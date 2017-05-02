Apple sees sales of iPhones slip

Getty Images

Closer analysis of Apple's second quarter figures show that the company sold fewer iPhones than it did in the same period in 2016.

It shifted 51.1m units between January and March last year compared to 50.7m in the most recent quarter.

However, iPhone revenue in the second quarter of 2017 was higher at $33.2bn on last year's $32.8bn.

Total net income from Apple's businesses rose to $11bn compared to $10.5bn.