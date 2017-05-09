Business Live: Energy price cap pledge

British Gas

Theresa May is pushing ahead with an election pledge to cap some household energy bills.

Under her proposal, industry watchdog Ofgem would set a cap for the default standard variable tariffs, which are often criticised as bad deals for consumers by industry watchdogs.

"Like millions of working families, I am fed up with rip-off energy prices," Mrs May wrote in The Sun .

But industry figures have criticised the plan, first announced last month, saying it could lead to higher prices. Labour has also challenged the Tories to guarantee bills would not rise next year under a Conservative government.

