Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright Jonathan Ernst / Reuters Image caption Three Americans released by North Korea were greeted by President Trump and first lady Melania Trump at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington. They were freed as a gesture of goodwill ahead of talks between Mr Trump and the North Korean leader.

Image copyright Bruce Omori / EPA Image caption The eruption of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii has destroyed a number of homes and led to the evacuation of thousands of residents. Kilauea is one of the world's most active volcanoes and has been in constant eruption for 35 years.

Image copyright Charles McQuillan / Getty Images Image caption The first ever Star Wars festival in the small fishing village of Portmagee, Ireland, saw characters from the films popping up across the village. The event took place against the backdrop of the Skellig Michael island which was used extensively in Episode VII and Episode VIII of the saga. Portmagee has seen a boom in tourism following the latest films.

Image copyright Eduardo Munoz / Reuters Image caption Singer Rihanna arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York, for the opening of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition.

Image copyright Loluisa Goouliamakil / AFP Image caption Migrants played music aboard MV Aquarius, a rescue vessel chartered by SOS-Mediterranee and Doctors Without Borders (MSF), in the Mediterranean sea between Libya and Italy. After two days at sea, Italy's coastguard granted authorisation for more than 100 migrants to disembark at the Sicilian port of Catania.

Image copyright Peter Nicholls / Reuters Image caption Lego figures of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in front of a model of Windsor Castle ahead of next week's royal wedding as head model maker Paula Laughton looks on.

Image copyright Filip Singer / EPA Image caption One of about 1,000 rhododendron plants at the Rhododendron Park in Dresden, Germany.

Image copyright Hannah McKay / Reuters Image caption Fatima Boudchar, wife of Libyan politician Hakim Belhadj, stands with their son Abderrahim, as she holds a letter of apology from Prime Minister Theresa May outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster. The UK government apologised to Mr Belhadi and his wife after its actions contributed to their detention, transfer to Libya and his torture by Colonel Gaddafi's forces in 2004.

Image copyright Nicolsa Tucat / AFP Image caption Runners enjoyed a concert after finishing the Burdi Colors race, a 5km run in Pessac, France, which coloured powders are thrown on the participants.

