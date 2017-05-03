Business Live: Pound falls on May speech

We asked earlier for your experiences about dealing with mental health issues in the workplace and Robin Best has been in touch.

In May 2015 he left his job as a team leader/laboratory manager at a pharmaceutical company in Milton Keynes after three years. "I could see that I was heading down a bad road and I believed that there could have only been one outcome," he says.

He decided to live with his father for the following 18 months. "That time I took off was probably the most important that I could have ever done as I have struggled with depression for the majority of my life as due to my weight. I was bullied from playschool all the way into university, so you kind of find it hard to overcome those feelings."

After losing four stone during his career break, Robin started a new job last October.

"Yes I may have harmed my career, but your life is more important than your job. Now I actually want to do things instead of just staying away from the world. I even become a parish councillor last December."