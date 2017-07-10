Business Live: US stocks rebound

Getty Images

It's been a quiet day on Wall Street - with tech stocks the main sector to show notable gains.

Amazon led the way - rising 2% ahead of its Prime Day event.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq index finished 0.4% higher at 6,176.39 points.

The Dow Jones index finished virtually flat at 21,408.52 and the S&P 500 was little moved at 2,427.43.