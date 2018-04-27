In Pictures

In search of artists like me

  • 27 April 2018

Making creative work of any kind can be a solitary pursuit, and so, in search of solidarity, photographer Alice Zoo met a selection young artists whose work she admired.

Eleanor Hardwick, multimedia artist Image copyright Alice Zoo
Image caption Eleanor Hardwick, multimedia artist

"When I first began to take my creative work seriously, I felt daunted by the life of a freelancer: the trials of building a career from nothing as a young person in London, the many hopeful emails not replied to. Loneliness was a big part of my frustration," says Zoo.

"I set out to speak to other artists about these feelings that I felt with such intensity, often during the course of a single day: joy, disappointment, motivation, boredom, worries about money, and so on."

Adama Jalloh, photographer Image copyright Alice Zoo
Image caption Adama Jalloh, photographer

Photographed in their self-defined place of work such as a studio, a bedroom or the street, the project explores the emotional experiences of being young and making artwork today.

Kamal Rasool, musicia Image copyright Alice Zoo
Image caption Kamal Rasool, musician
Isabella Cotier, illustrator Image copyright Alice Zoo
Image caption Isabella Cotier, illustrator
Tristan Pigott, artist Image copyright Alice Zoo
Image caption Tristan Pigott, artist
Amy Blakemore, poet Image copyright Alice Zoo
Image caption Amy Blakemore, poet
Andro Cowperthwaite, musician Image copyright Alice Zoo
Image caption Andro Cowperthwaite, musician
Clementine Schneidermann, photographer Image copyright Alice Zoo
Image caption Clementine Schneidermann, photographer

All photographs courtesy Alice Zoo.

Related Topics