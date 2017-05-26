Business Live: Sterling slips

Gatwick airport has been in touch with a statement and a promise to let us know how many passengers and/or airlines have been affected.

A spokesperson says: “A problem with the baggage sortation [sic] system that occurred at Gatwick has been rectified and the airport is recovering from this morning’s disruption.

“Gatwick would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused to passengers whose aircraft departed without their bag.

“The airport is working closely with our airlines to forward all bags to passengers at the earliest opportunity.

“Arrivals, and those travelling with carry-on baggage only, were unaffected by this issue and all bags and passengers were security screened as normal.”

Enquiries on what a "baggage sortation system" is remain ongoing...