Business Live: Energy price cap pledge
Summary
- Theresa May promises to cap some energy bills
- PM faces industry opposition and Labour criticism
Live Reporting
By Dan Macadam and Russell Hotten
All times stated are UK
PM vows to end 'rip-off' energy bills
Theresa May is pushing ahead with an election pledge to cap some household energy bills.
Under her proposal, industry watchdog Ofgem would set a cap for the default standard variable tariffs, which are often criticised as bad deals for consumers by industry watchdogs.
"Like millions of working families, I am fed up with rip-off energy prices," Mrs May wrote in The Sun.
But industry figures have criticised the plan, first announced last month, saying it could lead to higher prices. Labour has also challenged the Tories to guarantee bills would not rise next year under a Conservative government.
Losing your moral compass
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Alexis Stenfors had a front row seat during the banking scandals. His manipulation of his trading book cost his employer Merrill Lynch $456m and he was banned from working in finance for five years.
But he fears that unless banks do a lot more "soul searching" about the pressured environment of working in finance, history is destined to repeat itself.
Stenfors tells Today that the aggressive approach to trading and risk-taking led "me to lose my moral compass... I lost it over years. It was not lost overnight or over months. It was a gradual process. It was working in that environment".
Now an economics professor, Stenfors has written a book on what can be learned from the experience. "Banks lost touch with reality," he says. "Lawmakers have done quite a lot to put things right... but it's not over yet... Banks find it very difficult to talk about these scandals without putting blame on individuals."
But regulation is not the only answer. Banks have to ask themselves "what is in the best interests of society... It's the banks that need to change".
Paper review: Energy price cap
Theresa May's plan to cap energy bills for millions of households gets plenty of space on the front pages this morning.
The Telegraph has figures suggesting energy bills have risen 37% since Mrs May first threatened to intervene in energy markets last year.
It also suggests that British Gas owner Centrica may consider cutting its dividend to "withstand the looming political threat".
Meanwhile, The Times says that analysts believe the cap will wipe hundreds of millions of pounds in profit off Centrica and SSE. Mrs May faces opposition from some inside her own party over the intervention, the paper also reports.
'Driest winter in 20 years'
BBC Breakfast
A bit more about the difficulties facing farmers in some parts of Britain.
BBC Breakfast reporter John Maguire (pictured) says we've just had the driest winter in 20 years and some parts of the UK have seen the lowest rainfall in April on record.
He's spoken to Andrew Blenkiron, who runs the Euston Estate in Suffolk, who's worried the lack of rain will affect harvests later this year.
"If we get a dry summer and then move into a second really dry winter, then we have real concerns here at Euston," he says.
Is work fair and decent?
Kamal Ahmed
Economics editor
Farmers face 'dire' situation
BBC Radio 5 live
Farmers in some parts of the UK have told Wake Up to Money that a lack of rainfall so far this year has left them facing a "dire" situation.
Guy Smith, vice president of the National Farmers Union, said the problems were most pronounced in the south and east of England.
"The patterns are ominous," he said. But he's not given up hope. If there are good rains this month and in June, that will put many crops back on track, he said.
Late Easter leads to retail sales surge
There is some good news from the High Street today, with data showing that retail sales jumped in April thanks to the late scheduling of Easter holidays.
A British Retail Consortium and KPMG report showed that like-for-like UK retail sales jumped 5.6% last month compared to a 0.9% decline a year earlier, while total sales climbed 6.3%.
That is the highest level for total sales since Easter last took place in April in 2011.
But there's a sting in the tail - rising prices and a squeeze on consumer spending means such growth may not last, the report said.
Car recalls at record high
BBC Radio 5 live
The rate of car recalls in Europe was the highest on record in the first quarter of the year.
The VW emissions scandal and combustible Vauxhall Zafiras have dominated the headlines, but the biggest culprit in recent months has been faulty airbags.
Half of the recalls relate to problems with airbags, says Farzad Henareh, European vice president at Stericycle Expert Solutions.
It's taking much longer than expected to fix them, and it's likely to be another two to three years before all are resolved, he tells Wake Up to Money.
Good morning
Theresa May has confirmed the Conservatives would cap energy prices for 17 million households if the party wins the general election.
The story dominates the front pages, with the prime minister facing strong opposition from the industry, as well as some senior Tories. Labour has accused her of "desperate stuff".
Elsewhere, surveys have indicated that consumer spending picked up again in the UK last month, helped by the timing of Easter.
And a government adviser has said too many businesses still allow "bad", less secure work to flourish.