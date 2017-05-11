Business Live: Super Thursday

Getty Images

The Bank of England governor Mark Carney has to give a public update on the economy just before a general election.

Mr Carney was criticised in the run-up to and after the EU referendum for being overly political, so the timing of today's inflation report and interest rate decision probably couldn't be much worse for him.

Lucy O'Carroll, chief economist of Aberdeen Asset Management, says:

"We expect him to possibly downgrade the growth outlook for this year a little bit, probably not too much beyond 2017 on that, possibly boost up the inflation forecast... talk about the uncertainties in the economic outlook, and try to avoid saying anything that can be construed as political."