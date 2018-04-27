In search of artists like me
Making creative work of any kind can be a solitary pursuit, and so, in search of solidarity, photographer Alice Zoo met a selection young artists whose work she admired.
"When I first began to take my creative work seriously, I felt daunted by the life of a freelancer: the trials of building a career from nothing as a young person in London, the many hopeful emails not replied to. Loneliness was a big part of my frustration," says Zoo.
"I set out to speak to other artists about these feelings that I felt with such intensity, often during the course of a single day: joy, disappointment, motivation, boredom, worries about money, and so on."
Photographed in their self-defined place of work such as a studio, a bedroom or the street, the project explores the emotional experiences of being young and making artwork today.