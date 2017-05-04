Business Live: FTSE gains ground
- FTSE 100 higher, sterling just under $1.29
- Next shares sink as sales slide
- Shell triples first quarter profit
- HSBC posts better than expected results
- Morrisons sales growth continues
- KPMG's Rolls-Royce audits investigated
Aviation chief 'saddened' by United incident
The United Airlines scandal rumbles on.
Now Ginger Evans, the Chicago Aviation Commissioner, has apologised on behalf of city employees for the forced removal of Dr David Dao on 9 April.
In a written testimony to Senate Commerce subcommittee, Ms Evans said the incident was "deeply saddening and personally offensive."
The department has suspended four people and said neither the Chicago Police Department nor airport security officers will go on aircraft to deal with customer service matters including overbooking situations.
Unleash that inner geek
Coding and money - it's a sexy combination.
And now there is chance to combine the two. Nasa is looking for coders to improve the software is uses to designs experimental aircraft and the winners will share a $55,000 prize pot.
What is the point of auditors?
In light of KPMG being placed under investigation in relation to its client Roll-Royce, BBC business editor Simon Jack asks what are auditors for:
It was perhaps inevitable that after Rolls-Royce was hit with the biggest fine in the history of the Serious Fraud Office, attention would turn to who else knew about the murky goings on at the engine maker.
The Financial Reporting Council has said it is starting an investigation into the role of its long time auditor, KPMG who had been poring over Rolls-Royce's accounts for 26 years. Given they were charged with giving the company's accounts a clean bill of health - how come they didn't spot something was wrong?
Shine dims on Facebook's shares
Last night Facebook reported a strong rise in sales and profit, but today investors have sent its shares lower.
The social networking giant's share price fell by 1.21% to $149.96 after its chief financial officer David Wehner warned of a potential slowdown in ad revenue.
New best friends
Kellogg's profits snap, crackle and pop
Breakfast cereal behemoth Kellogg's has reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit after cost cutting and a planned tax benefit boosted earnings.
Shares of the company, which makes Cornflakes, Co-co Pops and Special K, rose by 1% to $69.81.
Net income rose to $262m (£203m) in the first quarter from $175m a year earlier despite a 4% fall in sales to $3.25bn.
Listen: what to do with your old fivers
The old five pound note will only be valid until midnight on Friday. Here, the BBC gives some advice what to do with that "old money".
Oil price slides below $50
The price of Brent oil has fallen below $50 a barrel for the first time since March.
It fell to $49.97 while US West Texas Intermediate declined to $46.90 a barrel.
It raises questions about how effective a six-month production cut agreed between Opec, the cartel of oil producing nations, and Russia has been. Opec is due to meet on 25 May when it had been expected to extend the cuts for a further six months.
Eugen Weinberg, analyst at Commerzbank, said: "I wouldn't be surprised to see a (price) recovery ... before the meeting. It's likely to bring prices yet again to $50. Still, the damage is there and I wouldn't be surprised to see lower levels this summer after the meeting."
BreakingUS stock markets open up
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 31.08 points to 20,988.98 in the opening seconds of trading on Thursday.
The S&P 500 reversed yesterday's losses to open 1.75 points ahead at 2,389.88.
The Nasdaq began the day up 5.44 points at 6,077.99.
US trade gap narrows
The US trade deficit narrowed in March following declines in both imports and exports.
The Commerce Department said the trade gap contracted by 0.1% to $43.7bn compared to economists' forecasts of $44.5bn.
In February the gap was $43.8bn.
Music to your boss's ears
There are, according to CNBC, certain phrases that your boss is simply dying to hear you say. Things like "I've got this" or "It's my fault".
My favourite phrase is: "Can I have a pay rise?"
US jobless claims fall
More employment data has emerged in the US ahead of the key non-farm payroll figures on Friday.
Last week the number of jobless claims fell to 238,000 compared to 257,000 in the previous week. Today's figure was less than the 248,000 claims analysts were expecting.
Tomorrow's data is expected to show that US employers added around 180,000 jobs in April, up from the previous month's 98,000.
Google settles 306m euro Italy tax dispute
Alphabet Inc's Google has agreed to pay 306m euros (£260m) to settle a tax dispute with Italy.
Last year Italian authorities alleged Google had not paid tax on about 1bn euros of Italian revenue between 2009 and 2013.
"In addition to the taxes already paid in Italy during those years, Google will pay another 306 million euros," a spokeswoman for the U.S. company said in an email.
Both Google and the Italian tax office said the agreement covered the years between 2002 and 2015.
Alphabet has been accused in Italy and other countries of avoiding taxes by booking income earned in higher-taxing European markets through a unit based in low-tax Ireland.
The US company has previously said it complied with tax rules in every country it worked.
Adidas outpaces Nike in North America and China
Shares in Adidas have risen about 1.65% after the German sportswear firm reported a larger than expected increase in first-quarter sales and profits.
The company outpaced rival Nike in North America and China.
After losing ground to its US rival for years, Adidas launched a big marketing drive. US consumers snapped up its Boost running shoes and retro styles such as Superstars.
Quarterly net profit rose 30% to 455m euros (£385m) after sales rose 19% to 5.67bn euros, beating average analyst forecasts.
Spanish court to question former HSBC executives
Spain's High Court is to question seven former HSBC executives as part of a probe triggered by leaks of tax information from HSBC's Swiss private bank, according to a ruling.
The court said that it had extended an investigation into alleged tax fraud and money laundering linked to HSBC, Banco Santander and BNP Paribas.
On Wednesday it said it would investigate seven current and former Santander bankers.
HSBC declined to comment.
Swiss 'spied inside German ministry' in tax scandal
Viacom profit plunges
MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon owner Viacom has reported a 60% decline in quarterly profit following higher programming costs and sagging advertising sales.
Net profits fell to $121m (£94m) in the company's second quarter, down from $303m a year earlier.
Puerto Rico goes bust - sort of
Puerto Rico governor Ricardo Rossello says the US territory is seeking a form of bankruptcy in a bid to restructure $70bn of debt.
A moratorium on debt repayments ended on Monday. Proposals by Puerto Rico to make partial repayments were rejected by creditors, who are instead suing through federal courts to recover the full amount.
Puerto Rico is barred from using the same bankruptcy provisions as US municipalities, which would have allowed it to write off some of its debt.
It will be the largest restructuring in US municipal history, dwarfing that of Detroit.
FTSE still up
The London market has added slightly to the morning's gains to be 0.5% higher at 7,269 points.
HSBC and Shell are atop the leaders' board, but as Neil Wilson of ETX Capital points out, the FTSE would be nearly flat otherwise.
"The bank and the oil giant alone account for about 16% of the FTSE 100 by index weighting, so their performance has a huge effect on the index, doing a lot of heavy lifting as miners continue to suffer," he says.
Retailers Next, Kingfisher and Marks & Spencer are among the day's biggest fallers.
Soc Gen in $1bn settlement
Theo Leggett
Business correspondent
French banking giant Societe Generale has agreed to pay nearly 1bn euros to settle a legal dispute with the Libyan Investment Authority, Libya's sovereign wealth fund.
The dispute concerned a handful of trades that the authority had claimed formed part of a corrupt and fraudulent scheme involving associates of the Gaddafi family.
This deal settles a long-running dispute between the Libyan Investment Authority and Societe Generale.
The two organisations had been due to confront one another this week at the High Court in London.
The case brought by the LIA focused on five trades executed on its behalf by the bank between 2007 and 2009, when Colonel Gaddafi was the Libyan leader.
It claimed the trades, worth more than $2bn, were facilitated by bribery.
Societe Generale has consistently denied wrongdoing. However, the bank said it regretted the "lack of caution" of some of its employees, and apologised to the LIA.
Ferrari revs up
Sales of its 12 cylinder GTC4Lusso (pictured) and the new Aperta hybrid convertible helped Ferrari post a 22% rise in quarterly revenues to 821m euros - above expectations.
The sports car maker sold 2,003 cars - 121 higher than the first three months of last year - and expects to sell 8,400 in 2017.
Quarterly profits were also ahead at 242m euros, sending shares more than 3% higher in Milan.
Breakfast boosts Dunkin' Donuts
The popularity of iced coffee and breakfast sandwiches at US Dunkin' Donuts stores have helped Dunkin' Brands to a 28% rise in quarterly profit.
Net profit jumped just over $10m to $47.5m, following a slight rise in revenue to $190.7m.
It may come as no surprise, but its sausage, egg, and cheese on a croissant (deliciously pictured above) clocks in at a whopping 650 calories - quite a bit more than a Big Mac.
Frothy profits for AB InBev
The world's largest brewer, AB InBev, said there were signs of a turnaround in Brazil - its biggest market after the US - following a two-year slump as it reported higher than expected profit growth in the first quarter.
However, the maker of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona, which produces more than a quarter of the world's beer, said the US had performed below expectations.
First-quarter profit rose 5.8% to 4.8bn euros, excluding currency changes and the impact of its megamerger with SABMiller, while revenue was 3.7% higher at 12.7bn euros.
Amazon to change e-book contracts
The European Commission said it had accepted commitments by Amazon to alter its e-book contracts with publishers to end an EU antitrust investigation.
"Today's decision will open the way for publishers and competitors to develop innovative services for e-books, increasing choice and competition to the benefit of European consumers," said EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager.
"We want to ensure fair competition in Europe's e-books market worth more than 1bn euros."
The Commission is also probing Amazon over its arrangement with Luxembourg to minimise its tax bill, part of a crackdown on such deals in Europe.
The winner is...
A rather stiff drink
Bottles of Bombay Sapphire gin have been recalled across Canada after a batch was found to contain nearly twice the amount of alcohol.
The 1.14 litre bottles should have been 40% alcohol by volume but were actually 77%.
The issue had been traced back to the production line but no illnesses have been reported, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said.
GDP bounce ahead?
Halfords merry-go-round
Independent retail analyst Nick Bubb points out that Jill McDonald's predecessor as Halfords chief executive, Matt Davies, was also in the job for just two years before moving on - to run Tesco UK in his case.
"Maybe the HQ in Redditch isn’t the greatest place to work. Or maybe Halfords is just a superb breeding ground for retail executives, as another previous incumbent, David Wild, has gone on to great things as boss of Domino’s Pizza.
"Despite its moves into car servicing and bike retailing, Halfords remains a pretty mature and over-stored business facing strong online competition and the weak performance of the share price since the announcement of Jill’s appointment in March 2015 (from c450p to only c360p) perhaps tells its own story," he says.
"Given the fear that Jill McDonald wanted to leave a sinking ship to head off to M&S, it is noteworthy that Halfords made a point in yesterday’s announcement of clarifying that the results for the 52 weeks ended 31 March (to be announced on 25 May) are expected to be in line with market expectations."
Retail Acquisitions liquidation
Mortgage approvals sag
The number of mortgages approved in March fell to a six-month low, the Bank of England said, adding to signs of caution among home buyers.
The Bank said 66,837 mortgages were approved - lower than the forecast of 67,400.
Net mortgage lending, which lags approvals, rose by £3.1bn in March, £300m lower than economists had forecast. That increase was the weakest since November 2015.
UK service sector growth picks up in April
Britain's economy appears to have picked up some steam after slowing in early 2017, a survey suggests.
The Markit/CIPS Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), a closely watched gauge of Britain's giant services industry, rose to a four-month high of 55.8 in April. A figure above 50 indicates growth.
FTSE 100 lifted by HSBC and Shell results
KPMG responds
KPMG has issued a statement following the FRC’s decision to investigate the audits of Rolls-Royce from 2010-2013.
“It is important that regulators acting in the public interest should review high profile issues. We will co-operate fully with the FRC’s investigation, which follows the SFO’s investigations into Rolls-Royce. We are confident in the quality of all the audit work we have completed for Rolls-Royce, including the 2010-2013 period the FRC is considering.”
European service sector at six-year high
France, Germany, Spain, and Italy recorded healthy growth in their services sectors in April, according to surveys from Markit.
Overall, "euro area economic growth accelerated to a six-year high at the start of the second quarter," Markit adds.
The final composite services PMI for the eurozone hit 56.8 in April, up from 56.4 in March and better than an earlier flash reading of 56.7.
BreakingCar sales plunge in April
Sales of new cars plunged in April - but the near 20% decline compared with March was due to consumers rushing to buy ahead of new vehicle excise duties.
The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said 152,076 new cars were registered in April, with alternatively fuelled falling for the first time in almost four years by 1.3%.
However, the overall new car market remains strong, with a 1.1% rise in registrations in the first four months to a record 972,092 vehicles.
Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said it expects demand to stabilise over the year as the turbulence created by these tax changes decreases.
Gold industry 'hasn't invested in its future'
Today Programme
BBC Radio 4
Mark Bristow, chief executive of Randgold Resources, says the firm had its "best first quarter for quite a few years".
Is the price of gold solely determined by political events? Mr Bristow says the key driver is supply and demand.
"The supply side is under pressure because the industry hasn't invested in its own future, and it's really... since the turn of the century hasn't replaced what it's mined, and certainly spent a lot more effort on mergers and acquisitions rather than development of a pipeline," he says.
"The demand side is driven by uncertainty. It really does behave as a currency - it's a hedge against all currencies," Mr Bristow adds.
Well spent...
Hold the front page: M&S has a new ad!
End of the road for Retail Acquisitions?
Qantas flying high
Qantas expects to post its second-highest annual profit this year as the domestic market improves and the international market improves.
The Australian airline forecast a full-year pretax profit of about A$1.35bn for the year to 30 June.
"Between our domestic flying businesses, Qantas and Jetstar, and Loyalty [frequent flyer scheme], we are delivering solid earnings growth," said chief executive Alan Joyce.
"Internationally it's still tough, with high levels of capacity growth pushing fares down, but we've seen those conditions ease slightly."
Randgold profits jump
Gold miner Randgold Resources has reported a 33% rise in first-quarter profit, helped by strong output at its Kibali and Tongon mines amid lower production costs.
Randgold, which has gold mines in Mali, Côte d'Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo, said profit rose to $84.9m for the first quarter to 31 March.
Demand for precious metals has been robust amid mounting geopolitical uncertainty across the globe.