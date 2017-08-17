Van hits crowds in Barcelona - latest updates
Summary
- People are killed and injured when a van crashes into crowd
- Police say the incident is being treated as a terrorist attack
- People took cover in nearby shops and cafes
- Police are searching for the driver, who reportedly fled on foot
- The famous Las Ramblas boulevard is a tourist hotspot
Live Reporting
By Kelly-Leigh Cooper and Cherry Wilson
All times stated are UK
'We've been sheltering for over an hour'
Kevin Kwast was eating with his family in La Boqueria market close to where the incident happened.
He says hundreds of people started "stampeding through the market".
He started running and saw casualties on the ground near to a restaurant.
"A smaller crowd was running away from that scene to the north west. We got trapped between the crowds and the heavily-armed police running around the area.
"It looked like two incidents were in progress on either side of La Boqueria as police were closing off Ramblas on the north west and south east sides around us.
"The heavily armed police ran west past us from Ramblas through La Boqueria and Passatge dels Coloms.
"Another wave of civilians fled east on Passatge dels Coloms toward Ramblas as police entered that area.
"Police pushed us into a money transfer shop and we've been sheltering there for over an hour."
BreakingBreaking: Catalan police confirm incident is a terror attack
Eyewitness: Everyone just ran
Liam Searle, 22, told BBC Radio 5 Live's: "I was very, very close to it. It was like ten feet from me.
"At one point I luckily wasn't on the Ramblas I was in the road and I quickly ran into, I think it was the opera house, along with everyone else.
"Everyone was hiding behind things. And no-one had a clue what was going on.
"So we just heard a load of bangs and some other things and then, like, everyone just ran."
'You don't think it can happen to you'
Eyewitness Rhys Richards, who is in Barcelona on holiday, says he was first alerted to the incident when he heard screaming and saw people running.
VIDEO: Panic as people flee following Barcelona incident
Eyewitness: Van wasn't slowing down at all
Eyewitness Tom Gueller has told the BBC about how he was forced to flee the scene.
"I heard screams and a bit of a crash and then I just saw the crowd parting and this van going full pelt down the middle of the Ramblas and I immediately knew that it was a terrorist attack or something like that," he told Radio 4's PM programme.
Asked about the van, he said: "It wasn't slowing down at all. It was just going straight through the middle of the crowds in the middle of the Ramblas."
The van ploughed into crowds in Las Ramblas
British foreign office advises tourists
Simon Manley, the British Ambassador to Spain, has confirmed the British Foreign Office is in contact with Spanish authorities.
He has told any British tourists to remain where they are until they are advised by police that it is safe to leave the area.
What we know so far about Barcelona incident
BreakingPolice: There are fatalities and injured
Police: Search operation under way
Catalan police say there's an operation in search for the driver who ploughed a van into crowds in Barcelona.
"Don't get close to the affected area," it urges people.
In pictures: Large emergency response
Parts of Barcelona are cordoned off as emergency services respond after a van ploughed into pedestrians.
Reuters news agency reports that emergency services have requested the closure of local metro and train stations.
BreakingIncident is a terrorist attack, Spanish media say
Spanish media say the incident in Barcelona city centre is a terrorist attack.
Two gunmen entrenched in bar, Spanish media say
Two gunmen have entrenched themselves in a bar in Barcelona's city centre after a van drove through several pedestrians, several Spanish media report.
It was not immediately clear whether the men were the drivers of the van.
VIDEO: 'Everybody started to run'
Eyewitness Aamer Anwar describes the scene at Las Ramblas.
He says he heard a "crashing noise" and everyone started "screaming".
"Families were screaming, the kids, they were taking them out of prams."
Witness: There was a loud noise. It was horrible
Marc Esparcia, a 20-year-old student who lives in Barcelona, says there was a "loud noise and everybody ran for cover". He was forced to stay inside a cafe following the incident.
PM Rajoy: Priority is to attend the injured
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy says he is in contact with all levels of government, adding that the priority is to attend the injured.
The Las Ramblas area
'Three or four people on the ground'
Steven Turner, who works in the area, spoke to the BBC: "People in my office saw a van ramming into people on La Ramblas. I saw about three or four people laying on the ground.
"There are lots of ambulances and armed police with assault rifles around now.
"About five minutes later I heard lots of screams from the crowd and then they dispersed."
People asked to stay indoors around Plaça Catalunya
Police in Barcelona have asked people around Plaça Catalunya to stay indoors and to use social media to get in touch with friends and relatives to avoid overloading phone networks.