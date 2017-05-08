Markets rise on Macron victory

Reuters

Barclays' UK chief executive Ashok Vaswani has been talking to Wake up to Money on BBC 5 live about whistleblowing and online fraud.

Last month regulators launched an investigation into group chief executive Jes Staley (pictured) after he tried to find out the identity of a whistleblower at the bank.

Mr Vaswani was asked how that has affected staff. He said: "There's an investigation going on. All of us at Barclays are focused on one thing, and that's the customer and the client, and we're going to get it right for the customer and the client. We're committed to making that happen."

He added: "To be focused on client and customer you have to be focused on the staff because it's the frontline staff that really take care of the customers... Jes is doing a fabulous job, you can see it in the results. You can see how well the bank is doing."

Mr Vaswani was speaking on 5 live after Barclays released research suggesting young people were twice as likely to be victims of online fraud than older generations.