Week in pictures: 28 April - 4 May 2018

  • 5 May 2018

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

A firefighter works to extinguish the fire at a recycling centre in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico Image copyright Jose Luis Gonzalez / Reuters
Image caption A firefighter works to extinguish a fire as it burns through a pile of old tyres at a recycling centre in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.
A circus performer balances and juggles swords around his flaming helmet during Gum Ball 2018 Image copyright Perry Duffin / EPA
Image caption A circus performer juggles during Gum Ball 2018, a camping festival in the Hunter Valley., New South Wales, Australia.
Students from the University of St Andrews take part in the traditional May Day Dip on the East Sands in St Andrews, Fife Image copyright Jane Barlow / PA
Image caption Students from the University of St Andrews take part in the traditional May Day Dip on the East Sands in St Andrews, Fife, Scotland. Plunging into the freezing North Sea at dawn on the first of May is said to promote good luck in exams.
Russian soldiers attend the Victory Day military parade Image copyright Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP
Image caption Russian soldiers take part in the Victory Day military parade night rehearsal in Moscow. Russia will celebrate the anniversary of the 1945 victory over Nazi Germany on 9 May.
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stands next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of a joint meeting, at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem Image copyright Abir Sultan / Pool via Reuters
Image caption Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem. They agreed to closely work together in the fields of defence, cybersecurity and the economy. During his five-day Middle East tour, Mr Abe also visited the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.
A Burner rides his bicycle wearing a dinosaur costume during the annual Afrikaburn Festival held in the Tankwa Karoo, Calvinia, South Africa Image copyright Kim Ludbrook / EPA
Image caption A Burner wearing a dinosaur costume is pictured at Afrikaburn, a regional event of the Burning Man Festival. It is held in Tankwa Karoo, Calvinia, South Africa, and sees around 13,000 people converge in the desert to build a temporary town for a week.
A man waves as he leaves a polling station as voting begins in local government elections in London, Britain Image copyright Hannah McKay / Reuters
Image caption Local elections across parts of England saw both Labour and the Conservatives losing control of key councils. A total of 4,371 seats were up for grabs in 150 local councils in what is the first England-wide test of political opinion since last year's general election.
A farmer shows his newborn pet guinea pigs in Santo Domingo, Cuba Image copyright Alexandre Meneghini / Reuters
Image caption A farmer shows his newborn pet guinea pigs in Santo Domingo, Cuba.
Gregorio Petit of the Minnesota Twins is out at second base Image copyright Hannah Foslien / Getty Images
Image caption Gregorio Petit of the Minnesota Twins is out at second base during their baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Minneapolis. The Blue Jays defeated the Twins 7-4.
British singer and songwriter Roger Waters Image copyright Zoltan Balogh / EPA
Image caption British singer and songwriter Roger Waters performs at the Papp Laszlo Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary.

