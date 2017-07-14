He managed to escape by passing handwritten notes out of the machine saying "Please help, I'm stuck in here and I don't have my phone. Please call my boss."
Still trying to work out how to read Janet Yellen's statements this week?
This is the view from Chris Lowe, chief economist at FTN Financial in New York:
"Yellen’s Senate testimony resembled her House appearance,
keeping hope alive in the markets. It is a funny thing when the Fed Chair says
the Fed might slow its tightening pace if inflation stays low, but she does not
believe it will stay low and the market concludes the Fed will slow its
tightening pace anyway.
"Yet it makes sense when one considers the next rate
hike decision is probably not until December, five months from now. That’s
plenty of time for Yellen and the Fed to get on board the lowflation train as
long as inflation remains low."
Wells Fargo's Q2 results
Wells Fargo has also reported today. It's come out with net income of $5.8bn for Q2 2017, up 5% from the second quarter of 2016.
That was on revenue of $22.2bn which is pretty much unchanged from the same quarter last year.
Chief Executive Officer Tim Sloan said: "We continued to make progress this quarter in our efforts to rebuild trust and build a better
Wells Fargo and, while there is still more work ahead of us, we are on the right track and I am confident about our
future."
Citigroup's chief on Q2 results
Citi's chief executive Michael Corbat, has issued some comment alongside those results:
He points to the bank's Institutional Clients Group which he says "had a
very strong quarter all-around,
including its best investment banking performance in seven
years."
He adds: "Our recently
announced 2017 capital plan
includes a return of $18.9bn, enabling us to reduce the
amount of capital we hold. We
are clearly on course to increase
both the return on capital and
return of capital for our
shareholders.”
Citigroup Q2 results
Citigroup's second quarter earnings are just out.
The American investment bank is reporting net income for the second quarter of $3.9bn on revenues of $17.9 billion.
That net income is a slight deterioration on this same quarter last year, but the revenues were higher.
The road ahead?
A young Hungarian UCL graduate has won the annual Wolfson economics prize with his plans to finance better roads in Britain. The BBC's Susannah Streeter has been asking him about his idea.
It's the start of the US banks' reporting season, kicking off with JP Morgan Chase, which has just announced a 13% rise in second-quarter profits to $7bn (£5.4bn).
"The US consumer remains healthy,
evidenced in our strong underlying performance in consumer and community banking," said the bank's chief executive Jamie Dimon.
Wells Fargo and Citigroup are also
scheduled to report results later today.
Telecoms group Altice expands further in Portugal
Another dip into the French financial pages, and there seems to be no stopping telecoms group Altice as it seeks to expand its presence across Europe and the US.
The company, run by French billionaire Patrick Drahi but based in the Netherlands, is already the second-biggest telecoms operator in France, after Orange.
Now it's branching out in Portugal, where it already owns Portugal Telecom, by acquiring TV and radio group Media Capital.
It's bought 95% of the Lisbon-based company from Spain's Prisa conglomerate for 440m euros (£387m). Analysts say the aim is to bring broadband internet and TV together, just as Altice has already done in France and the US, where it bought New York cable firm Cablevision in 2015.
UK: EasyJet move 'a commercial decision'
The UK government isn't rising to the bait of easyJet's announcement that it's setting up a new Austrian-based airline for when the country leaves the EU.
As we told you earlier, the new airline will be called easyJet Europe and based in Vienna.
A spokeswoman for Prime Minister Theresa May said the move was a "commercial decision" and reiterated that the government wanted to get the best Brexit deal for business.
"Any deal we strike, we want to make sure it's a good deal for everyone, including businesses that operate here," she added.
FTSE 100 limps towards lunchtime
The FTSE 100 has been in negative territory all morning so far and currently stands at 7,398.28, down by 15.16 points or 0.2%.
Apart from Royal Mail, big fallers include drugmaker AstraZeneca, down more than 1.5% after reports that chief executive Pascal Soriot might be about to quit. He's been at the helm of the company since October 2012.
Royal Mail shares slide on pension plan changes
Royal Mail is the biggest faller on the FTSE 100 at the moment, down more than 2%. The share slide came after it announced changes to its pension plan, giving its workers a choice between a defined-benefit and a defined-contribution scheme.
"Royal
Mail is one of few companies offering to replace one defined-benefit scheme
with another," the company pointed out. However, this is an about-turn from its previous intention to close its defined-benefit scheme altogether, a move that had prompted the threat of strike action.
Carillion is market's top gainer
We filled you in earlier about the travails of UK building and services firm Carillion, which has seen its share price fall drastically this week. Well, there are now a couple of bright spots on the horizon.
Firstly, the firm has appointed HSBC as one of its financial advisers and brokers, fuelling speculation that it is indeed going for a rights issue as a way of bolstering its balance sheet.
And secondly, the share price is staging something of a recovery, adding 7.75% so far today, although that still leaves it well down on this time last week. However, it is the day's biggest riser on the FTSE 250.
Fnac Darty set for management changes
As it's Bastille Day, let's have a look at the French business news. Since the country's book and music retailer Fnac bought electronics chain Darty, the newly merged group has been preparing some management changes.
The French financial press is now saying these are likely to be announced on Monday or Tuesday next week, with Jacques Veyrat, founder of the Impala group, expected to step in as the new non-executive president and Fnac insider Enrique Martinez tipped to be the group's director general.
Unless, that is, there is a "coup de théâtre de dernière minute", says Les Echos newspaper. Now there's French drama for you...
Pound in the doldrums
The pound is having a sluggish day on the currency markets. It's currently flat against the euro at 1.1352 euros. But the pound-dollar rate is showing minor signs of life: sterling is up 0.15% at $1.2959.
EasyJet readies post-Brexit EU-based airline
Airline easyJet says Austrian authorities are poised to clear its new post-Brexit venture for take-off.
The company is planning to establish a new airline, easyJet Europe, which will have its headquarters in Vienna.
This will "enable easyJet to continue to operate flights both across Europe and domestically within European countries after the UK has left the EU (regardless of the outcome of talks on a future UK-EU aviation agreement)", said the airline in a statement.
It said the accreditation process was "now well advanced" and added that it hoped to receive an Air Operator Certificate and operating licence "in the near future".
"The people and planes that will fly for easyJet Europe are already employed and based in EU27 countries," it said.
IMF revises its Brazil outlook
Brazil's political turmoil continues to "cast a shadow" over its economic prospects, according to the latest assessment of the country by the International Monetary Fund.
The IMF said that "Brazil's deep recession appears close to an end", praising the "ambitious reform agenda" of President Michel Temer's
government.
But Mr Temer himself faces an uncertain political future as the Brazilian Congress debates whether to try him on charges of benefiting from a $150,000 bribe.
On Wednesday, Mr Temer's predecessor but one as president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, was sentenced to more than nine years in prison for corruption, although he denies wrongdoing and is appealing against the verdict.
On the economic front, the IMF now expects Brazil to grow by 0.3% this year, a slight improvement on its earlier estimate of 0.2%.
But next year's growth forecast has been cut from 1.7% to 1.3%.
On Thursday, Capital Economics hailed a big fall in Brazil's persistent inflation rate, which it said was "driven by a collapse in food inflation, which is now bottoming out".
"We argued as far back as Q4 of last year that inflation would fall by much more than the market was expecting, but even we have been surprised by the size of the drop in recent months," said its emerging market economist Neil Shearing.
"Accordingly, we’re nudging down our inflation forecasts for 2017 and 2018 and think the Selic interest rate will now be cut to a low of 8% by the end of this year (from 8.5% previously)."
Rapper DMX facing tax evasion rap
Tax gon' make me lose my mind, up in here, up in here... US hip-hop star DMX has been arrested on charges of tax evasion that could see him jailed for up to 44 years if convicted. The 46-year-old rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, is due to appear in a federal court in Manhattan later.
Federal prosecutors say he made false statements about his income over a number of years with a view to avoiding paying $1.7m (£1.3m) in taxes.
"While earning millions from hits like X Gon' Give It To Ya, DMX didn't give any of it to the IRS," according to a tweet from Joon Kim, acting attorney for the Southern District of New York.
Hays sees global growth offset weaker UK
Strong growth at recruitment firm Hays' international businesses has helped to counter weaker trading in the UK.
Hays said it had seen "strong growth" at its businesses in Europe and the Asia Pacific region during the three months to 30 June, with like-for-like net fees up 11% in both markets.
But in the UK, fees were down 5%, and Hays said conditions "remained challenging" in London.
Despite this, Hays said it expected its full-year operating profit to be slightly ahead of market expectations.
FTSE little moved in early trade
London markets are well under way now and the FTSE 100 has slipped a whisker in the usual thin Friday trade. Standard Life is topping the list of gainers with a 1% rise and AstraZeneca is the biggest loser, down more than 2%.The 100-share index overall is down 5.44 points, a mere 0.06%, at 7,408.
Indian markets slip after hitting record highs
Tim McDonald
Asia business reporter
Indian markets slipped after touching record highs on Friday as investors booked profits and Tata Consultancy Services fell on disappointing earnings.
The Sensex briefly cleared 32,000, while the Nifty rose above the 9,900 milestone for the first time, before both retreated.
Elsewhere, most Asian markets followed Wall Street's lead, edging slightly higher as investors reacted to signs the Federal Reserve will pursue gradual rate rises.
The Nikkei, the Kospi and the ASX all made gains, while the Hang Seng and the mainland indexes all slipped, led lower by poor earnings forecasts for small-cap companies.
Dixons Carphone sells Spanish business
Electrical goods and mobile phone retailer Dixons Carphone has said it is selling its Spanish business for 55m euros (£48.4m).
The UK group is selling its holdings in The Phone House Spain, Connected World Services Europe and Smarthouse to Spanish company Global Dominion Access, which has its headquarters in Bilbao.
Dixons Carphone said the money raised from the sale would be reinvested back into its business.
Productivity 'is the real story'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Unemployment is at a 40-year low, but wages continue to lag behind.
Speaking on Radio 4's Today programme, Richard Jeffrey, chief economist at Cazenove Capital Management, said the figures suggested businesses were doing well, "countering some of the more gloomy stories", but productivity was the elephant in the room.
"You'll get paid more if you produce more. This is part of the productivity story, " he said.
"Productivity in the UK, alongside productivity in other economies, is exceptionally low, much lower than we would have expected at this stage of the economic cycle, and that is the real story.
"Why aren't companies investing in productivity-enhancing equipment, as they were expected to in a very low-interest regime?"
Olive wars looming in US?
Olives could be at the centre of a new trade war if the Trump administration has its way. US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says he's looking at complaints filed by two US olive-producing firms who allege that they're being unfairly undercut by Spanish exporters.
The US firms say Spanish olives coming on to the market should be priced up to 223% higher. Mr Ross has said that if rules are being broken, the government will "act swiftly to halt any unfair trade practices".
But lovers of that quintessential US cocktail, the dry martini, can take heart: no-one is going to mess with the speciality olives without which no such drink is complete. The investigation specifically excludes those varieties, including olives stuffed with pimento or jalapeno pepper.
Logistics firm in one of Asia's biggest buyouts
Simon Atkinson
Asia Business Reporter
News just breaking here of one of Asia's biggest private equity buyouts to date.
A China-led consortium has offered about 16bn Singapore dollars ($11.7bn; £9bn) for Singapore firm Global Logistic Properties (GLP), which owns and operates warehouses across Asia, the US and Brazil.
Demand for this business is growing, partly thanks to the boom in e-commerce, which has left the likes of Amazon needing places to store goods.
The buyers are a Who's Who of corporate China, including private equity specialists Hopu, as well as Hillhouse Capital Management, whose investors include Alibaba's Jack Ma. GLP is likely to be delisted from the stock market and run as a private business.
Ticket touts work 'on industrial scale'
BBC Radio 5 live
Ed Sheeran's not happy with ticket reselling websites, and nor are roughly half of the UK population, who think they should be banned, according to a new survey. The UK secondary ticketing market is worth about £1bn.
The report by market researchers YouGov also found that for many fans, the chance to see their favourite music act or sporting hero is one they are willing to go to great lengths to achieve, and that includes paying over the odds for a ticket.
Adam Webb is from FanFair Alliance, a music industry campaign against industrial-scale online ticket touting. He told Wake Up To Money that touting used to consist of ticket resellers standing outside venues, but things had changed. Now, he says, ticket touts have all kinds of ways to get hold of tickets before ordinary punters have the opportunity to buy them.
"Now it's moved online, it's really on this industrial scale," he said. "Professional touts may use software or bots, they use multiple IDs, they have teams of people."
New Treasury Committee chair to extend its scope
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Nicky Morgan, the new and first female chair of the influential Treasury Committee, wants to extend its scope beyond banks and Brexit.
She is stepping into the big shoes left by its former chairman Andrew Tyrie.
Speaking on Radio 4's Today programme, the former education secretary said she wants to look "at the wider Treasury remit".
"We want to look at the management of the economy, public spending decisions.
"We've got a Budget coming up, with issues like household debt, tax policy, investment in infrastructure.
"These are all the things that actually our constituents put us in the House of Commons for, the things that make a difference to household budgets and to their economic security."
Visa drive: Cash 'will not disappear'
BBC Radio 5 live
More now on credit card Visa's drive to persuade people to go cashless. Retail analyst Kate Hardcastle at Insight With Passion told Wake Up To Money that it was one thing to persuade businesses to take credit cards only, but consumers needed to be rewarded to change their behaviour.
"People enjoy the flexibility of a cashless payment, but I don't think that cash is going to disappear any time soon," she said.
She also made the point that shopping could be less enjoyable in a cashless system, because it would reduce the interaction between customers and staff at the till.
"It's the last moment of conversation that you can get so much feedback from, especially for the smaller retailer," she added.
Carillion counts cost of share slump
BBC Radio 5 live
It's been a tough week for UK building and services firm Carillion, which has seen its share price plunge 70% after it warned about its performance this year.
It's an important company for the country's infrastructure. It maintains railways, builds roads and carries out big projects such as the Battersea Power Station development and the extension of Liverpool's Anfield football ground, employing thousands of people in the process.
Garry White at investment management firm Charles Stanley told Wake Up To Money that the firm had a number of options, including a rights issue or a debt-for-equity swap, but existing investors might not be keen on pumping in more money.
"The big challenge at this company is fixing its balance sheet in order to survive," he said.
Visa in cashless drive
BBC Radio 5 live
Visa has confirmed to the BBC that it's going to offer an incentive to business to become cashless. It's starting a scheme in the US where it will pay certain companies $10,000 to use only cards.
In a statement last night, the company told the Wake Up To Money programme it's looking at bringing something similar to the UK. Those places have to bid for the money by explaining how going cashless would affect them, their employees and customers.
Good morning!
Got that Friday feeling? Well, here we go for the last business day of the week. Lots of news to come, so stay with us for all the events and all the reaction.
US inflation unchanged in June
US Consumer Price Index inflation was unchanged in June, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics said.
Fed's on a 'Lowflation train'
Still trying to work out how to read Janet Yellen's statements this week?
This is the view from Chris Lowe, chief economist at FTN Financial in New York:
"Yellen’s Senate testimony resembled her House appearance, keeping hope alive in the markets. It is a funny thing when the Fed Chair says the Fed might slow its tightening pace if inflation stays low, but she does not believe it will stay low and the market concludes the Fed will slow its tightening pace anyway.
"Yet it makes sense when one considers the next rate hike decision is probably not until December, five months from now. That’s plenty of time for Yellen and the Fed to get on board the lowflation train as long as inflation remains low."
Wells Fargo's Q2 results
Wells Fargo has also reported today. It's come out with net income of $5.8bn for Q2 2017, up 5% from the second quarter of 2016.
That was on revenue of $22.2bn which is pretty much unchanged from the same quarter last year.
Chief Executive Officer Tim Sloan said: "We continued to make progress this quarter in our efforts to rebuild trust and build a better Wells Fargo and, while there is still more work ahead of us, we are on the right track and I am confident about our future."
Citigroup's chief on Q2 results
Citi's chief executive Michael Corbat, has issued some comment alongside those results:
He points to the bank's Institutional Clients Group which he says "had a very strong quarter all-around, including its best investment banking performance in seven years."
He adds: "Our recently announced 2017 capital plan includes a return of $18.9bn, enabling us to reduce the amount of capital we hold. We are clearly on course to increase both the return on capital and return of capital for our shareholders.”
Citigroup Q2 results
Citigroup's second quarter earnings are just out.
The American investment bank is reporting net income for the second quarter of $3.9bn on revenues of $17.9 billion.
That net income is a slight deterioration on this same quarter last year, but the revenues were higher.
The road ahead?
A young Hungarian UCL graduate has won the annual Wolfson economics prize with his plans to finance better roads in Britain. The BBC's Susannah Streeter has been asking him about his idea.
JP Morgan sees 13% rise in quarterly profits
It's the start of the US banks' reporting season, kicking off with JP Morgan Chase, which has just announced a 13% rise in second-quarter profits to $7bn (£5.4bn).
"The US consumer remains healthy, evidenced in our strong underlying performance in consumer and community banking," said the bank's chief executive Jamie Dimon.
Wells Fargo and Citigroup are also scheduled to report results later today.
Telecoms group Altice expands further in Portugal
Another dip into the French financial pages, and there seems to be no stopping telecoms group Altice as it seeks to expand its presence across Europe and the US.
The company, run by French billionaire Patrick Drahi but based in the Netherlands, is already the second-biggest telecoms operator in France, after Orange.
Now it's branching out in Portugal, where it already owns Portugal Telecom, by acquiring TV and radio group Media Capital.
It's bought 95% of the Lisbon-based company from Spain's Prisa conglomerate for 440m euros (£387m). Analysts say the aim is to bring broadband internet and TV together, just as Altice has already done in France and the US, where it bought New York cable firm Cablevision in 2015.
UK: EasyJet move 'a commercial decision'
The UK government isn't rising to the bait of easyJet's announcement that it's setting up a new Austrian-based airline for when the country leaves the EU.
As we told you earlier, the new airline will be called easyJet Europe and based in Vienna.
A spokeswoman for Prime Minister Theresa May said the move was a "commercial decision" and reiterated that the government wanted to get the best Brexit deal for business.
"Any deal we strike, we want to make sure it's a good deal for everyone, including businesses that operate here," she added.
FTSE 100 limps towards lunchtime
The FTSE 100 has been in negative territory all morning so far and currently stands at 7,398.28, down by 15.16 points or 0.2%.
Apart from Royal Mail, big fallers include drugmaker AstraZeneca, down more than 1.5% after reports that chief executive Pascal Soriot might be about to quit. He's been at the helm of the company since October 2012.
Royal Mail shares slide on pension plan changes
Royal Mail is the biggest faller on the FTSE 100 at the moment, down more than 2%. The share slide came after it announced changes to its pension plan, giving its workers a choice between a defined-benefit and a defined-contribution scheme.
"Royal Mail is one of few companies offering to replace one defined-benefit scheme with another," the company pointed out. However, this is an about-turn from its previous intention to close its defined-benefit scheme altogether, a move that had prompted the threat of strike action.
Carillion is market's top gainer
We filled you in earlier about the travails of UK building and services firm Carillion, which has seen its share price fall drastically this week. Well, there are now a couple of bright spots on the horizon.
Firstly, the firm has appointed HSBC as one of its financial advisers and brokers, fuelling speculation that it is indeed going for a rights issue as a way of bolstering its balance sheet.
And secondly, the share price is staging something of a recovery, adding 7.75% so far today, although that still leaves it well down on this time last week. However, it is the day's biggest riser on the FTSE 250.
Fnac Darty set for management changes
As it's Bastille Day, let's have a look at the French business news. Since the country's book and music retailer Fnac bought electronics chain Darty, the newly merged group has been preparing some management changes.
The French financial press is now saying these are likely to be announced on Monday or Tuesday next week, with Jacques Veyrat, founder of the Impala group, expected to step in as the new non-executive president and Fnac insider Enrique Martinez tipped to be the group's director general.
Unless, that is, there is a "coup de théâtre de dernière minute", says Les Echos newspaper. Now there's French drama for you...
Pound in the doldrums
The pound is having a sluggish day on the currency markets. It's currently flat against the euro at 1.1352 euros. But the pound-dollar rate is showing minor signs of life: sterling is up 0.15% at $1.2959.
EasyJet readies post-Brexit EU-based airline
Airline easyJet says Austrian authorities are poised to clear its new post-Brexit venture for take-off.
The company is planning to establish a new airline, easyJet Europe, which will have its headquarters in Vienna.
This will "enable easyJet to continue to operate flights both across Europe and domestically within European countries after the UK has left the EU (regardless of the outcome of talks on a future UK-EU aviation agreement)", said the airline in a statement.
It said the accreditation process was "now well advanced" and added that it hoped to receive an Air Operator Certificate and operating licence "in the near future".
"The people and planes that will fly for easyJet Europe are already employed and based in EU27 countries," it said.
IMF revises its Brazil outlook
Brazil's political turmoil continues to "cast a shadow" over its economic prospects, according to the latest assessment of the country by the International Monetary Fund.
The IMF said that "Brazil's deep recession appears close to an end", praising the "ambitious reform agenda" of President Michel Temer's government.
But Mr Temer himself faces an uncertain political future as the Brazilian Congress debates whether to try him on charges of benefiting from a $150,000 bribe.
On Wednesday, Mr Temer's predecessor but one as president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, was sentenced to more than nine years in prison for corruption, although he denies wrongdoing and is appealing against the verdict.
On the economic front, the IMF now expects Brazil to grow by 0.3% this year, a slight improvement on its earlier estimate of 0.2%.
But next year's growth forecast has been cut from 1.7% to 1.3%.
On Thursday, Capital Economics hailed a big fall in Brazil's persistent inflation rate, which it said was "driven by a collapse in food inflation, which is now bottoming out".
"We argued as far back as Q4 of last year that inflation would fall by much more than the market was expecting, but even we have been surprised by the size of the drop in recent months," said its emerging market economist Neil Shearing.
"Accordingly, we’re nudging down our inflation forecasts for 2017 and 2018 and think the Selic interest rate will now be cut to a low of 8% by the end of this year (from 8.5% previously)."
Rapper DMX facing tax evasion rap
Tax gon' make me lose my mind, up in here, up in here... US hip-hop star DMX has been arrested on charges of tax evasion that could see him jailed for up to 44 years if convicted. The 46-year-old rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, is due to appear in a federal court in Manhattan later.
Federal prosecutors say he made false statements about his income over a number of years with a view to avoiding paying $1.7m (£1.3m) in taxes.
"While earning millions from hits like X Gon' Give It To Ya, DMX didn't give any of it to the IRS," according to a tweet from Joon Kim, acting attorney for the Southern District of New York.
Hays sees global growth offset weaker UK
Strong growth at recruitment firm Hays' international businesses has helped to counter weaker trading in the UK.
Hays said it had seen "strong growth" at its businesses in Europe and the Asia Pacific region during the three months to 30 June, with like-for-like net fees up 11% in both markets.
But in the UK, fees were down 5%, and Hays said conditions "remained challenging" in London.
Despite this, Hays said it expected its full-year operating profit to be slightly ahead of market expectations.
FTSE little moved in early trade
London markets are well under way now and the FTSE 100 has slipped a whisker in the usual thin Friday trade. Standard Life is topping the list of gainers with a 1% rise and AstraZeneca is the biggest loser, down more than 2%.The 100-share index overall is down 5.44 points, a mere 0.06%, at 7,408.
Indian markets slip after hitting record highs
Tim McDonald
Asia business reporter
Indian markets slipped after touching record highs on Friday as investors booked profits and Tata Consultancy Services fell on disappointing earnings.
The Sensex briefly cleared 32,000, while the Nifty rose above the 9,900 milestone for the first time, before both retreated.
Elsewhere, most Asian markets followed Wall Street's lead, edging slightly higher as investors reacted to signs the Federal Reserve will pursue gradual rate rises.
The Nikkei, the Kospi and the ASX all made gains, while the Hang Seng and the mainland indexes all slipped, led lower by poor earnings forecasts for small-cap companies.
Dixons Carphone sells Spanish business
Electrical goods and mobile phone retailer Dixons Carphone has said it is selling its Spanish business for 55m euros (£48.4m).
The UK group is selling its holdings in The Phone House Spain, Connected World Services Europe and Smarthouse to Spanish company Global Dominion Access, which has its headquarters in Bilbao.
Dixons Carphone said the money raised from the sale would be reinvested back into its business.
Productivity 'is the real story'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Unemployment is at a 40-year low, but wages continue to lag behind.
Speaking on Radio 4's Today programme, Richard Jeffrey, chief economist at Cazenove Capital Management, said the figures suggested businesses were doing well, "countering some of the more gloomy stories", but productivity was the elephant in the room.
"You'll get paid more if you produce more. This is part of the productivity story, " he said.
"Productivity in the UK, alongside productivity in other economies, is exceptionally low, much lower than we would have expected at this stage of the economic cycle, and that is the real story.
"Why aren't companies investing in productivity-enhancing equipment, as they were expected to in a very low-interest regime?"
Olive wars looming in US?
Olives could be at the centre of a new trade war if the Trump administration has its way. US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says he's looking at complaints filed by two US olive-producing firms who allege that they're being unfairly undercut by Spanish exporters.
The US firms say Spanish olives coming on to the market should be priced up to 223% higher. Mr Ross has said that if rules are being broken, the government will "act swiftly to halt any unfair trade practices".
But lovers of that quintessential US cocktail, the dry martini, can take heart: no-one is going to mess with the speciality olives without which no such drink is complete. The investigation specifically excludes those varieties, including olives stuffed with pimento or jalapeno pepper.
Logistics firm in one of Asia's biggest buyouts
Simon Atkinson
Asia Business Reporter
News just breaking here of one of Asia's biggest private equity buyouts to date.
A China-led consortium has offered about 16bn Singapore dollars ($11.7bn; £9bn) for Singapore firm Global Logistic Properties (GLP), which owns and operates warehouses across Asia, the US and Brazil.
Demand for this business is growing, partly thanks to the boom in e-commerce, which has left the likes of Amazon needing places to store goods.
The buyers are a Who's Who of corporate China, including private equity specialists Hopu, as well as Hillhouse Capital Management, whose investors include Alibaba's Jack Ma. GLP is likely to be delisted from the stock market and run as a private business.
Ticket touts work 'on industrial scale'
BBC Radio 5 live
Ed Sheeran's not happy with ticket reselling websites, and nor are roughly half of the UK population, who think they should be banned, according to a new survey. The UK secondary ticketing market is worth about £1bn.
The report by market researchers YouGov also found that for many fans, the chance to see their favourite music act or sporting hero is one they are willing to go to great lengths to achieve, and that includes paying over the odds for a ticket.
Adam Webb is from FanFair Alliance, a music industry campaign against industrial-scale online ticket touting. He told Wake Up To Money that touting used to consist of ticket resellers standing outside venues, but things had changed. Now, he says, ticket touts have all kinds of ways to get hold of tickets before ordinary punters have the opportunity to buy them.
"Now it's moved online, it's really on this industrial scale," he said. "Professional touts may use software or bots, they use multiple IDs, they have teams of people."
New Treasury Committee chair to extend its scope
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Nicky Morgan, the new and first female chair of the influential Treasury Committee, wants to extend its scope beyond banks and Brexit.
She is stepping into the big shoes left by its former chairman Andrew Tyrie.
Speaking on Radio 4's Today programme, the former education secretary said she wants to look "at the wider Treasury remit".
"We want to look at the management of the economy, public spending decisions.
"We've got a Budget coming up, with issues like household debt, tax policy, investment in infrastructure.
"These are all the things that actually our constituents put us in the House of Commons for, the things that make a difference to household budgets and to their economic security."
Visa drive: Cash 'will not disappear'
BBC Radio 5 live
More now on credit card Visa's drive to persuade people to go cashless. Retail analyst Kate Hardcastle at Insight With Passion told Wake Up To Money that it was one thing to persuade businesses to take credit cards only, but consumers needed to be rewarded to change their behaviour.
"People enjoy the flexibility of a cashless payment, but I don't think that cash is going to disappear any time soon," she said.
She also made the point that shopping could be less enjoyable in a cashless system, because it would reduce the interaction between customers and staff at the till.
"It's the last moment of conversation that you can get so much feedback from, especially for the smaller retailer," she added.
Carillion counts cost of share slump
BBC Radio 5 live
It's been a tough week for UK building and services firm Carillion, which has seen its share price plunge 70% after it warned about its performance this year.
It's an important company for the country's infrastructure. It maintains railways, builds roads and carries out big projects such as the Battersea Power Station development and the extension of Liverpool's Anfield football ground, employing thousands of people in the process.
Garry White at investment management firm Charles Stanley told Wake Up To Money that the firm had a number of options, including a rights issue or a debt-for-equity swap, but existing investors might not be keen on pumping in more money.
"The big challenge at this company is fixing its balance sheet in order to survive," he said.
Visa in cashless drive
BBC Radio 5 live
Visa has confirmed to the BBC that it's going to offer an incentive to business to become cashless. It's starting a scheme in the US where it will pay certain companies $10,000 to use only cards.
In a statement last night, the company told the Wake Up To Money programme it's looking at bringing something similar to the UK. Those places have to bid for the money by explaining how going cashless would affect them, their employees and customers.
Good morning!
Got that Friday feeling? Well, here we go for the last business day of the week. Lots of news to come, so stay with us for all the events and all the reaction.