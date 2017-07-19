Business Live: Wednesday 19 July

Science Photo Library

Drugs giant AkzoNobel has just announced that its chief executive Tom Buchner is stepping down with immediate effect due to health reasons.

Thierry Vanlancker, currently head of specialty chemicals at AkzoNobel, will take the helm.

Chairman Antony Burgmans says Mr Buchner will be missed:

"He has been an outstanding leader for AkzoNobel, transforming the company and setting it up for future success. His focus on delivering for our customers and operational excellence has driven profitability to record levels, increasing returns to shareholders," he says.