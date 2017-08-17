Policemen stand next to vehicles in a cordoned off area after a van ploughed into the crowd, injuring several persons on the Rambla in Barcelona on August 17, 2017

Van hits crowds in Barcelona - latest updates

Summary

  1. People are killed and injured when a van crashes into crowd
  2. Police say the incident is being treated as a terrorist attack
  3. People took cover in nearby shops and cafes
  4. Police are searching for the driver, who reportedly fled on foot
  5. The famous Las Ramblas boulevard is a tourist hotspot

Live Reporting

By Kelly-Leigh Cooper and Cherry Wilson

All times stated are UK

'We've been sheltering for over an hour'

Kevin Kwast was eating with his family in La Boqueria market close to where the incident happened.

He says hundreds of people started "stampeding through the market".

He started running and saw casualties on the ground near to a restaurant.

"A smaller crowd was running away from that scene to the north west. We got trapped between the crowds and the heavily-armed police running around the area.

"It looked like two incidents were in progress on either side of La Boqueria as police were closing off Ramblas on the north west and south east sides around us.

"The heavily armed police ran west past us from Ramblas through La Boqueria and Passatge dels Coloms.

"Another wave of civilians fled east on Passatge dels Coloms toward Ramblas as police entered that area.

"Police pushed us into a money transfer shop and we've been sheltering there for over an hour."

BreakingBreaking: Catalan police confirm incident is a terror attack

Eyewitness: Everyone just ran

Liam Searle, 22, told BBC Radio 5 Live's: "I was very, very close to it. It was like ten feet from me.

"At one point I luckily wasn't on the Ramblas I was in the road and I quickly ran into, I think it was the opera house, along with everyone else.

"Everyone was hiding behind things. And no-one had a clue what was going on.

"So we just heard a load of bangs and some other things and then, like, everyone just ran."

'You don't think it can happen to you'

Eyewitness Rhys Richards, who is in Barcelona on holiday, says he was first alerted to the incident when he heard screaming and saw people running.

I saw one person lying on the ground receiving CPR and another person lying on the ground motionless.

You don't think it can happen to you. It was horrible and terrifying.

VIDEO: Panic as people flee following Barcelona incident

Barcelona: Panic as people use shop as escape route
Eyewitness: Van wasn't slowing down at all

Eye witness describes seeing a van hitting crowds in Barcelona's tourist area.

Eyewitness Tom Gueller has told the BBC about how he was forced to flee the scene.

"I heard screams and a bit of a crash and then I just saw the crowd parting and this van going full pelt down the middle of the Ramblas and I immediately knew that it was a terrorist attack or something like that," he told Radio 4's PM programme.

Asked about the van, he said: "It wasn't slowing down at all. It was just going straight through the middle of the crowds in the middle of the Ramblas."

The van ploughed into crowds in Las Ramblas

Map showing the direction of the van which ploughed into pedestrians
BBC
British foreign office advises tourists

Simon Manley, the British Ambassador to Spain, has confirmed the British Foreign Office is in contact with Spanish authorities.

He has told any British tourists to remain where they are until they are advised by police that it is safe to leave the area.

What we know so far about Barcelona incident

  • A van has ploughed into crowds in Barcelona's Las Ramblas tourist area
  • Several people have been injured in a "massive crash", according to police
  • Emergency services are urging people to stay away from the area around Plaça de Catalunya
  • Reuters news agency reports that emergency services have also requested the closure of local metro and train stations

BreakingPolice: There are fatalities and injured

Police: Search operation under way

Catalan police say there's an operation in search for the driver who ploughed a van into crowds in Barcelona.

"Don't get close to the affected area," it urges people.

In pictures: Large emergency response

Parts of Barcelona are cordoned off as emergency services respond after a van ploughed into pedestrians.

Reuters news agency reports that emergency services have requested the closure of local metro and train stations.

Medical staff members and policemen stand in a cordoned off area after a van ploughed into the crowd, injuring several persons on the Rambla in Barcelona
AFP/Getty
Police suit up behind a cordoned area
AFP
BreakingIncident is a terrorist attack, Spanish media say

Spanish media say the incident in Barcelona city centre is a terrorist attack.

Two gunmen entrenched in bar, Spanish media say

Two gunmen have entrenched themselves in a bar in Barcelona's city centre after a van drove through several pedestrians, several Spanish media report.

It was not immediately clear whether the men were the drivers of the van.

VIDEO: 'Everybody started to run'

Eyewitness Aamer Anwar describes the scene at Las Ramblas.

He says he heard a "crashing noise" and everyone started "screaming".

"Families were screaming, the kids, they were taking them out of prams."

Barcelona: Eyewitness describes scene
Witness: There was a loud noise. It was horrible

Marc Esparcia, a 20-year-old student who lives in Barcelona, says there was a "loud noise and everybody ran for cover". He was forced to stay inside a cafe following the incident.

There was a lot people, lots of families [at the site], this is one of the most visited sites in Barcelona.

It was horrible, there was panic. Terrible.

PM Rajoy: Priority is to attend the injured

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy says he is in contact with all levels of government, adding that the priority is to attend the injured.

The Las Ramblas area

A stock image of the busy Las Ramblas street in Barcelona
Reuters
  • Central boulevard that runs 1.2km (0.75 miles) through the centre of Barcelona
  • Runs from the city's Placa de Catalunya (Catalonia Square) to the Christopher Columbus monument at the seafront
  • Popular with tourists because of its market stalls, bars and restaurants
  • Barcelona city council restricted traffic flow because of heavy pedestrian use of the street
'Three or four people on the ground'

Steven Turner, who works in the area, spoke to the BBC: "People in my office saw a van ramming into people on La Ramblas. I saw about three or four people laying on the ground.

"There are lots of ambulances and armed police with assault rifles around now.

"About five minutes later I heard lots of screams from the crowd and then they dispersed."

People asked to stay indoors around Plaça Catalunya

Police in Barcelona have asked people around Plaça Catalunya to stay indoors and to use social media to get in touch with friends and relatives to avoid overloading phone networks.

