In search of artists like me

Making creative work of any kind can be a solitary pursuit, and so, in search of solidarity, photographer Alice Zoo met a selection young artists whose work she admired.

Image copyright Alice Zoo Image caption Eleanor Hardwick, multimedia artist

"When I first began to take my creative work seriously, I felt daunted by the life of a freelancer: the trials of building a career from nothing as a young person in London, the many hopeful emails not replied to. Loneliness was a big part of my frustration," says Zoo.

"I set out to speak to other artists about these feelings that I felt with such intensity, often during the course of a single day: joy, disappointment, motivation, boredom, worries about money, and so on."

Image copyright Alice Zoo Image caption Adama Jalloh, photographer

Photographed in their self-defined place of work such as a studio, a bedroom or the street, the project explores the emotional experiences of being young and making artwork today.

Image copyright Alice Zoo Image caption Kamal Rasool, musician

Image copyright Alice Zoo Image caption Isabella Cotier, illustrator

Image copyright Alice Zoo Image caption Tristan Pigott, artist

Image copyright Alice Zoo Image caption Amy Blakemore, poet

Image copyright Alice Zoo Image caption Andro Cowperthwaite, musician

Image copyright Alice Zoo Image caption Clementine Schneidermann, photographer

All photographs courtesy Alice Zoo.