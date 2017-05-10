Business Live: Wednesday 10 May

Reuters

Shareholders are set to grill Barclays boss Jes Staley later about his controversial handling of a whistleblower.

Oliver Parry, head of corporate governance at the Institute of Directors, says the bank's chief executive made an "honest mistake" - a phrase that Barclays itself used when it announced financial regulators were investigating Mr Staley.

Still, shareholders will need ask questions today about the incident - that's what annual general meetings are for, Mr Parry tells Wake Up to Money. "It's not simply to sit there and nod things through."