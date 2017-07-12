US banks slip after Yellen comments

Getty Images

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) - which is, as you'd expect, normally quite august - has responded in very strong terms to Wetherspoon chairman Tim Martin telling the CBI's Carolyn Fairbairn to "put a sock in it" over Brexit.

A CBI spokesperson said:

"Rather than slinging mud, Mr Martin should know that all the major UK business groups have made clear the risks to the economy of leaving the EU without a deal.

"The prospect of multiple cliff edges – in tariffs, red tape and regulation - is already casting a long shadow over investment decisions for many firms in this country.

"The CBI and the wider business community is committed to making a success of the negotiations and helping to secure the most ambitious and comprehensive free trade deal ever agreed."

Mr Martin this morning used the medium of a Wetherspoon trading statement to say that organisations pointing out the potential economic perils of Brexit were "gloomsters" who could stymie UK negotiators' efforts:

"The public's message to Carolyn 'We're all doomed' Fairbairn, head of the CBI, and other gloomsters is: put a sock in it. We'll do well with or without a free trade deal, so stop tying the hands of our negotiators, who are doing their best to achieve a respectable outcome," he said.

It's worth pointing out here that a recent YouGov poll found that only 18% of people thought that the UK could get a good deal on Brexit given the result of the general election - 36% thought we would get a poor deal.