter of the year.
IMF downgrades UK and US growth
Leading the news bulletins on BBC World Service is the news that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) says that the world economy is making steady progress as it recovers from the financial crisis of just under a decade ago.
In an update to its World Economic Outlook, the Fund estimates growth this year will be 3.5% - rising to 3.8% in 2018.
Forecasts have been raised for China, Japan and many Eurozone countries, but lowered for the US and UK.
The report warns against inward-looking policies such as barriers to trade - it reckons they could result in disruption to global supply chains, lower productivity and less affordable goods.
Good morning
Welcome to another busy week with Business Live.
W've already heard that the International Monetary Fund has cut its growth forecasts for the UK and the US, then later this morning we'll get results from Ryanair and Reckitt Benckiser.
Later in the week, we'll get the US interest rate decsion and second quarter GDP numbers for the the UK.
Pay gap worse at top?
Leading the news bulletins on BBC World Service is the news that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) says that the world economy is making steady progress as it recovers from the financial crisis of just under a decade ago. In an update to its World Economic Outlook, the Fund estimates growth this year will be 3.5% - rising to 3.8% in 2018. Forecasts have been raised for China, Japan and many Eurozone countries, but lowered for the US and UK. The report warns against inward-looking policies such as barriers to trade - it reckons they could result in disruption to global supply chains, lower productivity and less affordable goods.
W've already heard that the International Monetary Fund has cut its growth forecasts for the UK and the US, then later this morning we'll get results from Ryanair and Reckitt Benckiser.
Later in the week, we'll get the US interest rate decsion and second quarter GDP numbers for the the UK.
