Your pictures: Textiles

  • 31 May 2018

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "Textiles".

  • A cat asleep on a pile of coloured fabrics Joanna Munro

    Joanna Munro discovered a cat napping in the perfect spot; on a pile of merino wool socks on a market stall in Peru.

  • An embroidered denim jacket Daniel Furon

    This embroidered denim jacket caught the eye of Daniel Furon.

  • The head of a sunflower Lynn Ashford

    Lynn Ashford: "Last year's sunflower heads have their own natural textile as seen in the various stages of their drying out ready for the birds to enjoy."

  • A patchwork quilt Claire Pott

    Claire Pott: "This is a patchwork quilt made from scraps of lots of other projects. This is exactly what I think a patchwork should be - unplanned, colourful and making use of scraps that otherwise wouldn’t be used."

  • Two women looking at coloured cloth in a market Joanne Pattison

    Joanne Pattison photographed two local women shopping for traditional huipil garments in a market near Lake Atitlan in Guatemala.

  • Cherries on a tablecloth Alicja Gruszka

    Alicja Gruszka: "I am a big cherry eater. I placed a bowl of cherries on my cherry-patterned tablecloth and got inspired for this still life shot."

  • Women in a circle holding their hands out whilst surrounded by coloured cloth James Hopkins

    James Hopkins photographed a community of low-caste Indian migrants living in Nepal showing off their hand-stitched bed covers made from scraps of fabric.

  • A bird next in a tree Stewart Wilson

    Stewart Wilson spotted an intricately woven marsh wren nest in Cranbrook in Canada.

  • Prayer flags in India Ujwal Bhagwat

    And finally, prayer flags shot in India by Ujwal Bhagwat. The next theme is "paths", and the deadline for your entries is 5 June. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

More on this story