Business Live: Oil prices under pressure
- Archie Norman is new M&S chairman
- Brent crude slips below $48 a barrel
- Pearson and IAG shares jump
- Sterling up at $1.2933
By Chris Johnston and Tom Espiner
Turkish court upholds Wikipedia ban
A Turkish court has rejected an appeal by the Wikimedia Foundation against the blocking of Wikipedia access in Turkey.
The first magistrates court in Ankara threw out the appeal filed earlier this week by the foundation, which owns the domain name for Wikipedia, the state-run Anadolu news agency said.
The ban had been imposed on Saturday and remains in place.
Police check Heathrow suspicious item report
Heathrow's Terminal 3 was briefly closed earlier.
The Met police said: "We are working with Heathrow Terminal 3 after a report of a suspicious item detected by an X-ray of luggage."
Heathrow is one of the world's busiest airports and the affected terminal is used mainly for long-haul flights.
That Delta apology in full...
US airline Delta is facing a public-relations problem after a family claimed they were kicked off a flight for refusing to give up a child's seat.
Here's that Delta apology in full:
"We are sorry for the unfortunate experience our customers had with Delta, and we’ve reached out to them to refund their travel and provide additional compensation.
"Delta's goal is to always work with customers in an attempt to find solutions to their travel issues.
"That did not happen in this case and we apologise."
Le Pen victory 'would be nightmare for markets'
An unexpected Marine Le Pen win in the second round of the French presidential election would mean a rough ride for stock markets, says Thomas Nilsson of Nordic corporate bank SEB.
"For the markets, a Le Pen victory would be a nightmare, followed by a long period of uncertainty.
"The main reason is Le Pen’s ambition for France to leave the Euro, which would in all likelihood mean the end of the currency and probably the entire Union in its current form."
Juncker: UK 'abandoning EU'
The president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, says Brexit was "a tragedy" and that the UK is "abandoning" the EU:
"Now growth in the EU is twice that in the US and I feel we can be reassured as far as the immediate future is concerned," he told the EU's State of the Union conference in Italy.
"And at that point - despite the success, despite the growth - our British friends decided to leave the EU, which is a tragedy. We shouldn't underestimate the importance of the decision made by the British people. It is no small event.
"Of course we will negotiate with our British friends in full transparency, but there should be no doubt whatsoever that it is not the EU which is abandoning the UK, it is the opposite - they are abandoning the EU. And this is a difference which will be felt over the next few years."
He also said - in English - that the language is slowly losing its importance in Europe, drawing warm applause from delegates.
BreakingHeathrow flights suspended
A spokesperson for Heathrow says departures have been suspended for a "short time" due to a security issue at Terminal 3.
Rural broadband fundraising
Financial Times telecoms correspondent Nic Fildes reports that Gigaclear, a rural broadband specialist, has raised £111m to build a full-fibre network to 150,000 homes over the next three years.
The fundraising follows the company's contract wins to supply ultrafast broadband in Herefordshire, Essex, Devon, Somerset, Northamptonshire and Gloucestershire.
Gigaclear targets places not covered by the big broadband infrastructure firms Openreach and Virgin Media and thinks that market totals 1.5m homes.
Backseat driver?
Lest we forget, Archie Norman was a Tory MP between 1997 and 2005 and also chief executive of the Conservative Party under William Hague.
Clive Black, retail analyst at Shore Capital, said: "Mr Norman is a formidable appointment who, alongside chief executive Steve Rowe, means that there are two very strong characters at the helm of a once great British label that is trying to refind its purpose and relevance to the British shopper to profitable effect."
Nick Bubb, however, notes: "It remains to be seen how much of 'a back-seat driver' he is to Steve Rowe."
Pearson strategy 'a higher risk bet'
Traders are likely to take Pearson's unchanged full year guidance and positive North America performance well, says Nicholas Hyett, an equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. Its shares are up about 11% in morning trading.
Cutting £300m of business costs is equivalent to trimming 12% of its entire 2016 operating cost base, which is "not to be sneezed at" he says.
But question marks remain about his current strategy, he adds.
"Pearson’s current strategy remains a higher risk bet on the group’s ability to seize market share in the emerging digital education space. Even then, with plenty of free resources already available online, questions remain about whether the group will be able to make that market share profitable," Mr Hyett says.
Production cuts could be extended
Saudi Arabia's Opec governor says both members of the oil cartel, as well as those outside it, think there is a need to extend an agreement to limit production into the second half of the year to help clear a supply glut.
Opec members, along with Russia and other producers have agreed to curb production by 1.8 million barrels a day until 30 June.
Adeeb Al-Aama said: "Based on today's data, there's a growing conviction that a six-month extension may be needed to rebalance the market, but the length of the extension is not firm yet."
A formal decision will be taken when Opec ministers meet on 25 May.
Rouble hits Rosneft
Russia's largest oil producer, Rosneft, posted a 8.3% rise in first quarter net profit to 13bn roubles (£171m) compared with the same period last year as production increased.
That was below 22bn roubles expected by some analysts.
Rosneft said a stronger rouble hit its performance in the first three months of the year.
All about oil rigs...
Rebecca Marston
Business reporter, BBC News
One way of measuring how busy the oil industry is is to count the oil rigs. Yes. Go out and count them. Baker Hughes has been doing just that in the US since 1944.
It says the rig counts are an "important business barometer" for the drilling industry and its suppliers.
There's been a big increase in rig numbers in the US - there are 450 more of them this year than last, bringing the total to 870.
There's a new count issued every Friday at noon US eastern time. We can't wait!
Qantas shares gain elevation
Leisha Chi
Business reporter in Singapore
Shares in Qantas rose 2.3% in Sydney after the Flying Kangaroo said after the market closed on Thursday that it expects to record its second-highest annual profit this year.
The Australian airline forecast a full-year underlying pretax profit of about A$1.4bn ($1bn) for the year to June 30, beating analyst estimates.
Chief executive Alan Joyce (pictured) said: "Internationally it's still tough, with high levels of capacity growth pushing fares down, but we've seen those conditions ease slightly."
Qantas stock has rallied by more than a third over the past 12 months and is now worth just over A$8bn.
More disappointment ahead for Pearson?
Despite the huge bounce in Pearson shares this morning following its decision to slash costs and sell its US primary schools textbook business, analysts at Liberum are less enthusiastic. They rate the stock as a firm sell.
"While there may be a positive reaction to the disposals' announcement, Pearson has admitted in their own words a major driver of the savings is that the US higher education market is structurally impacted and Pearson's profits have gone backwards despite their previous £650m+ of cost savings, suggesting little confidence the new plan will improve profitability.
"To us, therefore, this looks like the newspapers all over again ie continued cost savings and disposals to help shore up profitability while the top-line continually disappoints."
M&S shares jump
Shares in Marks & Spencer have risen 3.5% after the retailer said it would appoint Archie Norman as chairman.
Vindi Banga, senior independent director at M&S, said: "Having conducted a very rigorous appointment process, it was clear to us that Archie was the best person to be chairman. Archie is one of the most respected business leaders in the UK with extensive experience as both CEO and chair, and a proven record in retail and other areas. We are delighted he has accepted."
Mr Norman is a former finance director at B&Q owner Kingfisher and was chief executive of Asda.
Pearson shares soar
Shares in Pearson jumped as much as 15% in early trading after the publisher announced cost cuts and that it is considering the sale of its K12 US schools publishing business. That makes it the biggest riser by far on the FTSE 100.
Another winner is IAG, up 5% following its record first quarter results.
BreakingFTSE falls again
The London market is off to another poor start, shedding 0.2% to 7,235 points.
Given the fall in the oil price, it's little surprise that BP is down 1.4% and Shell has fallen close to 1%.
Uber faces criminal probe
The US Department of Justice has opened a criminal investigation into Uber's use of software that helped its drivers evade local transportation regulators, Reuters reports.
Uber has admitted the software, known as "Greyball", helped it identify and avoid government officials who were trying to clamp down on Uber in areas where its service had not yet been approved, such as Portland, Oregon.
The company banned the use of Greyball for this purpose shortly after the New York Times revealed its existence in March, saying the program was created to check ride requests to prevent fraud and safeguard drivers.
The criminal probe could become a significant problem facing the company, which is already struggling with an array of recent business and legal issues.
An Uber spokesman and the Justice Department both declined to comment.
Oil weighs on commodity stocks
Leisha Chi
Business reporter in Singapore
Asian stock markets fell on Friday after a sharp drop in oil prices raised concerns about the health of the global economy.
Chinese shares fell to a three-month low, with the Shanghai Composite down 0.9% to 3,100 points in afternoon trading, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1% to 24,449 points.
Sydney's ASX 200 index, which is dominated by commodity companies, shed 0.7% to end at 5,836.6 points. Miners Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals fell by up to 3%.
Japan remains closed for the Golden Week holiday.
Pearson to slash costs
Rebecca Marston
Business reporter
Publisher Pearson has said it wants to reduce its business costs by £300m by 2019, and also that it is considering selling its US school publishing business.
The company - which no longer owns the Financial Times - has issued no fewer than five profit warnings in four years after students in the US started renting rather than buying textbooks.
Pearson adds that first quarter trading was as expected. We'll see if that has any impact on the share price after the market opens.
BreakingRecord first quarter for BA owner
British Airways owner IAG reported better than expected operating profit and revenue for the first quarter - usually the weakest three months of the year.
Operating profit before exceptionals rose 9.7% to 170m euros ($186.6 million), while revenue fell 2.8% to 4.9bn euros - down 2.8% but again slightly ahead of expectations.
"This is a record performance in Q1, traditionally our weakest quarter, with the improving trend in passenger unit revenue continuing," said chief executive Willie Walsh.
Goldman's Brexit contingency plans
Kamal Ahmed
Economics editor
Goldman Sachs chief executive Lloyd Blankfein says there is a risk that banks will have a "smaller footprint" in London after Brexit.
But he also expresses confidence that London will continue to be Goldman's main European hub long after the UK leaves the European Union.
No pictures please...
We wanted to bring you a recent picture of Archie Norman, but somewhat unfortunately the M&S press office says it does not have any. So here's what Archie Norman looked like in 1999:
BreakingIntercontinental Hotels chief to step down
Intercontinental Hotels Group chief executive Richard Solomons is to strep down on 30 June and retire of 30 August, the firm says. He will be succeeded by chief commercial officer Keith Barr.
The hotel group said first quarter revenue per available room rose 2.7%.
'Considerable challenges'
Archie Norman is best known for his time running Asda, but he has also worked for B&Q owner Kingfisher and chaired ITV, Lazard London and Hobbycraft.
Robert Swannell, whom he will replace as M&S chairman, said: "With the appointment of Steve Rowe in 2016, I am confident that we have an excellent team, well-equipped to grow and strengthen the business."
Mr Norman said: "I am looking forward to taking on the role of the chairmanship of Marks & Spencer as the business under Steve Rowe's leadership faces into the considerable challenges ahead in a rapidly changing retail landscape."
BreakingNorman to chair M&S
Archie Norman is the new chairman of Marks and Spencer Group. The former Asda boss takes over from Robert Swannell on 1 September.
Nostradamus economists 'don't play well to the crowd'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Have people lost trust with economists' predictions after the financial crisis and the lack of immediate meltdown post-Brexit?
Alvin Birdi of Bristol University tells Today: "Economics is not very well understood in terms of what the subject is doing. So in the public perception, forecasting seems to be very important as an activity which people think economists largely do, but actually that's quite a small part of what economists do...
"In that space of being seen as forecasters, you're never going to play very well in the public mind, because that's a very difficult space to be in... History hasn't treated people very well who've purported to be able to tell the future."
Delta under fire
Delta Airlines has apologised to a couple who say their family was kicked off a flight after refusing to give up their two-year-old son's seat.
The Schear family were flying home from Hawaii to Los Angeles on 23 April but the incident only came to light after they posted an eight-minute video on Youtube.
"We are sorry for the unfortunate experience our customers had with Delta, and we've reached out to them to refund their travel and provide additional compensation," the airline said.
Silver lining...
BBC Radio 5 live
BBC Radio 5 live

Wake Up to Money producer Justin Bones tweets that lower oil prices could be good news for drivers:
The 'network effect'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
The head of Goldman Sachs has warned that the City will stall as a financial centre due to Brexit risks.
Tom Stevenson, investment director at Fidelity International, tells Today: "It would quite surprising if big international businesses like Goldman Sachs were not thinking about contingency plans, but ... it's also important to recognise that they will already have operations all across Europe, so their preference would be to stay in London."
He says there is a "network effect" in London, because "everyone is there".
More cuts ahead
Neil Beveridge, oil and gas analyst at AB Bernstein, says Opec's production cuts have failed to reduce oil stockpiles: "It seems obvious to us that Opec will need to keep the cuts in place for longer than the next six months if their strategy is to have any chance of success."
The latest slide in prices is likely to force the cartel's members to agree further production cuts, said Oystein Berentsen of oil trading firm Strong Petroleum in Singapore.
Oil under pressure
Oil prices are down another 3% today after sinking to five-month lows on Thursday as concerns about global oversupply wiped out all of the price gains since Opec moved to cut global output.
Brent crude - the international benchmark - was at $47.05 per barrel, down $1.33 or 2.8%, after tumbling back below $50 on Thursday.
US crude was trading at $44.14 a barrel, down $1.39 or 3%, after falling more than 4% the previous session. It is now lower than when OPEC cuts were agreed in late November.
Both Brent and US oil are on track for their largest two-day percentage loss since February 2016.
Watch out Boeing and Airbus...
Transport correspondent Richard Westcott tweets:
It's Friday!
Chris Johnston
Business reporter, BBC News
Yes, you've made it to the end of what has been a shorter, yet somehow much longer, week - congratulations.
Bit of a quieter day in terms of corporate results as Fridays tend to be - but we do have first quarter figures from British Airways owner IAG in an hour.
Any thoughts on the week's business news thus far? Get it off your chest at bizlivepage@bbc.co.uk