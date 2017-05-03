Business Live: Pound falls on May speech
Summary
- FTSE 100 down 0.3%, sterling at $1.2919
- Annual profits and sales slip at Sainsbury's
- Adam Crozier quits as ITV chief
- Halfords' Jill MacDonald joins M&S as clothing supremo
By Dearbail Jordan
All times stated are UK
UK stock markets close lower
Trading on the FTSE 100 has finished for the day and the index is down 20.53 points at 7,229.52.
The FTSE 250 ended Wednesday down 131.75 points at 19,673.54.
UK not trying to 'wriggle out' of obligations
The World at One
BBC Radio 4
The UK does "not seek to wriggle out of the things we have committed to," Shadow Trade Secretary Barry Gardiner has said.
Mr Gardiner was speaking in regard to the reported 100bn-euro (£84bn) "divorce bill".
"There are different elements that comprise this figure... some of those are contingent liabilities," Mr Gardiner said, which he added, the EU might want to be paid upfront.
CVs at the ready
More on the new jobs at Facebook. Looks like only those with a strong stomach need apply...
No deal better than bad deal
BBC economics editor Kamal Ahmed tweets:
Pound slips on May's Brexit fight back
Following a speech by Theresa May on the steps on 10 Downing Street, the pound has fallen against the dollar.
It has fallen by 0.29% to $1.290 after the Prime Minister took a tough stance against the EU.
May: some in EU do not want us to succeed
Theresa May is coming out swinging over Brexit.
Following a series of unfavourable reports about the Prime Minister's meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker last week, Mrs May said on Wednesday that events of the past few days "have shown whatever our wishes there are some in Brussels who do not want talks to succeed".
US stocks track lower
Now that the US stock markets have settled a bit, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has clawed back some earlier falls but the index is still down 29.69 points at 20,920.20.
The S&P 500 has barely budged and remains 5.46 points lower at 2,385.71.
While the Nasdaq has fallen further, giving up 33.71 points or 0.55% at 6,061.66.
Among the biggest fallers is Groupon, the money-saving coupons business. It reported first quarter revenue of $673.6m, below forecasts of $724.4m.
Its share price fell 13.25% to $3.47.
The world's worst job
Facebook will report its first quarter results this evening.
In the meantime, City A.M. editor Christian May tweets:
Nissan steps back in time for car safety
Nissan has turned to a 19th century British scientist to stop 21st century idiots from crashing their cars.
The car-maker has installed a "Signal Shield" - based on Michael Faraday's cage - into the armrest of its Nissan Juke. It means drivers can put their mobile phones into the box which blocks all signals.
No longer will people be distracted by bleeps from their mobiles whist driving.
Or they could just turn their phones off.
US looks to June for rate rise
The US Federal Reserve is set to announce its interest rate decision later on Wednesday.
It is widely expected to hold off raising borrowing costs but economist forecast two more increases this year following March's hike.
Neil Wilson, senior market analyst at ETX Capital, says: "Currently the market is pricing in a roughly 70% chance of a 25 basis point increase in the fed funds rate at the 14 June FOMC meeting. The meeting today could just shift the needle here a touch but is not going to alter the longer-term trajectory for interest rates."
Alitalia goes on sale in two weeks
Italian airline Alitalia will be put up for sale in the next 15 days, economic development minister Carlo Calenda said on Wednesday.
The business was put into administration on Tuesday after workers rejected a 2bn euros rescue plan.
Mr Calenda said that while "no negotiations are currently underway, the administrators will draw up a working programme and it is expected that they will start soliciting expressions of interest within the next 15 days."
He said putting Alitalia into administration means it will remain more or less intact.
"Clearly, our priority is to sell the entire company in a way that would allow it to be relaunched."
Apple's share price slides
Apple's share price began Wednesday down 1.57% at $145.19.
It follows disappointing second quarter results, released last night, which showed that sales of iPhones had slowed between January and March.
BreakingUS stock markets open down
The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened 42.59 points lower at 20,907.30.
The S&P 500 is down 6.67 points in the opening minutes of trading at 2,384.50.
The Nasdaq has fallen 22.10 points at 6,073.27.
Construction and retail put brakes on US hiring
Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody's Analytics, reckons that the construction and retail sectors were responsible for the slower US jobs market in April.
He says: "The softness in construction is continued payback from outsized growth during the mild winter.
"Brick-and-mortar retailers cut jobs in response to withering competition from online merchants."
But commenting on Wednesday's jobs figures, Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president of the ADP Research Institute, said: "The growth is more than strong enough to accommodate the growing population as the labor market nears full employment."
US employment slows in April
US companies hired fewer people in April, according to new data.
Payroll specialist ADP said US companies added 177,000 jobs in April, below the 255,000 increase in March and the slowest pace since last October.
US non-farm payrolls data is due out on Friday and is expected to show businesses employed 180,000 more workers in April, ahead of 98,000 in the previous month.
Campaigners block UK frack site
Ten Greenpeace campaigners are blocking a road to a site earmarked for fracking in Lancashire.
"They intend to stop preparation works for the first UK frack for gas, after the government overruled the local council decision to reject planning permission," Greenpeace said in a statement.
Yum rings the (Taco) Bell
Fast food giant Yum Brands has had better-than-expected quarterly profit after higher demand at Taco Bell and cost cutting at KFC.
Taco Bell like-for-like sales rose 8%, helped by discounting and sales of its short-lived Naked Chicken Chalupa, which had a shell made entirely out of fried chicken.
Apple turnover
Apple has suffered a fall in iPhone sales as consumers wait for the new model due later this year.
BBC Minute speaks to BBC business reporter Alex Ritson about the drop and how Apple is responding.
JP Morgan to move 'hundreds' of jobs
Jamie Robertson
Business reporter
JP Morgan Chase says it plans to move "hundreds" of bankers out of London.
The US bank's investment banking chief, Daniel Pinto, told Bloomberg News: "We are going to use the three banks we already have in Europe as the anchors for our operations."
Meanwhile, Standard Chartered has said in talks with regulators about making Frankfurt its European base.
Chairman Jose Vinals said: "We are looking at setting up a subsidiary in the EU to ensure we are prepared. The choice of Frankfurt is very natural as we have a branch there and we do euro clearing there."
FTSE still lower
The London market remains in the red, down 21 points, or 0.3% at 7,229 points, with Sainsbury's now down more than 5%. Top riser on the FTSE 100 is Sage Group, up 3.7%.
On the mid-market FTSE 250, housebuilder Galliford Try is down more than 9%, while Mitie is the biggest riser, adding 4.3%
Mental health: one man's story
We asked earlier for your experiences about dealing with mental health issues in the workplace and Robin Best has been in touch.
In May 2015 he left his job as a team leader/laboratory manager at a pharmaceutical company in Milton Keynes after three years. "I could see that I was heading down a bad road and I believed that there could have only been one outcome," he says.
He decided to live with his father for the following 18 months. "That time I took off was probably the most important that I could have ever done as I have struggled with depression for the majority of my life as due to my weight. I was bullied from playschool all the way into university, so you kind of find it hard to overcome those feelings."
After losing four stone during his career break, Robin started a new job last October.
"Yes I may have harmed my career, but your life is more important than your job. Now I actually want to do things instead of just staying away from the world. I even become a parish councillor last December."
Don't bank on concert lists
Lego Batman boosts Time Warner
Time Warner has reported a better-than-expected $1.42bn quarterly profit, helped by the success of its movies Kong: Skull Island and the Lego Batman Movie, which have taken more than $560m and $300m respectively at the box office.
Revenue from Warner Bros, which includes the movie studio, jumped 8.2% to $3.37bn.
Total revenue rose $430m to $7.74bn, with the total for premium cable network HBO, best known for Game of Thrones, up 4.1% to $1.57bn. The latest season of the drama premieres in July.
Time Warner is being bought by US telecoms giant AT&T.
Wimbledon winners
Forget bumper executive pay - the All England Club has decided to award the winners of this year's Wimbledon tennis championship a £200,000 raise, bringing the total to £2.2m apiece.
The total prize pot has risen £3.5m to £31.6m, with even first round losers pocketing £35,000.
The tournament starts on 3 July - the latest start since 1895.
A less impulsive China?
Gene Frieda, global strategist at PIMCO, says in a note today the question is not if China's economy starts to slow, but how quickly it does so.
Southern Fail
Been delayed by strikes at Southern Rail? This video from Mark Brailsford might cheer you up - temporarily at least...
He was joined by members of the Association of British Commuters (ABC) when he sang the protest song at Brighton railway station.
The commuter group says there has been an overwhelming response to the song, saying it captured the mood of passengers' anger with Southern Rail and the Department for Transport.
Direct Line motor premiums jump
Direct Line has increased the cost of car insurance by an average of 6.6% in the first three months of the year to offset the hit from government changes to the way personal injury claims are calculated. Prices rose "significantly more" than that for higher risk policyholders such as young drivers.
The insurer said there had been little trading impact from the shock decision in March to cut the so-called Ogden discount rate calculation, which is expected to increase payments to victims of life-changing injuries through medical negligence, car crashes and other incidents.
However, Direct Line said it increased prices ahead of the "anticipated impact on claims inflation".
The FTSE 100 firm revealed a 30% slump in annual profits in March after taking a £217m hit from the Ogden rate change.
Galliford shares hit
Shares in Galliford Try are down more than 9% after the FTSE 250 housebuilder said it would take a charge of about £98m on the cost of legacy contracts in construction.
That could account for about two-thirds of profits for this year.
The full-year outlook remains unchanged, at least.
On the cheap
If you're single and live alone, might be best not to look at this tweet from Resolution Foundation analyst David Finch.
Floating off
Eve Sleep, the online mattress retailer, plans to float on the AIM in what would be the year's first retail IPO.
Retail Week reports that the listing could value the two-year-old firm at up to £200m, with stockbroker Peel Hunt managing the IPO.
The fast-growing bed-in-a-box retailer makes and sells mattresses with next-day delivery, although UK buyers can try the products at Debenhams and Fenwick stores.
Apparently the European sleep market is worth an estimated £25.6bn. That's not to be snoozed at...
Hugo Boss falls off the catwalk
Hugo Boss shares have shed more than 5% in Frankfurt after the German fashion house reported another drop in online sales in the first three months of the year.
While its overall sales and net profit were better than expected, Hugo Boss said in March it wanted to make improving its online business a top priority.
But ecommerce sales plunged 27% in the quarter after the number of visitors to its website fell despite a revamp last year.
"Very disappointing are the reported first quarter sales numbers for the group's own online business," said DZ Bank analyst Herbert Sturm, who rated the stock as a "sell".
Walking up the (supermarket) aisle
People may not think of Argos and Sainsbury's as being "the most natural of bedfellows", says Hargreaves Lansdown analyst George Salmon, but the marriage seems to be working for Argos at least.
"Argos sales are on a much better trajectory since the chain came on board, with particularly impressive results from the digital stores that have sprung up in Sainsbury’s vast superstores," he says.
"However, Sainsbury’s ‘bread and butter’ remains its bread and butter grocery business. Discounters like Aldi and Lidl are still making gains at the expense of the UK’s more established names, forcing prices downwards across the board.
"This may be great for the consumer, but it’s pretty ugly for the supermarkets," Mr Salmon adds.
London mayor hunts for digital chief
M&S 'shock'
Retail analyst Nick Bubb describes Jill McDonald's appointment to M&S as a "shock".
"It goes without saying that there is nothing in her CV that would have implied that she was a candidate for this key position," he says. "It will be interesting to see how long she lasts."
EU growth weaker than eurozone
Economics correspondent Andrew Walker tweets:
Eurozone growth steady
Growth in the eurozone remained resilient at 0.5% in the first quarter despite the unknowns of Brexit and the French presidential election.
The figure was the same as the last three months of 2016 and in line with analyst forecasts.
Brexit: UK will 'not pay €100bn divorce bill'
The UK will not pay a €100bn (£84.6bn) "divorce bill" to leave the EU, Brexit Secretary David Davis has insisted.
He told ITV's Good Morning Britain the UK would pay what was legally due, "not just what the EU wants".
It comes amid claims by the Financial Times that the financial settlement sought by the EU has risen from €60bn.
Mr Davis said the UK treated its EU "rights and obligations" seriously but it had "not seen any number", adding the EU was playing "rough and tough".
Read more here.
When £1 may be worth more than £1
The Sun reports that thousands of new £1 coins are faulty.
Phillip Munsell, director of Coin News magazine (and no we haven't just made that up), is not surprised that some coins are not up to scratch, given the vast quantities that have been produced.
But a genuinely faulty coin it might be quite valuable, he adds: "The Royal Mint is very, very good with quality control, so therefore if you have something that has passed through without being quality checked then it is likely to be collectable and worth more than £1."
Builders 'relatively confident'
The construction sector is "in relatively confident mood" as the uncertainty leading up to the election is seen as a "reasonable trade-off" for certainty in government up to 2022, says Max Jones of Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking.
However, he says there is "nervousness ... coming from contractors with a focus on infrastructure".
"The success of Crossrail has shown that mega-projects can be delivered on time and on budget, but there are concerns about how government decision-making on infrastructure may be affected given the focus on Brexit negotiations," Mr Jones adds.
BreakingConstruction up in April
Growth in the UK's construction industry hit a four-month high in April, adding to tentative signs that the economy might be recovering a little momentum after a lacklustre start to the year.
The PMI for the sector rose to 53.1 from 52.2 in March, better than forecasts for a slight fall.
Civil engineering grew at the fastest pace in just over a year and growth in house-building hit a four-month high.