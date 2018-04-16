In Pictures

The Windrush generation

The pioneering immigrants who arrived to the UK on an ex-troopship in 1948.

Week in pictures

A selection of the best news photos rom around the world

From salutes to the splits in Africa's top shots

A selection of the best photos from across Africa this week

  • 13 April 2018
  • From the section Africa

Winnie Mandela memorial

Thousands attend a memorial service in South Africa to pay tribute to anti-apartheid activist.

The 150-year-old story of Sri Lankan tea-making

The lives of the hardworking tea pluckers who produce Ceylon tea.

Meet the 'fearless' drag queens of Beirut

Performing queens and the growing gay scene in Lebanon

Features

Can you be spiritual if you don't believe in God?

  • 4 April 2018

Why we love our hair

  • 22 February 2018

Just another day at the office

  • 19 December 2017

From wigs to weave

  • 30 November 2017

I love animals but I kill them too

  • 21 November 2017

The women who refuse to stay quiet

  • 17 November 2017

Our Experts

Ami Vitale: A life devoted to photography

Ami Vitale speaks about her photographic adventures and offers advice to those wanting to follow in her footsteps.

12 March 2018
Phil Coomes Picture editor

Share with BBC News