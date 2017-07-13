Business Live: BP and Shell shares fall

Aslef drivers are "again
set to disrupt passengers on the Southern network", a Department for Transport spokesperson says, which is "disappointing".
"This
action is completely unnecessary, particularly considering they turned down a near
£12,000 pay rise offer from GTR – taking their salary to £60,683 for a 35-hours
week - the very same deal that their own members on Thameslink have accepted," the DfT spokesperson adds.
Aslef Southern train drivers vote for more strikes
Members of the Aslef union on Southern Railways and Gatwick Express have voted to strike over pay.
Strike dates are set for Tuesday
1, Wednesday 2 and Friday 4 August.
This is a separate dispute from a Southern overtime ban, which is down to proposals for driver-only operated trains.
Formula 1 and Snap announce partnership
Formula 1 and Snap have announced a new global partnership to
cover upcoming Grand Prix races on Snapchat's editorial
platform.
The deal with Snap will officially kick-off with
coverage of 2017 Formula 1 Rolex British Grand Prix on Sunday
through Snapchat's Our Stories.
France and Germany to develop new jet fighter
Details are coming through from the joint meeting of the French and German cabinets that's been taking place in Paris. The two countries say they've agreed to develop a new European jet fighter system to replace their current planes. The French presidency said a "joint roadmap" for the project would be finalised by mid-2018.
FCA lambasted over Aramco rule change
Plans by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to overhaul stock market rules are continuing to attract controversy.
The City watchdog is proposing a new category of listing that would allow Saudi state-owned oil firm Aramco to float on the London market.
The latest adverse comment on the plan comes from Royal London Asset Management's Ashley Hamilton Claxton, who says: "It looks like the FCA is consulting on amending the existing listing rules to accommodate the peculiarities of one company, which is not a very effective strategy for regulating the market as a whole.
"If the proposals in this consultation document are implemented, it will be bad news for London and will reverse the progress we have made in recent years to uphold strong governance and protect minority shareholders.
"In our view, the listing rules should apply for any premium listing, regardless of whether the controlling investor is a private individual, a consortium or a sovereign state."
Reeves sees sustainable growth as priority
The newly elected chairwoman for the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy select committee has been setting out her priorities for the job.
The successful candidate is Labour MP Rachel Reeves, who served as shadow work and pensions secretary from 2013 to 2015. She said that under her, the committee's priorities would include "ensuring that we develop sustainable growth and
climate change policies that help create new and well-paid jobs".
She added: "Scrutinising the government’s approach to the
challenges of the ‘gig economy’ and the growth of self-employment and how to
deliver fairness and flexibility in the British labour market should also be an
area of interest for the committee."
UK attracts record levels of tourism
The first three months of this year saw a record number of foreign visits to the UK, up 9.9% on a year earlier, according to the Office for National Statistics.
Tourists flocked to the UK to benefit from the weakness of the pound since the country's vote to leave the European Union.
Visits
from North America were up 18.7% on the previous year in the same period. There
was also a record number of visits from China, up 27% on last year at 54,000.
Delta sees 20% quarterly profit fall
Delta Air Lines is not flying quite as high as it was this time last year. In the second quarter of this year, it made a profit of $1.22bn, which sounds pretty healthy until you realise it's 20% down on the same period last year, when its net income was $1.55bn.
Delta, the number two US airline by passenger traffic, has made a virtue in recent years of not just playing the low-cost airlines' game. It says it sees itself as "a carrier of choice", with better service, seating, in-flight entertainment and loyalty programmes, rather than just trying to compete on price. So is that strategy paying off? Keep watching the skies...
Burberry investors disgruntled by executive pay levels
As we predicted earlier, many shareholders at luxury goods brand Burberry's AGM were indeed up in arms over executive pay. Nearly one-third of investors declined to back the company's remuneration package for its top people, although 68.5% voted in favour.
The discontent centred on the pay of Christopher Bailey, Burberry president and chief creative officer, and that of the chief financial officer Julie Brown, who has waived some of the money she was originally offered.
Markets buoyant as lunchtime looms
Lunchtime is approaching and City traders' tummies are rumbling, but all looks moderately rosy on the markets right now. The FTSE 100 has clawed its way into positive territory, albeit by a wafer-thin 0.12% at 7,425.53, led by BT, which is a healthy 3.5% to the good.
At the same time, the pound is holding on to its gains. Sterling is up 0.27% against the dollar at $1.2919, while against the euro, it's 0.4% higher at 1.1336 euros.
City rules set to change in Aramco listing bid
City watchdog the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is proceeding with controversial plans to overhaul stock
market rules.
It is proposing a new category of listing that would allow Saudi state-owned oil firm Aramco to float in the City.
It would be the biggest initial public offering (IPO) in history.
There has been an outcry over the move, as investors and governance groups
have accused the regulator of bending stock market rules.
Uber in Russian tie-up
Word has reached us that Uber's Moscow operation is joining forces with Russia's Yandex to merge their respective ride-hailing and food delivery services in Russia, Azerbaijan, Belarus and Kazakhstan. The two firms will sink their joint assets into a new company.
If you're not in the habit of seeking out a taxi in the former Soviet Union, this news might leave you as cold as the Siberian steppes.
But it did give us the chance to learn that Uber's boss in Europe, the Middle East and Africa is one Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty, who sounds rather like the product of a Franco-Russian merger himself. Call me a cab? Certainly, you're a cab...
Banks set to cut back lending?
It could be trickier for households to find cheap credit card deals and low-deposit mortgages in the months ahead, according to a survey by the Bank of England.
Its latest Credit Conditions Survey of banks and building societies found lenders were likely to rein in lending as they become more cautious about the state of the economy.
Lenders expect a slight reduction in mortgage availability to house buyers with deposits of less
than 25%, and "in particular" those with a deposit of below 10%.
The survey also found that lenders expected to cut the length of interest-free periods on credit card balance
transfers.
Listen: Southern rail 'held to account'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
The £13.4m fine for Southern rail's owners shows they are being held accountable for heavy delays on the line, says the boss of the Rail Delivery Group.
Paul Plummer, who represents the rail industry, tells Today it was "the most congested railway in Britain and in Europe" and needs further investment.
Footballer turns cognac maker
Former Ivory Coast international Olivier Tebily has uncorked a post-playing career as a Cognac maker.
Cognac is home to some of France's - and the world's - most celebrated vineyards.
The 41-year-old ex-Celtic and Birmingham City player bought his first vineyard in his late teens.
Shares in Mercedes carmaker Daimler fell by 2.5% at open of trade on Thursday after a report said the firm may possibly have sold more than a million cars with excess emissions in Europe and the US.
Stuttgart-based newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung cited a court warrant which mentioned that prosecutors were examining the possible use of illegal software to manipulate emissions tests in Mercedes-Benz vehicles between 2008 and 2016.
Daimler declined to comment on the continuing investigation and said it was fully cooperating with the authorities.
In late morning trade in Germany its shares had recovered somewhat, and were down 0.81%.
More flak flies over Southern fine
Commuters' groups are queuing up to denounce the government's decision to fine Southern rail's owners £13.4m for poor services. Not that they disagree with it in principle, they just don't think it goes far enough.
The latest salvo of criticism comes from the Campaign for Better Transport. One of its representatives, Lianna Etkind, welcomed the move, but called it "too little, too late".
She added: “Passengers have endured many months of
miserable disruption, with poor performance predating the industrial action by
many months. The government should take control of this failing franchise, with
a new start and a set-up that passengers can have confidence in, and start the
process of splitting it up and devolving key London sections of it to Transport
for London."
On the Today programme this morning, Steve Baker, who is a minister at the Department for Exiting the European Union, said: "The Office for Budget Responsibility included a Brexit dividend in its report, which I feel sure researchers can dig out for you."
The OBR did indeed include money in 2019-20 that would previously have been contributed to the EU Budget and would instead go on domestic spending.
It is a figure of £13bn in 2019-20, but thinking of it as a a "Brexit dividend" is a bit difficult when the OBR is also predicting that in that year, the government will have to borrow an extra £14.7bn just as a result of the vote to leave the EU.
Game Digital sees share surge after Sports Direct tie-up
Shares in computer gaming group Game Digital have surged more than 11% on the news that retailer Sports Direct has bought just over a quarter of it.
Game said billionaire Mike Ashley's firm had bought 44 million of its shares and added that it looked forward to "working collaboratively" with its new stakeholder.
Thoughts on Sports Direct's stake in Game
Adam Tomlinson, analyst at Liberum, says: "We see a number of reasons how Game
and Sports Direct can gain from a closer working relationship but it is surely
the similar customer demographics that must be the key draw card here.
"The strategic play is not likely to have any concern with reference to the
console cycle but rather growth in e-sports, Insomnia events and in-store
gaming."
South Africans call them slops, Aussies say thongs. Me? I stick with flip-flops. But however you know them, chances are you've heard of the Brazilian brand Havaianas.
About 200 million pairs are sold every year, and now Alpargatas, the company which makes them, has itself been sold for about $1.1bn (£850m).
Three Brazilian investment funds have bought it from the scandal-hit J&F group, which manages the fortune of the billionaire Batista family.
Pound makes modest gains
The pound seems to be having a reasonable day on the markets, in the absence of any big economic news to provide direction. Against the dollar, it's up 0.42% at $1.2938. It's also gained ground against the euro, up 0.27% at 1.1321 euros.
Southern rail penalty 'is token fine'
There's more reaction to the news that Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), which owns the Southern rail service, has suffered financial penalties for the network's poor performance.
Emily Yates, campaign co-ordinator for the Association of British Commuters, called it "a token £13.4m fine presented as an improvement package".
"It doesn't really touch the sides, I think, of this whole issue," she said, "if you bear in mind estimates in 2016 that it had cost the southern economy over £300m, that there's been £38m from the taxpayer in compensation, £20m hand-out from the [Department for Transport] earlier this year and of course, £300m already being invested in the network."
South Korea leads Asian markets higher
Tim McDonald
Asia business reporter
Asian stocks have surged, with most indexes pushing higher as investors reacted to US Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's appearance before Congress, where she suggested monetary policy would be tightened only gradually.
The Kospi index rose 1.1%, reacting to both to Ms Yellen's comments and the Bank of Korea's decision to keep rates at a record
low for a 13th straight month.
The Bank also tweaked its growth forecast upwards to a 2.8% rise in gross domestic growth, 0.2 percentage points higher than
an earlier projection made in April.
Australian indexes also closed more than 1% higher, with the Australian dollar closing at a four-month high as the US dollar fell.
FTSE opens higher
Trading on the London Stock Exchange is under way and the FTSE 100 index has edged up 7.15 points to 7,424.08.
Game Digital shares have jumped 15% following the news that Mike Ashley's Sports Direct has bought a 26% stake in the company.
Shares in Asos have slipped 1.5% despite the online fashion retailer saying full-year sales growth is set to be at the upper end of forecasts.
Eurozone needs rainy day fund, says top official
Eurozone financial bigwigs are being canvassed for their views on French President Emmanuel Macron's reforming ideas. As we said earlier, Mr Macron wants the eurozone to have its own finance minister and budget. Now the head of the European Stability Mechanism, Klaus Regling, has chipped in with his two (euro) cents' worth.
Mr Regling told the Handelsblatt newspaper that the eurozone could do with a rainy day fund equivalent to up to 2% of the region's GDP - that is, 2bn euros. The purpose would be to support individual member states in times of crisis.
However, he would not be drawn on Mr Macron's more ambitious plans, saying he didn't want to lecture German Chancellor Angela Merkel on whether she should back them.
Ashley's Sports Direct buys a quarter of Game
Sports Direct,
the High Street retailer controlled by controversial billionaire Mike Ashley, has bought a
25.75% stake in Game Digital, the computer
gaming group.
Two weeks ago, shares in the firm plunged by 30% after it issued a profit warning following low supplies of the new Nintendo Switch into the UK.
Game, which has a market value of £41m ($53m), said it was now "pleased that the strategic value of the group has been recognised".
Ashley's Sports Direct owns stakes in a number of other
retailers, including Debenhams and French Connection.
Strong growth in Asos sales
Online fashion retailer Asos has continued to report strong trading and says it expects full-year sales growth to be at the top end of forecasts.
Its comments came as it reported a 32% increase in sales to £660.1m for the four months to 30 June.
Asos says it anticipates sales growth in the current financial year will be at the "upper end" of its expected range of 30-35%, and that full-year pre-tax profits are set to be in-line with the market consensus of about £79m.
Southern: RMT responds
Well, we didn't have to wait long for the RMT union's blistering reaction to the financial strictures imposed on Southern Rail by the Department for Transport.
The union's general secretary, Mick Cash, said: "This latest whitewash of the Southern Rail shambles by the government is hardly a surprise when they've been up to their necks in this fiasco right from day one.
"This pathetic response to the abject failure by Southern/GTR to deliver on their contract doesn't even stack up to a slap on the wrist. No wonder the company are gloating. [Transport Secretary] Chris Grayling has let them off the hook big style.
"This is yet another case of the government and their rail industry cronies investigating themselves while the services they are responsible for are a global laughing stock."
Burberry faces potential shareholder showdown
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Burberry is facing a potential showdown with its shareholders over executive pay when it holds its AGM later today.
It centres around the pay of Christopher Bailey, president and chief creative officer at the luxury goods brand, and that of the chief financial officer Julie Brown, who has waived some of the money she was originally offered.
In an echo of three years ago, several investor advisory groups are telling members to vote against the pay report.
Speaking on Radio 4's Today programme, Ashley Hamilton Claxton, corporate governance manager for Royal London Asset Management, which owns a 0.5% stake in the company, said messages from the board had been "chaotic" and "confusing".
She said Mr Bailey was a "fantastic" executive, but his role was not clearly defined.
"He was chief creative officer, then chief creative officer and chief executive, a couple of years ago and that strategy has simply not worked.
"The company has not done well and the company is back-tracking on that decision appointing him as president and now appointing a new chief executive to take charge.
"The issue is that both Christopher Bailey and the new chief executive are both going to report to the chairman and the concern for us is who is in charge."
Despite these concerns, the company did better than expected on Wednesday, announcing like-for-like sales were up 4%.
Southern must spend £13.4m to improve services
Train operating company Go Ahead, which runs the Thameslink, Southern and Great Northern rail franchise (TSGN) is to spend £13.4m on a package of "customer improvements".
The firm has experienced waves of industrial action on its Southern rail route over the past year, much to the continuing fury of commuters.
The Department for Transport (DfT) has said the money will be spent on the following:
a) £7m will be put into a fund for the DfT to allocate to projects and improvements that will directly benefit passenger
b) £4m will fund 50 on-board supervisors over the next two years (from January 2018) to improve access to staff for passengers on trains
c) The remaining £2.4m will target performance improvements. GTR is now required to submit a remedial plan under its franchise agreement.
Qatar Airways firm on American Airlines plan
There's more financial fallout from the diplomatic clash between Qatar and its neighbours, chiefly Saudi Arabia. This time it's in the airline industry, where the relationship between flag-carrier Qatar Airways and American Airlines is coming under strain.
Qatar Airways said in June that it planned to take a stake in the US airline that could amount to as much as 10%, a move that came as a surprise to the target company. Analysts saw the proposed deal as an attempt by Qatar to increase foreign support for its case in the diplomatic row.
Now American says it's ending its code-sharing agreement with Qatar Airways and another regional carrier, Etihad. But Qatar Airways' chief executive, Akbar al-Baker, has responded by saying it still wants to buy a slice of the US firm.
"Our stock purchase request and filing is going ahead as normal. We had to clarify certain questions of the regulator, which we compiled with," he told reporters in Doha.
'High expectations' of auditors
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Is there a crisis in the auditing profession?
Following the Italian scandal at BT, the Financial Reporting Council announced it was examining the role of the auditor PwC. KPMG is being looked at for its audits of Rolls-Royce.
Speaking on Radio 4's Today programme, Vernon Soare, chief operating officer at the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, said these cases were the exception, not the rule.
But he said how far an audit should go has been a topic of debate for two or three years.
"I think one of the problems is the expectations of what an audit is there to do is very high.
"The audit is not there to be a forensic review of every transaction that passes through the books of a company, where there are millions of transactions.
"It is not there primarily to find fraud. It is defined in company law, that the auditors give a true and fair opinion of the company's accounts.
"That is what it is meant to be. I suspect that members of the public and investors think it should be doing far more than that."
He said in recent years, the profession had introduced extended audit reports, data analytics and artificial intelligence to provide more information and greater transparency.
Macron urges eurozone 'convergence'
The Emmanuel Macron effect goes on. The French president has been calling for more convergence and coherence in the eurozone states.
"France must reform its economy to give it more vigour," he told the Ouest-France newspaper in the run-up to a joint meeting of the French and German cabinets due to take place later.
But in the same interview, he also warned Germany that it had to do more to correct the "dysfunctions" of the eurozone and said it should "support a revival of public and private investment in Europe".
Mr Macron has suggested that the eurozone should have its own finance minister, parliament and budget.
By Tom Espiner
By Tom Espiner
All times stated are UK
Brexit: Repeal bill published by the government
MPs must "work together" on Brexit, the minister in charge of the UK's EU exit has said, as he published a bill to convert EU law into British law.
The legislation, known as the repeal bill, will ensure the same rules apply in the UK after Brexit, while giving the UK Parliament power to change them.
Brexit Secretary David Davis said he would "work with anyone" to make it a success, but he faces opposition.
Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron told the government: "This will be hell."
Read more here.
BP and Royal Dutch Shell shares fall
Shares in BP and Royal Dutch Shell are about 0.9% lower as crude oil futures hover around $47.87 per barrel.
Oil prices are flatlining after Opec said it expected demand to decline next year as rivals pump more.
