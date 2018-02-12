Africa Live: 1,000 Boko Haram suspects due in court

AFP

The aid agency, Oxfam, is due meet a British government minister later to put its case for continuing to receive millions of dollars a year in taxpayer funding, after revelations of sexual misconduct by some staff.

Britain's international development secretary has warned the charity could lose state backing unless it can show how it will prevent similar problems in future.

Last week it emerged that some of its workers used prostitutes in Haiti following the earthquake there seven years ago.

There are now allegations of similar behaviour in Chad, with a former staff worker telling British newspaper The Observer that women believed to be prostitutes were repeatedly invited to the Oxfam team house. Another source said a senior member of staff had been fired for his behaviour in 2006.

Roland van Hauwermeiren, who has since been embroiled in a sexual misconduct scandal in Haiti, was head of Oxfam in Chad at the time, the report adds.

A report in The Times newspaper [paywall] says Oxfam knew of concerns about the conduct of two men caught up in the Haiti scandal before they were appointed.