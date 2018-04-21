In Pictures

Week in pictures: 14-20 April 2018

  • 21 April 2018

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Queen Elizabeth II greets Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Image copyright Matt Dunham / AFP
Image caption The Queen greets Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a state dinner for the leaders of Commonwealth countries who have been meeting in London.
A beekeeper Image copyright Suhaib Salem / Reuters
Image caption A Palestinian beekeeper uses smoke to calm bees as he collects honey at a farm near the Israel-Gaza border in the northern Gaza Strip.
Soldiers of the Presidential Guard Image copyright Joadson Alves / EPA
Image caption Soldiers of the Presidential Guard of the Army parade during the ceremony commemorating the Brazilian Army Day in Brasilia.
People walk by an David Bowie art installation Image copyright Angela Weiss / AFP
Image caption A David Bowie art installation at the Broadway-Lafayette subway station in New York City. The large images of Bowie-inspired art has been created in collaboration with Spotify and the Brooklyn Museum's current exhibition David Bowie Is.
Men make bricks in Bunia, Ituri province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo Image copyright Goran Tomasevic / Reuters
Image caption Men make bricks in Bunia, in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.
A woman and a young girl look at a a painted globe Image copyright Daniel Del Zennaro / EPA
Image caption A woman and a girl explore one of the objects on display at the Fuori Salone Design Week in Milan, Italy. The fair presents the latest trends and designs on furniture, lighting and home accessories.
A man pushes scuffles with CRS anti-riot police Image copyright Zakaria Abdelkafi / AFP
Image caption A man scuffles with CRS anti-riot police during a demonstration in Paris as part of a day of protest called by French unions CGT and Solidaires.
A man relaxes in the sunshine in St James Park in central London Image copyright Hannah McKay / Reuters
Image caption A man relaxes in the sunshine in St James's Park in London where temperatures soared to above 29C, making it the warmest April day for nearly 70 years.

