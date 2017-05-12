NHS England hit by 'cyber attack'

NHS services hit by 'cyber attack'Posted at 16:09 NHS services across England have been hit by what is believed to be a large-scale cyber attack, causing IT failure.Trusts and hospitals in London, Blackburn, Nottingham, Cumbria and Hertfordshire are among those who have been affected.NHS England says they are aware of the issue and are looking into it.We will be updating this page as we find out more.
Live Reporting
By Megan Fisher, Alex Therrien and John Hand
All times stated are UK
