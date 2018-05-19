In Pictures

Royal wedding 2018: In pictures

  • 19 May 2018

A selection of photos from the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Well-wishers gather along the Long Walk leading to Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor Image copyright TOLGA AKMEN/AFP
Image caption Crowds of well-wishers and the world's media have been gathering in Windsor in the week leading up to the big day.
Police offers and spectators gather on the Long Walk ahead of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Image copyright Hannah McKay/Reuters
Image caption As many as 100,000 people are expected to line the town's streets.
Royal fans gather ahead of wedding of Britain's Prince Harry to Meghan Markle in Windsor, Britain, 19 May 2018. Image copyright Hannah McKay/REUTERS
Image caption Many arrived in trains, cars and coaches from around the country.
Well-wishers arrive on the Long Walk leading to Windsor Castle ahead of the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 Image copyright DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/afp
Image caption Well-wishers arrived early to make their their way on the Long Walk leading to Windsor Castle.
Royal fans on the Long Walk in Windsor ahead of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Image copyright Peter Summers/PA
Image caption Many camped out overnight to secure the best viewing spot along the procession route.
Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre, followed by Oprah Winfrey, arrive at St George's Chapel Image copyright PA
Image caption Guests, including Oprah Winfrey and Idris Elba, have begun arriving at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle
Royal fans line the streets ahead of the royal wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, 19 May 2018. Image copyright TOM NICHOLSON/EPA
Image caption About 1,200 members of the public - many recognised for their charity work - have been invited into the grounds of Windsor Castle for the wedding.
Flowers and foliage surround the West Door and steps of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle Image copyright Danny Lawson/PA
Image caption Flowers and foliage surround the West Door and steps of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle as the countdown to the service begins.
Flowers and foliage surround the High Altar of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle. Image copyright Danny Lawson/PA
Image caption St George's Chapel has been filled with white garden roses, peonies and foxgloves, branches of beech, birch and hornbeam, crafted by floral designer Philippa Craddock.

