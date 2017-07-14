A man has been rescued in Texas after getting locked inside a bank machine, the New York Times reports .

He managed to escape by passing handwritten notes out of the machine saying "Please help, I'm stuck in here and I don't have my phone. Please call my boss."

The man was stuck inside for hours, and had passed out several notes before someone took it seriously enough to flag down a passing police officer.

The man accidentally got locked in a service room behind the ATM in a bank that was under construction.

He'd left his phone in the car, so had to resort to passing out notes to escape.