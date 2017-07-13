Business Live: BP and Shell shares fall

PA

Is there a crisis in the auditing profession?

Following the Italian scandal at BT, the Financial Reporting Council announced it was examining the role of the auditor PwC. KPMG is being looked at for its audits of Rolls-Royce.

Speaking on Radio 4's Today programme, Vernon Soare, chief operating officer at the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, said these cases were the exception, not the rule.

But he said how far an audit should go has been a topic of debate for two or three years.

"I think one of the problems is the expectations of what an audit is there to do is very high.

"The audit is not there to be a forensic review of every transaction that passes through the books of a company, where there are millions of transactions.

"It is not there primarily to find fraud. It is defined in company law, that the auditors give a true and fair opinion of the company's accounts.

"That is what it is meant to be. I suspect that members of the public and investors think it should be doing far more than that."

He said in recent years, the profession had introduced extended audit reports, data analytics and artificial intelligence to provide more information and greater transparency.