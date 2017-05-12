Hospital ward

NHS England hit by 'cyber attack'

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Suspected cyber attack hits NHS trusts across England
  2. Some hospitals are diverting patients
  3. GPs reported to be using pen and paper in some areas

Live Reporting

By Megan Fisher, Alex Therrien and John Hand

All times stated are UK

NHS services hit by 'cyber attack'

NHS services across England have been hit by what is believed to be a large-scale cyber attack, causing IT failure.

Trusts and hospitals in London, Blackburn, Nottingham, Cumbria and Hertfordshire are among those who have been affected.

NHS England says they are aware of the issue and are looking into it.

We will be updating this page as we find out more.

Back to top