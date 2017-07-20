Business Live: Thursday 20 July

Getty Images

More on Sports Direct now, and Sue Noffke, UK equities fund manager at Schroders, told Today that the retailer had had a tough year operationally.

One reason for that was the cost of importing goods had risen because of the weaker pound, and Sports Direct was "more exposed than some of its peers" to currency movements, she said.

In addition, Sports Direct has been shifting its focus from own-brand goods to branded items, which are more expensive, and that had caused some "headwinds" in the short term.

"You have to pay more for those and you sell them for less of a margin than you do for your own products," she said.

And while Sports Direct was opening fancy new stores in its bid to be the "Selfridges of sports retailing", added Ms Noffke, its core stores needed more work as well.