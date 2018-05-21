In Pictures

RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2018: In pictures

  • 21 May 2018

Flora, fashion and celebrity guests - the RHS Chelsea Flower Show has returned.

The annual flower show welcomed special guests to an advance viewing, before it opens more widely from 22 until 26 May.

A dancer performs in the David Harber and Savills Garden at the 2018 Chelsea Flower Show Image copyright AFP
Image caption A dancer performs in the David Harber and Savills Garden
Three models wearing bridal designs by Alan Hannah hold bouquets of peonies in the Great Pavillion during the press day for this year's RHS Chelsea Flower Show Image copyright PA
Image caption Models wearing bridal designs by Alan Hannah hold bouquets of peonies in the Great Pavillion
World champion free-diver Tanya Streeter poses at The Pearlfisher Garden, wearing a dress designed by BA Fashion and Textiles students from the University of Brighton. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption World champion free-diver Tanya Streeter poses at The Pearlfisher Garden, wearing a dress designed by BA Fashion and Textiles students from the University of Brighton
The Myeloma UK Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show Image copyright REX/Shutterstock
Image caption The sculpture in the Myeloma UK Garden appears to be blowing seeds and plants on to the soil below
Phillip Schofield visits the Welcome to Yorkshire garden on Main Avenue, during the press day for this year's RHS Chelsea Flower Show Image copyright PA
Image caption Phillip Schofield visits the Welcome to Yorkshire garden on Main Avenue
Syrian musician Maya Youssef arrives with her kanun to play in the Lemon Tree Trust Garden, designed by Tom Massey. The design was inspired by the resilience and determination of refugees living in Domiz camp in Northern Iraq Image copyright AFP
Image caption Syrian musician Maya Youssef arrives with her kanun to play in the Lemon Tree Trust Garden, designed by Tom Massey. The design was inspired by the resilience and determination of refugees living in Domiz camp in Northern Iraq
A Chelsea Pensioner views violas on display at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A Chelsea Pensioner views a range of violas on display
Prime Minister Theresa May at the Chelsea Flower Show Image copyright REX/Shutterstock
Image caption Prime Minister Theresa May was among the guests
A visitor sits beneath a display of flowers at the floral market at the 2018 Chelsea Flower Show in London on May 21, 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption A visitor sits beneath a display of flowers at the floral market
A woman makes adjustments to a floral display based on thrones and chairs at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A woman makes adjustments to a floral display based on thrones and chairs
Gardeners' World presenter Monty Don speaks to the official florist of the royal wedding, Philippa Craddock Image copyright EPA
Image caption Gardeners' World presenter Monty Don speaks to the official florist of the royal wedding, Philippa Craddock

