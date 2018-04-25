Food Photographer of the Year
See the colourful winners of this year's Pink Lady Food Photography competition.
Noor Ahmed Gelal
After almost 40,000 entries from more than 60 countries, Noor Ahmed Gelal, from Bangladesh, was declared this year's winner with this image of people preparing to break their daylong fast in a Hindu temple.
Victor Pugatschew
Victor Pugatschew was the overall wine photographer of the year with a picture made in the Champagne region of France, showing chardonnay being pressed and spinning down into the tanks below.
Debdatta Chakraborty
Debdatta Chakraborty triumphed in the Bring Home the Harvest category with this shot of fishermen casting their nets in a perennial river in lower Bengal.
Aniko Lueff Takacs
Aniko Lueff's Food Bloggers winning image features runny lavender honey being drizzled, with a honey dipper, over broken pieces of honeycomb decorated with dried lavender buds.
Tom Parker
The Food at the Table category was won by Tom Parker for this image of a chef presenting a dish at a hotel in Cartegnena, Colombia.
Michael Meisen
Michael Meisen made this still life study of roses and apples to win the Apple a Day category.
Oliver Hauser
This photo by Oliver Hauser was taken from a series titled Adam's cooking for Eve. It was first in the Food off the Press category.
Andy Grimshaw
The Cream of the Crop category was won by Andy Grimshaw for this simple shot of green beans.
Guillaume Flandre
Guillaume Flandre's picture of sheep at the back of a market in Dakar, Senegal, won the Food in the Field category.
Guillaume Flandre
Flandre also won first prize in Food for the Family with this shot of his father and grandfather cooking together at Christmas.
Linda Taylor
This Food Portraiture winning shot of pears and pastries was made by Linda Taylor.
John Carey
Food in Action was represented by John Carey in this picture of Chef Calum Franklin creating pies in his pie room.
Probal Rashid
Probal Rashid's shot of fisherman Lokman Miah cooking on his fishing boat in Bhola, Bangladesh, was the Food for Life category winner.
Derek Snee
A Catalan paella being prepared at Newcastle's Christmas Market was the subject of Derek Snee's photo in the British Food Festivals category.
Jade Nina Sarkhel
Jade Nina Sarkhel captured this image of women queuing up to place their bread orders the day before Diwali in Mumbai. The picture was first in the Food for Sale category.
Paul Steven
Three highland cattle on Exmoor feature in Paul Steven's picture in the category for photos taken using a smartphone.
Becci Hutchings
Becci Hutchings won the Student Food Photographer of the Year prize for this picture of raw honeycomb.