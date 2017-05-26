Business Live: Sterling slips
Summary
- Pound drops against dollar and euro
- FTSE 100 eyes fresh record high
- Tories and Labour not being honest - IFS
By Dan Macadam and Simon Neville
All times stated are UK
Gatwick update
Gatwick airport has been in touch with a statement and a promise to let us know how many passengers and/or airlines have been affected.
A spokesperson says: “A problem with the baggage sortation [sic] system that occurred at Gatwick has been rectified and the airport is recovering from this morning’s disruption.
“Gatwick would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused to passengers whose aircraft departed without their bag.
“The airport is working closely with our airlines to forward all bags to passengers at the earliest opportunity.
“Arrivals, and those travelling with carry-on baggage only, were unaffected by this issue and all bags and passengers were security screened as normal.”
Enquiries on what a "baggage sortation system" is remain ongoing...
Mountain Warehouse keeps climbing
Mountain Warehouse appears to be cashing in on the public’s insatiable appetite for adventures and spending their cash on “experiences”, if its latest results are anything to go by.
The retailer, which has 262 stores, revealed today that sales in the year to the end of February was up 30.8% to £184.8m with pretax profits increasing 22% to just under £20m.
Launching in 1997, the company opened 41 branches in the last year and plan another 100 in 2017.
Bosses have been focusing on expanding beyond the traditional cagoules and waterproof boots, tapping into the growing running and cycling business, along with more summer clothes and “ath-leisure ”.
Founder and chief executive Mark Neale said: “The downturn in 2008 allowed us to start growing really quickly when stores became easier to find and customers were looking for fantastic value.
“We passed 100 stores in 2010 and have been on a steep climb since then with online and international playing a bigger and bigger part in the business.”
BreakingFTSE sets new record
The FTSE 100 has hit a new record high during trading. The share index of the 100 biggest UK companies rose to 7,535.06 earlier this morning - beating the previous record set last week by two points.
It's not the only record breaker. The FTSE 250 - which is made up of the 250 next-biggest companies listed in the UK - broke through 20,000 points for the first time.
Earlier this morning it touched 20,020 points, helped by a near 10% rise in the shares of Restaurant Group (see post at 07.52).
Taxing times
Death and taxes - the only two certainties, as they say. Well, it seems that taxes will certainly go up whoever wins next month's election as well.
The IFS has crunched the numbers in the Conservative and Labour manifestos and found tax receipts will go up under either party...
Gatwick baggage meltdown
Just in time for the start of the long Bank Holiday weekend, it's all kicking off at Gatwick. The airport's official Twitter account is reporting some flights are taking off without baggage.
Apparently, the problems are only affecting departures, not arrivals. We will keep you updated on developments.
Why is the pound down?
Many analysts are attributing today's fall in the pound to an opinion poll which shows the Conservatives' lead over Labour narrowing with less than two weeks to the general election.
Markets don't like uncertainty, and the pound had already risen to eight-month highs on expectations (from earlier polls) that Theresa May would secure a landslide victory on 8 June.
But Neil Wilson at ETX Capital says there are other factors at play as well. The pound was already falling back yesterday (see chart above) after figures suggested the UK economy is growing more slowly than previously thought, he says.
He also points out: "The pound has risen more than 4% against the dollar [so far this year], and sterling has enjoyed a pretty decent run since the snap election was called on April 18th."
Election analysis
Our Economics Editor Kamal Ahmed has been picking out key bits from the IFS report. Here's what's catching his eye.
Politicians vs the truth
The old adage that you can’t trust a politician was given more credence today thanks to the influential think tank, the Institute for Fiscal Studies.
A new report by the IFS said the Tories don’t have many new details on spending, while Labour’s big tax increase and spending plans won’t work.
IFS director Paul Johnson said neither main party was "being really honest with the public".
He added: "It is likely that the Conservatives would either have to resort to tax or borrowing increases to bail out public services under increasing pressure, or would risk presiding over a decline in the quality of some of those services, including the NHS."
On Labour, the think tank said "they should be willing to candidly set out the consequences - higher taxation affecting broad segments of the population.”
Brutal.
Sterling's fall
The pound is on course to be the worst-performing major currency this week - falling 1.2% so far against the dollar and euro.
It's left sterling in the company of smaller currencies including the Costa Rican colon - which is down 1.3% this week against the dollar.
But there's some solace, with the Tajikistan somoni (3.7% lower) and the Nigerian naira (down 6% and pictured above) performing worse than the pound.
'I don't know how we'll fund staff'
Nursery operators are warning that they don't have enough funding for a UK scheme due to start in September - which will double the free childcare hours for working parents of three and four-year-olds.
Morgan Parker, deputy manager of Little Legs Nursery in Southend-on-Sea, told the Today programme about the problems it's facing.
Bankers: watch your language
Economists are notorious for their flowery, sometimes impenetrable, choice of words, with sentences stretching on for what seems like an eternity.
But it seems they like it that way, if the strange case of the World Bank’s chief economist Paul Romer is anything to go by.
Mr Romer has stepped down from overseeing the Development Economics Group after staff kicked off over his attempts to encourage them to communicate more clearly, according to Bloomberg.
After he took the role last year, Mr Romer set about overhauling conventions, including shorter emails and wanted presentations to be clearer. The economics professor was also said to have a distaste for the word “and”.
And he may have had a point. A study by Stanford University in 2015 found the bank’s use of language has become more “codified, self-referential, and detached from everyday language” since its inception 51 years ago.
The report called the language “Bankspeak”. Orwell would be proud.
Work to play
Paul Ramchandani is Cambridge University's new professor of play. The role is being funded by the Lego Foundation, which owns 25% of the Lego toy business. It gave the university a £4m grant to help found its centre for research on Play in Education, Development and Learning (Pedal) in 2015.
Professor Ramchandani, who leads the child and adolescent mental health research unit at Imperial College, London, and will take up his role at Pedal in January 2018.
Part of his role will involve translating research into evidence for international and national bodies as they produce policy around children's right to play.
Biggest UK tech flotation for two years
A British software developer has been valued at nearly £1bn, making it the biggest UK tech firm to list on the stock market in nearly two years.
The flotation of Alfa Financial Software will pocket executive chairman Andrew Page and chief executive Andrew Denton a cool £254m combined.
For those unfamiliar with Alfa, the company styles itself as "a leading developer of mission-critical software for the asset finance industry". In other words, it makes software for the finance sector.
Mr Page, who will remain the biggest shareholder, said: "We have been thrilled with the level of support and interest we have had through this process from a wide range of blue-chip investors, and are looking forward to delivering further growth and success as a listed business."
FTSE eyes record high (again)
Will it won't it? The UK's main share index flirted with setting a new record closing high yesterday, only to fall five points short at 7,517.
And it's teasing us again today. The FTSE 100 is up 4 points in the first few minutes of trading at about 7,521 points - just short of the 7,522.03 record closing high it set 10 days ago.
Restaurant Group: shareholders hungry for good news
Bosses at The Restaurant Group will be hoping to convince shareholders that a slew of profit warnings are behind them and the company behind Frankie & Benny’s is on the up.
The company has had a dreadful 18 months, with sales falling off a cliff after customers complained that menus had become too complicated, some of the most popular dishes had been scrapped and prices were too expensive. Dozens of sites were also shut for underperforming.
A new menu has since been unveiled, and prices are down 6%, but a note from UBS earlier this week was critical of the new menu.
Chairman Debbie Hewitt will tell the annual general meeting that the company has stemmed the decline, with like for like sales in the 20 weeks to 21 May down 1.8%.
Ms Hewitt will also tell shareholders that the business, which also owns Chiquito and Garfunkel’s, has benefitted from decent blockbusters hitting cinemas (lots of their branches are in cinema complexes) and the warm weather has helped its pubs.
No word on what shareholders at the AGM will be getting for lunch...
Hope from despair
BBC Radio 5 live
Business presenter Sean Farrington tweets:
Sterling slips
Currency traders seemed to have lost their appetite for sterling, with the pound on course to be the worst-performing global currency this week.
It's dropped back below $1.29 so far this morning, falling 0.5% to $1.2880. Against the euro it's fallen 0.4% to 1.15 euros.
Some analysts attributed this morning's drop to a YouGov poll which indicated the Conservatives' lead over Labour has been cut to five points.
You should be so lucky...
Chris Johnston
Business reporter, BBC News
It's a big night for lottery players across Europe as the kitty for tonight's EuroMillions draw hits £112m. We won't remind you that the odds of taking home the jackpot are a mere 1 in 139 million, however, as that would be unkind.
Camelot tells the FT's leisure correspondent, Murad Ahmed, that sales of EuroMillions tickets have jumped 300% at stores in Canary Wharf and the City of London over the past six weeks - somewhat higher than the 87% growth across the rest of the UK.
Bonuses really must be grim this year...
Debt 'not at credit crisis levels'
Other analysts suggest that the current household debt levels in the UK need to be put in context. Rain Newton-Smith, chief economist at the Confederation of British Industry, points out that debt is still some way off the heights of the credit crisis.
She told Today: “What’s important to remember is that while consumer credit growth has been strong recently, as a proportion of overall household income, the overall amount of unsecured debt on credit cards at 15% of income is still quite a lot lower than the levels of 20% we saw during the global financial crisis.”
She adds that debt repayments, relative to people's income, have "stayed very flat over the last few years", because interest rates are so low.
Loans for cars on the up
The number of car loans being taken out by households is starting to be a major cause for concern, according to the professional body for insolvency experts.
Mark Sands, chairman of the Association of Business Recovery Professionals R3, told the Today programme: “We’re seeing a steady increase but now record levels of debt being taken on to fund new cars, which is something I haven’t seen before.”
Calling for greater education at universities about managing debt, Mr Sands added that two in five adults often or sometimes struggle to get to the next pay day and 28% are bridging the gap by using credit cards.
Why did oil slump?
The oil price has dropped further this morning in Asian trade - following on from a 5% slump yesterday amid disappointment at the level of supply cuts agreed by oil-producing nations.
Brent crude is hovering just above $51 a barrel, having broken $54 earlier in the week. The Opec group of oil nations and a handful of other producers, including Russia, agreed on Thursday to extend production cuts until March 2018.
But Michael Hewson says the markets are unhappy that they didn't deepen the cuts - which so far has reduced almost 1.8 million barrels a day, equivalent to about 2% of global oil production.
'Sign of defiance'
And here is Chris with the logo...
'I love Manchester'
Across social media and on the streets of Manchester, people have adopted the "I love Manchester" logo as a sign of solidarity for the victims of this week's terror attack (as seen above).
It's actually a brand run by digital and marketing businesses to promote the city, and it grew out of the summer riots in 2011.
Chris Greenhalgh, the logo's founder, tells Wake Up to Money: "It was set up in the wake of the riots to harness the energy of people who love Manchester and create something positive from the destruction."
He says that, although Manchester is shortened to "MCR" in the logo, the city's brand is strong enough globally that people recognise what it's about.
Breakfast butty is back
BBC Breakfast's Steph McGovern is back with the butty van, talking to people about the health of the UK economy. Official data yesterday found that economic growth was slower than initially thought in the first three months of the year - at 0.2% growth rather than 0.3%.
Payday loan shake-up
From today UK payday lenders have to publish details of their products on at least one price comparison website - and push customers towards that comparison site when they apply for a loan.
Gary Tatham, director of comparison site AllTheLenders.org.uk, says the move will help borrowers by pushing them towards lenders that offer better terms.
"The market is much bigger than the customer may expect it to be. I know there are at least 48 different online lenders working at the moment," he tells Wake Up to Money.
Often it's the smaller lenders, rather than the big names, who offer a more competitive rate, he says.
Opec disappointment drags down Asian markets
A 5% tumble in oil prices overnight dragged down energy-related shares in Asia, pulling many markets lower.
In Australia, shares of oil companies such as Woodside and Oil Search dropped nearly 3% each. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 index was down by 0.6%.
Japan's Nikkei 225 shed 0.4%, also dragged down by energy shares.
Opec's decision to maintain production cuts for a further nine months disappointed financial markets, as investors were hoping the cuts would go deeper.
Good morning
Theresa May, Donald Trump and the leaders of five of the world's other biggest industrialised economies are descending on the small Sicilian city of Taormina for the latest G7 summit.
The Manchester Arena attack will be one of the main topics of conversation, along with the usual themes of sustainable growth, trade and climate change.
Elsewhere, former US president Barack Obama is in Edinburgh this evening to address philanthropy and business leaders.
On the markets, US stocks hit fresh record highs overnight, but the oil price has slumped amid disappointment with a supply-cut deal agreed by Opec.