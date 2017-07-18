Business Live: Tuesday 18 July

TV-on-demand firm Netflix is riding high after announcing that it now has about 104 million subscribers, a larger-than-expected number that boosted revenues.
The company said it made nearly $2.8bn in revenue. It also turned a profit, reporting $66m in net income, up about 50% from the same time last year.
So is this another nail in the coffin for so-called "linear" TV - that is, waiting to watch programmes as they are broadcast, rather than when you feel like watching them?
Lindsey Clay, chief executive of commercial TV marketing body Thinkbox, thinks it's too soon to write off the traditional "appointment to view" model of broadcasting. She told Radio 5 live's Wake Up To Money: "People watch more TV every day than Netflix in an entire month, so linear TV is still incredibly popular.
"Ninety per cent of the TV we watch is live, so that's definitely the most popular way to watch TV."
Libor: 'Something has to be done'
BBC Radio 5 live
There's reaction to Bank of England governor Mark Carney's view that Libor - which is the rate that banks charge each other for short-term loans - should be replaced.
Minutes from a round-table meeting held by the Bank earlier this month show that Mr Carney thinks the rate should in future be based on actual market transactions, not banks' judgements.
Banks were fined several billion pounds for trying to rig the rate, and last year four former Barclays traders were jailed after being convicted of manipulating Libor.
Dr Alvaro Cartea, a lecturer in mathematical finance at Oxford University, told Radio 5 live's Wake Up To Money that it was "surprising" that the current "flawed" Libor rate-setting system had lasted so long. "Something has to be done," he said.
Dr Cartea said that when Libor evolved as a benchmark in the late 1980s, its effects were not fully understood. "Banks were not incentivised to be honest," he said, "but it was bad publicity for banks to be caught out doing what they were doing."
The latest UK monthly inflation figures, the unveiling of the new £10 note: you can look forward to all that and more during our Tuesday coverage of business news.
