Your pictures: Towers

  • 17 May 2018

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "Towers".

  • Eiffel Tower Victoria Farey

    Victoria Farey took this picture of the underbelly of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

  • A view looking up at a large spiral staircase Douglas Taylor

    Douglas Taylor: "The City Tower of Innsbruck, Austria, has more than 133 steps in the spiral staircase leading to the 31m (102ft) high observations platform."

  • A view of New York City skyline seen through a car window Sophie Cottle

    Sophie Cottle shared her photo of New York City, taken from the back of a yellow cab in 2015. She says: "Turning the corner, I was slapped in the face by the landscape. I'd never felt so small. I took many photos on this trip of a lifetime, but the composition of this one sums up the visceral feeling for me."

  • A tower made out of people standing on each other's shoulders Ian Chantler

    Ian Chantler: "I have always wanted to see a human tower and could not believe it when I turned the corner at the Pier Head [in Liverpool] and saw this group from the Basque part of Spain performing."

  • Lots of shoes tied to a fence mikeyadobe

    Michael Colin: "These are shoe towers in the abandoned town of Rice, California. Many years ago travellers to the Colorado River (further east near the Arizona border) started a tradition of leaving shoes on a tree in Rice to commemorate their trip. The original 'shoe tree' burned down more than 10 years ago, so people started leaving shoes on a fence, branches, poles, whatever they could find. There are thousands."

  • Two tall silver skyscrapers Robby Bernstein

    Robby Bernstein: "These twin residential condominium towers in Mississauga, Ontario, are affectionately known as the Marilyn Monroe Towers."

  • A tower block with a streak of red light across it Grzegorz Szewczyk

    Grzegorz Szewczyk combined this tower block with a bold streak of red light.

  • A red and white striped lighthouse Graham Bolton

    Graham Bolton photographed a lighthouse glinting in the sun.

  • Towers seen at the end of a street Hannah Moore

    Hannah Moore: "This was taken as I wove my way through the layers of London to my train from Liverpool Street station."

  • A view of a London residential tower block Daniel Brown

    Daniel Brown snapped the Trellick Tower in London, an example of Brutalist architecture, a modernist style from the 20th Century.

  • A large bird with a nest on top of a chimney Michael Hanavan

    And finally, an image by Michael Hanavan of a bird attending to its offspring in a huge nest on top of a chimney. The next theme is "golden", and the deadline for your entries is 22 May. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

