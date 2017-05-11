Business Live: Super Thursday

The Bank of England governor Mark Carney has to give a public update on the economy just before a general election.
Mr Carney was criticised in the run-up to and after the EU referendum for being overly political, so the timing of today's inflation report and interest rate decision probably couldn't be much worse for him.
Lucy O'Carroll, chief economist of Aberdeen Asset Management, says:
"We expect him to possibly downgrade the growth outlook for this year a little bit, probably not too much beyond 2017 on that, possibly boost up the inflation forecast... talk about the uncertainties in the economic outlook, and try to avoid saying anything that can be construed as political."
We'll hear later from the Bank of England on the state of the UK economy and its latest decision on interest rates. Attention, though, is also turning towards the make-up of the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee that sets those rates.
Charlotte Hogg, a deputy governor and MPC member (pictured), stepped down last month and Kristin Forbes will leave in June, meaning there will be no women left on the committee.
But this is less a reflection of the Bank, and more a sign of how few women there are in economics, says Kimberley Scharf, an economics professor at Warwick University.
The MPC has had 33 men and six women over the years, a rate of 15%, which is actually higher than the proportion of female economists (11%), she tells Wake Up to Money.
"Women are getting a fair crack at it according to the numbers in the profession," she says.
Nuisance call firm Keurboom hit with record fine
A cold-calling firm has been fined a record £400,000 by the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) for making almost 100 million nuisance calls.
Keurboom Communications made unsolicited automated calls relating to road-accident and insurance-policy compensation, the ICO said.
It breached privacy laws by calling people without permission. The company has since gone into liquidation but the ICO said it was committed to recovering the fine.
Dan Howdle, a consumer telecoms analyst at Cable.co.uk, said the fine was from a theoretical maximum of £500,000 - but it "certainly doesn't sound like much", he told Wake Up to Money on 5 live.
Future of farm payouts?
BBC Radio 5 live
How's this for a view on your morning commute. Wake up to Money drove around with farmer Dan Jones on his farm in Anglesey, North Wales as part of its "Commuter Conversations" series on what workers care about most in next month's election.
Mr Jones says that with Welsh lamb farmers receiving a lot of their income from EU subsidies, the future of those payments after Brexit is crucial.
"We don't know if we're going to have payments in the future, so farmers are going to have to adapt to survive," he says.
What makes it harder for the farmers, he says, is that demand for lamb exports has shrunk in some of their main European markets - especially Greece - because of slowing economic growth there in recent years.
Good morning
It's "Super Thursday" - with the Bank of England bringing out its latest inflation report and interest-rates decision later.
The Bank isn't expected to raise rates, but home owners will be keeping an eye on any hints that it might in the future.
Elsewhere, BT has results out, as do Nissan, SuperDry and Bombardier.
And in general election news, a leaked version of the Labour manifesto includes plans to nationalise parts of the energy industry and ban zero hours contracts.