Van hits crowds in Barcelona - latest updates

Kevin Kwast was eating with his family in La Boqueria market close to where the incident happened.

He says hundreds of people started "stampeding through the market".

He started running and saw casualties on the ground near to a restaurant.

"A smaller crowd was running away from that scene to the north west. We got trapped between the crowds and the heavily-armed police running around the area.

"It looked like two incidents were in progress on either side of La Boqueria as police were closing off Ramblas on the north west and south east sides around us.

"The heavily armed police ran west past us from Ramblas through La Boqueria and Passatge dels Coloms.

"Another wave of civilians fled east on Passatge dels Coloms toward Ramblas as police entered that area.

"Police pushed us into a money transfer shop and we've been sheltering there for over an hour."