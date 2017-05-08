Markets rise on Macron victory

Because of his rapid rise to power, Emmanuel Macron is still an unknown quantity for many people. The French president-elect has bold plans to overhaul the tax system and reduce France's stubbornly high youth unemployment. But, then, his predecessors also swept to power with similar promises.
However, Steven Bell, chief economist at BMO Global Asset Management, was oozing with confidence about Macron's prospects when he spoke to Today this morning.
"Macron will do very well because the wind is in his favour," says Bell. "The French economy is in much better shape. The European economy is in much better shape... He could get unemployment down a lot. He could end up being a hero."
Under-fire Staley doing a 'fabulous job'
Barclays' UK chief executive Ashok Vaswani
has been talking to Wake up to Money on BBC 5 live about whistleblowing and
online fraud.
Last month regulators launched an
investigation into group chief executive Jes Staley (pictured) after he tried to find out
the identity of a whistleblower at the bank.
Mr Vaswani was asked how that has affected
staff. He said: "There's an investigation going on. All of us at Barclays
are focused on one thing, and that's the customer and the client, and we're
going to get it right for the customer and the client. We're committed to
making that happen."
He added: "To be focused on client and
customer you have to be focused on the staff because it's the frontline staff
that really take care of the customers... Jes is doing a fabulous job, you can
see it in the results. You can see how well the bank is doing."
Mr Vaswani was speaking on 5 live after Barclays released research suggesting young people were twice as likely to be victims of online fraud than
older generations.
Euro eases back
The euro's rally following Emmanuel Macron's landslide victory in France has run out of steam a bit.
After the results came in, the single currency touched $1.1023 overnight, its highest level since November.
The euro also hit a one-year high of 124.59 yen.
But the gains were short-lived. The euro is currently down 0.2% against the dollar at $1.0974, 0.2% lower against the yen at 123.75 yen, and has lost 0.1% against the pound at £0.8462.
"It's the expected outcome. It's more emphatic than expected but there's no
surprise element for the market in Macron winning," said Imre
Speizer, senior markets strategist at Westpac NZ.
Clouds remain over Europe
Emmanuel Macron's victory has come as a relief to many investors, but Europe is "not out of the woods", according to the chairman of Switzerland's biggest investment bank.
UBS chairman Axel Weber (pictured) told the International Institute of Finance’s spring meeting that political risk in Europe remains "actually quite high".
The Financial Times reports that Mr Weber said: "There is still Italy where it is very unclear that the centre will hold. And there is still Greece.
"Where you find some bright side… there are some downside risks that are not really priced into the market but could derail (Europe).”
Dulux owner rejects third bid
Dulux paint owner AkzoNobel has turned down a third takeover bid from US rival PPG which valued the business at about 27bn euros.
Akzo said its chief executive and chairman met with PPG over the weekend, but decided that the business was "best-served by its own strategy to accelerate growth and value creation".
Akzo boss Ton Buchner last month unveiled plans to split off its chemicals unit and return 1bn euros to investors.
China's exports miss forecasts
Chinese exports rose for the second
consecutive month in April, official data showed on Monday, as global demand
continued for the world's second largest economy after a drop in February.
Exports rose 8% year-on-year while imports were up 11.9%. That left the country with a trade surplus of $38.05bn for the month, the General Administration of Customs said.
The figures were below expectations. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast April shipments from
the world's largest exporter to have risen 10.4%. Exports had risen 16.4% on-year in March.
Imports were expected to have climbed by 18%, after
rising 20.3% in March.
'Removes existential threat for eurozone'
Emmanuel Macron's defeat of the Eurosceptic Marine Le Pen "removes the existential threat for the euro area", says Veronique Riches-Flores, a French economist.
"That's a major victory," she tells Wake Up to Money. Ms Le Pen had advocated France leaving the euro and said she would hold a referendum on the country's EU membership.
Mr Macron, though, is "strongly supportive of Europe", Ms Riches-Flores says.
So what does that mean for Brexit negotiations? The new president is likely to take a hard line over the UK's exit from the European Union, she adds.
Asian markets cheer Macron win
Investor relief saw trading in Asia kick off to a positive start after centrist Emmanuel Macron comfortably won the French election with 66% of the popular vote.
Strong US jobs data out last Friday also gave a boost to investor sentiment.
The Nikkei in Japan rose by more than 2%, putting it on track to close at a 17-month high.
In Australia the resource-heavy S&P ASX 200 gained 0.48%, driven by a rise in oil prices, on expectations that an Opec-led production cut would be extended.
But in China the Shanghai composite was down 0.9% at midday. The market turned negative after trade data fell short of expectations. China's April exports rose 8% from one year ago while imports jumped 12%.
Good morning
The euro hit a six-month high against the dollar and a one-year high against the Japanese yen overnight after Emmanuel Macron's victory in the French presidential election - although it has since slipped back a bit.
The markets already heavily priced in a Macron victory, so the reaction to the pro-business, pro-EU candidate's win wasn't as dramatic as when he topped the first round of voting two weeks ago.
We'll bring you all the latest market moves and breaking news throughout the day.
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
BBC Radio 5 live
BBC Radio 5 live
