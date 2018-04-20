In Pictures

British artist scoops first prize in the 2018 Sony World Photography Awards

The winners of the professional category of the 2018 Sony World Photography Awards have been announced, with British artist Alys Tomlinson named as Photographer of the Year for her arresting series on pilgrimages.

Portrait of a pilgrim Image copyright Alys Tomlinson

Alys, 43, was awarded $25,000 (£17,600) for her series Ex-Voto.

Her work featured portrait and still life images on the religious offerings that are made at pilgrimage sites in Lourdes (France), Ballyvourney (Ireland) and Grabarka (Poland).

The judges praised her "beautiful production, technical excellence and sensitive illustration of pilgrimage as a journey of discovery and sacrifice to a greater power".

She said of her series: "Often placed anonymously and hidden from view, pilgrims leave ex-votos as expressions of hope and gratitude, creating a tangible narrative between faith, person and the landscape."

Other winning photos documented worldwide cultural and political events and showcased the natural world. Take a look at a selection below.

A buzkashi match being played in Afghanistan Image copyright Balazs Gardi
Image caption Balazs Gardi won first place for this frenetic scene of horsemen fighting for a headless calf carcass in Afghanistan. The activity is part of a buzkashi match, a sport where riders battle for control of an animal corpse that they compete to move to a goal.
A ballet class in a school in Kibera in Kenya Image copyright Fredrik Lerneryd
Image caption Fredrik Lerneryd was awarded first place in the Contemporary Issues category for an image of a ballet class at Spurgeons Academy, a school in Kibera in Kenya.
The Calacata Borghini quarry in the village of Torano, Italy Image copyright Luca Locatelli
Image caption Luca Locatelli shot this view of The Calacata Borghini quarry in the village of Torano, Italy, where expensive marble is mined. Locatelli, who won first prize in the Landscape category, calls the image a "a self-contained universe of white, simultaneously industrial and natural".
The Floured War in Ibi, a province of Alicante in Spain Image copyright Antonio Gibotta
Image caption The Floured War in Ibi, a province of Alicante in Spain, was the subject of this action shot by Antonio Gibotta. The festival enacts a coup d'etat linked to the day of the Massacre of Innocents, when Herod, king of Judea, ordered to kill each baby to find Jesus.
Storm clouds gathering in Bolton, Kansas, USA. Image copyright Mitch Dobrowner
Image caption Mitch Dobrowner earned second place in the Natural World & Wildlife category for storm clouds gathering in Bolton, Kansas, USA.

An elderly woman is driven through Mosul, Iraq, as the Golden Division help her flee the front line in extreme heat. Image copyright Rasmus Flindt Pedersen
Image caption An elderly woman is driven through Mosul, Iraq, as the Golden Division help her flee the front line of conflict in extreme heat. Rasmus Flindt Pedersen won third place in the Current Affairs & News category.

A photo of a poster of a scene of a lake in Kazakhstan plastered over a door Image copyright Tomasz Padło
Image caption Tomasz Padło shot this optical illusion in Kazakhstan, which Padło says relates to the authorities "trying to change the negative image of Kazakhstan, promoting; among others; its natural attractions".

Nine-year-old Atiqullah poses with his skis in the village mosque of Aub Bala in Afghanistan Image copyright Andrew Quilty
Image caption Andrew Quilty won third place in the Portraiture category for this image of nine-year-old Atiqullah with his skis, in the village mosque of Aub Bala in Afghanistan.
A horse shaking its head and mane Image copyright Wiebke Haas
Image caption For this photo entitled Perfect Toupee', Anton the horse was tickled in the ear to get him to shake his head, making his mane look a hairpiece. When making this series, German photographer Wiebke Haas says he "focused on a great face and a harmonic choreography of the hairs".

