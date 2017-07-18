Business Live: Tuesday 18 July

Reuters

TV-on-demand firm Netflix is riding high after announcing that it now has about 104 million subscribers, a larger-than-expected number that boosted revenues.

The company said it made nearly $2.8bn in revenue. It also turned a profit, reporting $66m in net income, up about 50% from the same time last year.

So is this another nail in the coffin for so-called "linear" TV - that is, waiting to watch programmes as they are broadcast, rather than when you feel like watching them?

Lindsey Clay, chief executive of commercial TV marketing body Thinkbox, thinks it's too soon to write off the traditional "appointment to view" model of broadcasting. She told Radio 5 live's Wake Up To Money: "People watch more TV every day than Netflix in an entire month, so linear TV is still incredibly popular.

"Ninety per cent of the TV we watch is live, so that's definitely the most popular way to watch TV."