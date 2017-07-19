Business Live: Wednesday 19 July

Drugs giant AkzoNobel has just announced that its chief executive Tom Buchner is stepping down with immediate effect due to health reasons.
Thierry Vanlancker, currently head of specialty chemicals at AkzoNobel, will take the helm.
Chairman Antony Burgmans says Mr Buchner will be missed:
"He has been an
outstanding leader for AkzoNobel, transforming the company and setting it up
for future success. His focus on delivering for our customers and operational
excellence has driven profitability to record levels, increasing returns to
shareholders," he says.
Will inflation fall further?
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Despite reports of a possible leak, for most people June's drop in inflation to 2.6% down from 2.9% in May, was a surprise.
But Ann Pettifor, economist at Prime Economics, says the group forecast in January that inflation would fall to 1% by the end of the year.
"At the time that was an outlier. We do think conditions are such that inflation will continue to fall. It's not just a British phenomenon, it's global," she says.
So is an interest rate rise off the cards for now?
Ms Pettifor says she thinks it would be "unwise" to raise rates "at this time of weakness."
"It just isn't sensible. Incomes are weak and because incomes are weak shops can't put up prices."
Are official stats being leaked?
BBC Radio 5 live
The sudden fall in the pound just before yesterday's unexpectedly weak inflation data has raised fresh concerns about leaks from the Office for National Statistics, according to the Times.
It points out that sterling sank half a cent against the dollar in the minutes before the consumer prices index was released yesterday, suggesting some traders might have got wind of the highly price sensitive information.
If so it'd be embarrassing considering it was just last month that the ONS said it would stop providing politicians and officials early access to its data releases in a bid to prevent sensitive information being leaked to the market early.
"It is a very serious issue. Market manipulation is a crime if it's actually proved to have happened. I'm sure there'll be an investigation and there should be," says David Stubbs, global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management.
'Chicken and egg' issue
BBC Radio 5 live
Given employment is at record levels, the fact that wage growth is not also at record levels is surprising, says David Stubbs, global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management.
"It's a chicken and egg thing, but hopefully we will kick into a higher growth, higher wage economy if the UK continues to grow.
"Once people get more pay and have more money to spend in the economy, then businesses can push up prices in response to that," he says.
The fish has been considered under threat for more than a decade after stocks fell dramatically in 2006.
Claire Pescod, fisheries outreach manager at the Marine Stewardship Concil, says there are now a smaller amount of boats fishing in the area.
But could Brexit hit this latest ruling?
Ms Pescod says not.
"The key thing is about sustainability and making sure it's at the heart of new policies and that we keep the MSC certification", she says.
Good morning
Hello,
The biggest news out this morning is that your air fares will be cheaper. From January firms will no longer be able to charge you extra when you pay by debit card or credit card. Airlines and takeaway food apps are some of the biggest culprits when it comes to such charges.
Later we've got first quarter results from broadband firm TalkTalk. The new CEO is Tristia Harrison, who replaced Dido Harding in May this year. We'll be looking for signs of a revival following the devastating 2015 cyber attack.
