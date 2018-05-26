Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright Danny Lawson/Reuters Image caption The Duke and Duchess of Sussex kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle following their wedding. American actress Meghan Markle became the newest member of the UK's Royal Family with her marriage to Prince Harry.

Image copyright Mario Tama/Getty Images Image caption In Hawaii, lava continues to erupt from the Kilauea volcano as people gather on the street.

Image copyright Paul Ellis/Reuters Image caption A member of the clergy lights candles for the victims of the Manchester Arena attack in the UK, ahead of a service at Manchester Cathedral to mark one year since the bombing.

Image copyright YT Haryono/Reuters Image caption Students read the Koran during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Medan, Indonesia.

Image copyright Jane Barlow/PA Image caption Dressed in giant capes, children take part in a pop-up performance at this year's Edinburgh International Children's Festival.

Image copyright Omar Sanadiki/Reuters Image caption Soldiers walk past damaged buildings in Yarmouk Palestinian camp in Damascus, Syria.

Image copyright Victoria Jones/PA Image caption A worker adjusts a floral display at this year's RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London.

Image copyright Carlos Barria/Reuters Image caption US President Donald Trump speaks to the media before leaving the White House on a trip.

Image copyright Tiziana Fabi/AFP Image caption A young bear plays in the water at the Bioparco zoo in Rome.

Image copyright Akhtar Soomro/Reuters Image caption People sleep on a pavement to escape the indoor heat in Karachi, Pakistan.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.