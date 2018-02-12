Africa Live: 1,000 Boko Haram suspects due in court
Bringing you the latest news from around Africa on Monday 12 February 2018 and every weekday at bbc.com/africalive.
Oxfam to fight to keep funding after sex scandal
BBC World Service
The aid agency, Oxfam, is due meet a British government minister later to put its case for continuing to receive millions of dollars a year in taxpayer funding, after revelations of sexual misconduct by some staff.
Britain's international development secretary has warned the charity could lose state backing unless it can show how it will prevent similar problems in future.
Last week it emerged that some of its workers used prostitutes in Haiti following the earthquake there seven years ago.
There are now allegations of similar behaviour in Chad, with a former staff worker telling British newspaper The Observer that women believed to be prostitutes were repeatedly invited to the Oxfam team house. Another source said a senior member of staff had been fired for his behaviour in 2006.
Roland van Hauwermeiren, who has since been embroiled in a sexual misconduct scandal in Haiti, was head of Oxfam in Chad at the time, the report adds.
A report in The Times newspaper [paywall] says Oxfam knew of concerns about the conduct of two men caught up in the Haiti scandal before they were appointed.
South Africa President Zuma faces ultimatum
BBC World Service
The leadership of South Africa's governing ANC is expected to call for the resignation of President Jacob Zuma when it meets later.
Yesterday, the party's new head, Cyril Ramaphosa, issued an ultimatum to Mr Zuma - to stand down voluntarily or be forced out by the party's executive committee.
If he defies the demand, Mr Zuma will face a vote of no confidence in the South African parliament.
The president, who denies multiple corruption charges, is believed to have been negotiating the terms of his departure behind the scenes.
More than 1,000 Boko Haram suspects go on trial
Ishaq Khalid
BBC Africa, Abuja
More than 1,000 suspected Boko Haram militants will appear before judges in Nigeria today, as the largest mass trial in the country's history resumes.
The accused, some of whom have been held for years, are expected to be arraigned before the civilian courts at a military facility in central Nigeria's town of Kainji.
The decision to hold the cases in public comes after human rights groups, including Amnesty International, criticised secret hearings during the first phase of the trials last October.
On that occasion, 45 people were sentenced to between three and 31 years in prison. More than 400 other Boko Haram suspects were discharged for lack of evidence.
The trials were halted for four months to enable the authorities finish investigations on the Boko Haram suspects, according to Nigeria’s Justice Ministry.
Thousands of other suspected militants being detained in other facilities across the country are also expected to be tried later.
More than 20,000 people have been killed and millions of others displaced in Nigeria and other countries in the Lake Chad region since Boko Haram started its insurgency in 2009.
Read: Who are Nigeria's Boko Haram Islamist group?
