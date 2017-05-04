Business Live: FTSE gains ground

Getty Images

The United Airlines scandal rumbles on.

Now Ginger Evans, the Chicago Aviation Commissioner, has apologised on behalf of city employees for the forced removal of Dr David Dao on 9 April.

In a written testimony to Senate Commerce subcommittee, Ms Evans said the incident was "deeply saddening and personally offensive."

The department has suspended four people and said neither the Chicago Police Department nor airport security officers will go on aircraft to deal with customer service matters including overbooking situations.