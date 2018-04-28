In Pictures

Week in pictures: 21-27 April 2018

  • 28 April 2018

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

An ethnic Lisu man carries his crossbow Image copyright Aly Song / Reuters
Image caption An ethnic Lisu man is photographed during a crossbow shooting competition in Luzhang township, in Yunnan province, China.
US President Donald Trump (right) pretends to clear dandruff from French President Emmanuel Macron's shoulder in the Oval Office Image copyright Brendan Smialowski / AFP
Image caption US President Donald Trump pretends to clear dandruff from visiting French President Emmanuel Macron's shoulder in the Oval Office. "We do have a very special relationship," Mr Trump told journalists gathered in his office.
A woman in the mud Image copyright Charles McQuillan / Getty Images
Image caption A competitor takes part in the annual Mud Madness event at Foymore Lodge in Portadown, Northern Ireland.
Burning oil well in Aceh Image copyright Antara Foto/Rahmad/ via REUTERS
Image caption An oil spill sparked a huge fire that shot up some 70 m (230 feet) in the air, above homes and palm trees in Peureulak in Indonesia's Aceh province. At least 21 people were killed with many others taken to hospital.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (left) shakes hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in Image copyright Pool / EPA
Image caption Kim Jong-un shakes hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in as he became the first North Korean leader to set foot in South Korea since the end of hostilities in 1953.
A tractor ploughs a field near Ependes, western Switzerland Image copyright Fabrice Coffrini / AFP
Image caption A tractor ploughs a field on April 26, 2018 near Ependes, western Switzerland.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their newborn son outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London Image copyright Dominic Lipinski / PA
Image caption The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their newborn son pose outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London. The baby, named Louis Arthur Charles. will be known as HRH Prince of Cambridge. He is fifth in line to the throne, and the Queen's sixth great-grandchild.
Vivian Cheruiyot of Kenya celebrates after crossing the finish line Image copyright Justin Setterfield / Getty Images
Image caption Vivian Cheruiyot of Kenya celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the elite women's race at the Virgin Money London Marathon.
Honour guard soldiers lay flowers at the Chernobyl victims' memorial in Minsk Image copyright Sergei Gapons / AFP
Image caption An honour guard prepares to lay flowers at the Chernobyl victims' memorial in Minsk, Belarus, to mark 32 years since the world's worst nuclear accident which happened across the border in Ukraine.
The sun rises over Bass Rock lighthouse in the Firth of Forth near North Berwick, East Lothian Image copyright Jane Barlow / PA
Image caption Photographer Jane Barlow captures the moment the sun rises over Bass Rock lighthouse in the Firth of Forth near North Berwick, East Lothian, Scotland.

All photographs are copyrighted.

Related Topics