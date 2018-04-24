Food Photographer of the Year

See the colourful winners of this year's Pink Lady Food Photography competition.

  • Hindus prepare to break their daylong fast in a temple in Dhaka, Bangladesh Noor Ahmed Gelal

    After almost 40,000 entries from more than 60 countries, Noor Ahmed Gelal, from Bangladesh, was declared this year's winner with this image of people preparing to break their daylong fast in a Hindu temple.

  • Chardonnay being pressed in Champagne region, spinning down into the tanks below Victor Pugatschew

    Victor Pugatschew was the overall wine photographer of the year with a picture made in the Champagne region of France, showing chardonnay being pressed and spinning down into the tanks below.

  • Fishermen casting their nets in a perennial river in lower Bengal Debdatta Chakraborty

    Debdatta Chakraborty triumphed in the Bring Home the Harvest category with this shot of fishermen casting their nets in a perennial river in lower Bengal.

  • Runny Lavender Honey is being drizzled with a honey dipper over broken pieces of honeycomb decorated with dried lavender buds Aniko Lueff Takacs

    Aniko Lueff's Food Bloggers winning image features runny lavender honey being drizzled, with a honey dipper, over broken pieces of honeycomb decorated with dried lavender buds.

  • A chef at a hotel in Cartegnena in Colombia with his dish Tom Parker

    The Food at the Table category was won by Tom Parker for this image of a chef presenting a dish at a hotel in Cartegnena, Colombia.

  • Still Life of roses and Pink Lady apples Michael Meisen

    Michael Meisen made this still life study of roses and apples to win the Apple a Day category.

  • A man squeezing a lemon over food Oliver Hauser

    This photo by Oliver Hauser was taken from a series titled Adam's cooking for Eve. It was first in the Food off the Press category.

  • Some green beans Andy Grimshaw

    The Cream of the Crop category was won by Andy Grimshaw for this simple shot of green beans.

  • Sheep stored at the back of a market in Dakar, Senegal, as the evening sun sets through the roof. Guillaume Flandre

    Guillaume Flandre's picture of sheep at the back of a market in Dakar, Senegal, won the Food in the Field category.

  • The photographer's father and grandfather cooking together for Christmas Guillaume Flandre

    Flandre also won first prize in Food for the Family with this shot of his father and grandfather cooking together at Christmas.

  • Pears made into pastries Linda Taylor

    This Food Portraiture winning shot of pears and pastries was made by Linda Taylor.

  • Chef Calum Franklin creating pies in his pie room John Carey

    Food in Action was represented by John Carey in this picture of Chef Calum Franklin creating pies in his pie room.

  • Fisherman Lokman Miah cooking on a fishing boat in Bhola, Bangladesh in 2017 Probal Rashid

    Probal Rashid's shot of fisherman Lokman Miah cooking on his fishing boat in Bhola, Bangladesh, was the Food for Life category winner.

  • A Catalan paella being prepared at Newcastle's Christmas Market Derek Snee

    A Catalan paella being prepared at Newcastle's Christmas Market was the subject of Derek Snee's photo in the British Food Festivals category.

  • Women queuing up to place their bread orders the day before Diwali in Mumbai Jade Nina Sarkhel

    Jade Nina Sarkhel captured this image of women queuing up to place their bread orders the day before Diwali in Mumbai. The picture was first in the Food for Sale category.

  • Three Highland Cattle on Exmoor Paul Steven

    Three highland cattle on Exmoor feature in Paul Steven's picture in the category for photos taken using a smartphone.

  • A pile of raw honeycomb alongside tools to break the honeycomb Becci Hutchings

    Becci Hutchings won the Student Food Photographer of the Year prize for this picture of raw honeycomb.