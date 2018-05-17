Your pictures: Towers
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "Towers".
Victoria Farey
Victoria Farey took this picture of the underbelly of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
Douglas Taylor
Douglas Taylor: "The City Tower of Innsbruck, Austria, has more than 133 steps in the spiral staircase leading to the 31m (102ft) high observations platform."
Sophie Cottle
Sophie Cottle shared her photo of New York City, taken from the back of a yellow cab in 2015. She says: "Turning the corner, I was slapped in the face by the landscape. I'd never felt so small. I took many photos on this trip of a lifetime, but the composition of this one sums up the visceral feeling for me."
Ian Chantler
Ian Chantler: "I have always wanted to see a human tower and could not believe it when I turned the corner at the Pier Head [in Liverpool] and saw this group from the Basque part of Spain performing."
mikeyadobe
Michael Colin: "These are shoe towers in the abandoned town of Rice, California. Many years ago travellers to the Colorado River (further east near the Arizona border) started a tradition of leaving shoes on a tree in Rice to commemorate their trip. The original 'shoe tree' burned down more than 10 years ago, so people started leaving shoes on a fence, branches, poles, whatever they could find. There are thousands."
Robby Bernstein
Robby Bernstein: "These twin residential condominium towers in Mississauga, Ontario, are affectionately known as the Marilyn Monroe Towers."
Grzegorz Szewczyk
Grzegorz Szewczyk combined this tower block with a bold streak of red light.
Graham Bolton
Graham Bolton photographed a lighthouse glinting in the sun.
Hannah Moore
Hannah Moore: "This was taken as I wove my way through the layers of London to my train from Liverpool Street station."
Daniel Brown
Daniel Brown snapped the Trellick Tower in London, an example of Brutalist architecture, a modernist style from the 20th Century.
Michael Hanavan
And finally, an image by Michael Hanavan of a bird attending to its offspring in a huge nest on top of a chimney.